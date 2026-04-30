Bot directory
A continuously updated directory of bots Fingerprint can detect.
Signed
Verified
Unknown
Recently added
Microsoft
AdIdxBot is a Microsoft advertising crawler used to access ad-related landing pages and content for Microsoft advertising products.Verified
Advertising
AdsBot is a Google crawler used to check ad landing pages and related content for Google Ads quality policy and rendering workflows.Verified
Advertising
AdsBot Mobile Web is Google's mobile ads crawler used to evaluate mobile landing pages and ad-related web content.Verified
Advertising
The AdSense crawler visits participating sites to analyze page content and help Google serve relevant ads.Verified
Advertising
AdsPower
AdsPower FlowerBrowser is an anti-detect browser profile used with AdsPower for browser automation account management and RPA workflows.Unknown
Browser automation
AdsPower
AdsPower SunBrowser is an AdsPower anti-detect browser used for profile isolation browser automation and multi-account workflows.Unknown
Browser automation
AGI Inc
AGI Agent is an AI browser agent from AGI Inc. associated with evaluating and running agents in real-world web environments.Signed
AI agent
Ahrefs
AhrefsBot is Ahrefs' web crawler used to collect web data for SEO analysis backlink indexes and search marketing tools.Verified
SEO
Ahrefs
AhrefsSiteAudit is an Ahrefs crawler used for site audit checks and SEO analysis of website health and technical issues.Verified
SEO
Amazon
Amazonbot is Amazon's crawler used to improve Alexa shopping search and other Amazon services by accessing public web content.Verified
AI crawler
Amazon
AmazonProductDiscoverybot is an Amazon crawler used to discover product information and merchant pages for Amazon product discovery workflows.Unknown
eCommerce
Amazon
Amzn-SearchBot is an Amazon search crawler used to discover and index public web content for Amazon search-related services.Verified
Search crawler
Amazon
Amzn-User represents Amazon user-triggered fetching behavior for Amazon services that access web content on behalf of users.Verified
AI assistant
Anchor
Anchor Browser provides cloud browser infrastructure for AI agents and supports Web Bot Auth for verifiable agent identity.Signed
AI browser
Apify
Apify Website Content Crawler extracts text metadata and page content from websites for crawling scraping and AI data workflows.Signed
Scraping
APIs-Google is a Google fetcher used by Google APIs and services to retrieve resources or perform automated service-related requests.Verified
Other
Apple
Applebot is Apple's web crawler used by Siri Spotlight Safari Apple Intelligence and other Apple services to index and retrieve web content.Verified
Search crawler
Baidu
Baiduspider is Baidu's search crawler used to discover and index web pages for Baidu Search and related search services.Verified
Search crawler
AWS
Bedrock AgentCore Browser Tool lets AWS Bedrock agents use a managed browser to interact with websites and web applications.Signed
AI agent
beefproject/beef
BeEF is the Browser Exploitation Framework a penetration testing tool focused on browser-based security assessment and exploitation.Unknown
Browser automation
Microsoft
Bingbot is Microsoft's search crawler used to discover crawl and index pages for Bing Search and related Microsoft search experiences.Verified
Search crawler
bablosoft/BAS
BrowserAutomationStudio is a visual browser automation tool for building bots parsers uploaders and workflows that automate Chrome-based browsing.Unknown
Browser automation
Browserbase
Browserbase Agent represents Browserbase browser infrastructure for AI agents providing verified identity sessions proxies and web access.Signed
AI agent
ByteDance
Bytespider is ByteDance's web crawler used to access and index public web content for ByteDance search and content products.Verified
Search crawler
CartAI
CartAI Agentic Commerce as a Service is an AI agent commerce service that helps agents interact with shopping and checkout workflows.Verified
AI agent
Common Crawl
CCBot is Common Crawl's crawler used to collect public web crawl data for open datasets used in research and search applications.Verified
AI crawler
OpenAI
ChatGPT Agent is OpenAI's agentic browsing product that can use web pages and perform multi-step tasks for users.Signed
AI agent
OpenAI
ChatGPT-User represents OpenAI user-triggered browsing or fetching when ChatGPT accesses web content in response to a user request.Verified
AI assistant
Chrome Web Store fetcher traffic is associated with Google services that retrieve and process Chrome Web Store-related content.Verified
Other
chromium/chromium
ChromeHeadless is Chrome's headless mode allowing Chromium to run without a visible UI for automation testing rendering and scraping.Unknown
Browser automation
Anthropic
Claude Code (Agent SDK) is Anthropics's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It can run as a GitHub action, a service integration or as a custom app.Unknown
AI agent
Anthropic
Claude Code (CLI) is Anthropics's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a terminal CLI, IDE extension, and cloud agent, and can call external tools through MCP serversUnknown
AI agent
Anthropic
Claude Code (Desktop) is Anthropics's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a desktop app, and can call external tools through MCP serversUnknown
AI agent
Anthropic
Claude-SearchBot is Anthropic's search crawler used to retrieve web content for Claude search-related experiences.Verified
AI search
Anthropic
Claude-User represents Anthropic user-initiated fetching when Claude accesses web content in response to a user request.Verified
AI assistant
Anthropic
ClaudeBot is Anthropic's crawler used to access public web content for Claude and related AI systems according to Anthropic's crawler policy.Verified
AI crawler
Cloudflare
Cloudflare Browser Rendering runs programmable headless browsers on Cloudflare's network for automation rendering screenshots scraping and AI agents.Signed
Browser automation
Cloudflare
Cloudflare Radar URL Scanner scans URLs to analyze security network performance and technology details for threat and web intelligence.Signed
Monitoring
OpenAI
Codex is OpenAI's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a terminal CLI, IDE extension, and cloud agent, and can call external tools through MCP servers.Unknown
AI agent
Cybaa
CybaaAgent is a Cybaa security-related bot or agent that identifies itself with Web Bot Auth for trusted verifiable requests.Signed
Security
Cybaa
CybaaBot is a Cybaa security-related bot that uses verified identity signals to make its automated traffic distinguishable.Verified
Security
Datadog
Datadog Synthetics bots run scripted API and browser tests to monitor website and application availability behavior and performance.Verified
Monitoring
DuckDuckGo
DuckAssistBot is a DuckDuckGo bot associated with AI-assisted answer features that fetch or process web content for user-facing responses.Verified
AI assistant
DuckDuckGo
DuckDuckBot is DuckDuckGo's search crawler used to improve DuckDuckGo search results and web indexing.Verified
Search crawler
Feedfetcher is a Google fetcher used to retrieve RSS or Atom feeds for Google services such as Google News and feed processing.Verified
Aggregator
Fingerprint
Fingerprint Agent is Fingerprint's Web Bot Auth test or agent identity implementation for validating signed bot traffic.Verified
AI agent
apache/groovy-geb
Geb is a Groovy browser automation framework built on WebDriver for scripting scraping and functional or acceptance testing.Unknown
Browser automation
Gemini Deep Research is a Google Gemini capability that researches topics across web sources and compiles structured reports for users.Verified
AI assistant
Google Messages fetcher traffic retrieves web content used by Google Messages features such as link previews and related message experiences.Verified
Other
Google NotebookLM fetcher traffic is associated with Google's NotebookLM product retrieving web content provided or requested by users.Verified
AI assistant
Google Pinpoint fetcher traffic is associated with Google's Pinpoint journalism and document analysis product retrieving web content.Verified
Other
Google Publisher Center fetches and processes publisher-provided feeds and pages for Google News and related publisher workflows.Verified
Aggregator
Google Read Aloud fetches web pages at user request so Google products can read page content aloud with text-to-speech.Verified
Other
Google Site Verifier fetches verification tokens and related pages to confirm site ownership for Google Search Console and other services.Verified
SEO
Google StoreBot crawls product and store pages to support Google shopping commerce and product discovery experiences.Verified
eCommerce
Google-CloudVertexBot is associated with Google Cloud Vertex AI fetching or processing web content for AI workflows.Verified
AI crawler
Google-InspectionTool fetches pages for Google Search inspection tools helping site owners test indexing and rendering behavior.Verified
Monitoring
Google-Safety handles abuse and security-related fetching such as checking publicly posted links for malware or policy risks.Verified
Security
Google-Travel-Flights is a Google fetcher associated with Google Travel and Flights experiences that retrieve or process travel-related web content.Verified
Aggregator
Googlebot is Google's primary search crawler used to discover crawl render and index pages for Google Search.Verified
Search crawler
Googlebot Image crawls and indexes images and image-related resources for Google Images and Google Search features.Verified
Search crawler
Googlebot Video crawls and indexes video pages and video-related resources for Google Search and video search experiences.Verified
Search crawler
GoogleOther is a generic Google crawler used by product teams for public web crawling that is not tied to a specific named crawler.Verified
Other
GoogleOther-Image is a Google crawler variant used for image-related fetching outside the primary Googlebot Image workflow.Verified
Other
GoogleOther-Video is a Google crawler variant used for video-related fetching outside the primary Googlebot Video workflow.Verified
Other
OpenAI
GPTBot is OpenAI's web crawler used to access public web content that may improve OpenAI models and AI products.Verified
AI crawler
x.ai
Grok Bot is your team of always-on agents. They have their own computer and work inside tools and apps like you do.Signed
AI agent
unknown
Headless Browser refers to browser execution without a visible UI commonly used for automated testing rendering scraping and monitoring.Unknown
Browser automation
Henry
HenryAgent is a Henry Labs agent associated with agentic commerce and embedded checkout workflows for AI-assisted transactions.Signed
AI agent
apple/xcode
iPhone Simulator is Apple's Xcode simulator environment for running and testing iOS apps without a physical device.Unknown
Browser automation
Lovable
Lovable is an AI-powered software engineer and full-stack web application builder. Instead of requiring you to write code, set up backend servers, or configure deployment pipelines manually, Lovable turns natural language descriptions, wireframe sketches, or screenshots directly into live, functional web software.Unknown
AI agent
Manus
Manus Agent is an AI agent from Manus designed to perform web and computer tasks on behalf of users.Signed
AI agent
mcpbeat.com
MCP server analytics bot, checking the uptime, availability and other useful metrics of the most popular MCP servers.Verified
Monitoring
Meta
Meta-ExternalAds is a Meta crawler associated with ad and external content fetching for Meta products and advertising workflows.Verified
Advertising
Meta
The Meta-ExternalFetcher crawler fetches individual links at a user’s request and supports product functions such as evaluating and improving agentic AI capabilities—including helping AI navigate websites to complete tasks for users. Accordingly, this crawler may bypass robots.txt rules.Verified
AI assistant
Meta
The Meta-WebIndexer crawler navigates the web to improve Meta AI search result quality for users. In doing so, Meta analyzes online content to enhance the relevance and accuracy of Meta AI. Allowing Meta-WebIndexer in your robots.txt file helps us cite and link to your content in Meta AI’s responses.Verified
AI search
Microsoft
MicrosoftPreview fetches pages to generate previews and enrich links for Microsoft products such as Bing and productivity services.Verified
Other
Nekuda
Nekuda Payment Executor is an agentic payment tool that enables AI agents or delegated workflows to execute payment-related actions.Signed
AI agent
ultrafunkamsterdam/nodriver
NoDriver is a Python browser automation library and successor to undetected-chromedriver designed for scraping and automation without WebDriver.Unknown
Browser automation
Notte
Notte Browser is an AI browser automation platform for web agents enabling agents to browse interact with and extract information from websites.Signed
AI browser
OpenAI
OAI-SearchBot is OpenAI's search crawler used to surface and retrieve web content for search-related AI experiences.Verified
AI search
Perplexity
Perplexity-User represents Perplexity user-triggered fetching when Perplexity accesses web content in response to a user request.Verified
AI assistant
Perplexity
PerplexityBot is Perplexity's crawler used to retrieve and index web content for Perplexity's AI answer and search products.Verified
AI crawler
Huawei
PetalBot is Huawei's crawler for Petal Search used to access and index web pages for search results and content recommendations.Verified
AI crawler
macbre/phantomas
Phantomas is a headless-browser-based web performance metrics collector that analyzes pages and reports technical performance data.Unknown
Browser automation
ariya/phantomjs
PhantomJS is a discontinued scriptable headless WebKit browser used for page automation screenshots testing and web scraping.Unknown
Browser automation
Pingdom
Pingdom probes monitor website and service uptime performance and availability from distributed monitoring locations.Verified
Monitoring
Pinterest Bot crawls websites to understand content create previews and support Pinterest discovery and indexing features.Verified
Aggregator
microsoft/playwright
Playwright is a browser automation framework for end-to-end testing and scripting across Chromium Firefox and WebKit.Unknown
Browser automation
Prerender
Prerender crawls and renders JavaScript-heavy pages to provide cached HTML snapshots for search engines and social crawlers.Verified
SEO
berstend/puppeteer-extra
Puppeteer Stealth is a puppeteer-extra plugin that applies browser evasion techniques to make Puppeteer automation less detectable.Unknown
Browser automation
mozilla/rhino
Rhino is Mozilla's JavaScript engine for Java used to run and embed JavaScript in Java applications and automation contexts.Unknown
Browser automation
Seekport
SeekportBot is Seekport's search crawler used to discover and index public web pages for Seekport's search services.Verified
Search crawler
SeleniumHQ/selenium
Selenium is a browser automation project and WebDriver implementation used for testing scripting and controlling browsers programmatically.Unknown
Browser automation
Semrush
SemrushBot is Semrush's crawler used to collect web data for SEO analytics site audits and search visibility products.Verified
SEO
Parallel
ShapBot is Parallel's crawler used to access and process web content for Parallel's AI search and data products.Verified
AI crawler
Stripe
Stripebot is Stripe's crawler used to access merchant pages and related content for Stripe products and integrations.Verified
Monitoring
ultrafunkamsterdam/undetected-chromedriver
Undetected ChromeDriver is a patched Selenium ChromeDriver package designed to reduce detection by common anti-bot systems.Unknown
Browser automation
Microsoft
Visual Studio Code is Microsoft’s AI coding editor an agentic environment that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a text editor and can call external tools through MCP serversUnknown
AI agent
webdriver
WebDriver is a W3C browser automation protocol for remotely controlling user agents in testing and automation workflows.Unknown
Browser automation
WebsiteTracker
WebsiteTrackerBot is WebsiteTracker's crawler used to monitor website changes availability and page content over time.Verified
Monitoring
Yandex
YandexBot is Yandex's crawler used to access and index web pages for Yandex Search and related services.Verified
Search crawler
Naver
Yeti is Naver's web crawler used to discover and index pages for Naver Search and related search services.Verified
Search crawler
Alibaba
YisouSpider is Alibaba/UC's search crawler used to discover and index web pages for Shenma/Yisou mobile search services.Unknown
Search crawler
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