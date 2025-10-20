Robodex
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  1. Robodex
  2. Browser automation
  3. Geb

Geb

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What is Geb?

Geb is a Groovy browser automation framework built on WebDriver for scripting scraping and functional or acceptance testing.

How to detect Geb with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Geb through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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