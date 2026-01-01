Stop all transaction fraud
Prevent fraudulent chargebacks, credit card cracking, and promotion abuse.
Prevent fraudulent orders, unauthorized transactions, and promo abuse with industry-leading device identification and intelligence.
Prevent fraudulent chargebacks, credit card cracking, and promotion abuse.
Reduce friction for trusted customers, even when they’re logged out.
Stop bots and malicious AI agents from exploiting promotions and discounts.
Get the compelling evidence you need to fight fraudulent chargebacks.
Combine Fingerprint’s visitor ID with known user data
and device profile to recognize the user behind the payment.
Identify malicious bots, returning users re-using codes, and multi-accounting attempts. Smart Signals like Bot Detection, IP Geolocation, and VPN Detection give you the insights to protect promotions.
Persistently monitor user behavior to detect and flag suspicious actions in real time. Industry-leading identification accuracy, 100+ signals, and machine learning give you the power to spot fraud attempts.
Reduce friction for trusted shoppers and require authentication for users displaying suspicious behavior. Fingerprint integrates into your payment flow, enabling you to identify users, even if they are using a VPN.
Fingerprint’s most popular signals
for payment fraud protection.
Use our identifier to connect transactions, visitors, and accounts to identify fraudsters.
Get the visitor’s location and compare against timezone and billing or delivery address.
Identify automated payment attempts and script-driven checkout abuse.
Identify visitors using anti-detect browsers to avoid identification so they can attempt chargebacks.
Detect if a device is making a suspiciously high number of payment attempts within a 24-hour period.
We previously could never identify the devices used by fraudulent actors the way we can today with Fingerprint.
We previously could never identify the devices used by fraudulent actors the way we can today with Fingerprint.
Engineering teams trust Fingerprint’s signals to easily
prevent account takeover attempts.
{
"tampering": {
"data": {
"result": false,
"anomalyScore": 0,
"antiDetectBrowser": false
}
}
}
Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started. You’ll get some additional benefits, including proxy identification and more.
Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free,
or reach out to our team for a demo.