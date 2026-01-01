Payment Fraud

Persistently monitor user behavior to detect and flag suspicious actions in real time. Industry-leading identification accuracy, 100+ signals, and machine learning give you the power to spot fraud attempts.

Improve conversion rates

Reduce friction for trusted shoppers and require authentication for users displaying suspicious behavior. Fingerprint integrates into your payment flow, enabling you to identify users, even if they are using a VPN.

Reduce conversion friction for trusted shoppers and require authentication for suspicious users, even behind a VPN.