NewThe 2026 Device Intelligence Report

Payment Fraud Prevention, Powered by Device Intelligence

Prevent fraudulent orders, unauthorized transactions, and promo abuse with industry-leading device identification and intelligence.

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Trusted by top brands to prevent payment fraud

Stronger payment protections.
Stronger agentic commerce.

Stop all transaction fraud

Prevent fraudulent chargebacks, credit card cracking, and promotion abuse.

Reduce purchase friction

Reduce friction for trusted customers, even when they’re logged out.

Eliminate AI-driven abuse

Stop bots and malicious AI agents from exploiting promotions and discounts.

Fight fake chargebacks

Get the compelling evidence you need to fight fraudulent chargebacks.

Industry-leading accuracy.
Secure transactions.

Combine Fingerprint’s visitor ID with known user data
and device profile to recognize the user behind the payment.

Maximize promotions

Identify malicious bots, returning users re-using codes, and multi-accounting attempts. Smart Signals like Bot Detection, IP Geolocation, and VPN Detection give you the insights to protect promotions.

Monitor user behavior

Persistently monitor user behavior to detect and flag suspicious actions in real time. Industry-leading identification accuracy, 100+ signals, and machine learning give you the power to spot fraud attempts.

Improve conversion rates

Reduce friction for trusted shoppers and require authentication for users displaying suspicious behavior. Fingerprint integrates into your payment flow, enabling you to identify users, even if they are using a VPN.

Smart Signals for
payment fraud

Fingerprint’s most popular signals
for payment fraud protection.

VisitorID_

Use our identifier to connect transactions, visitors, and accounts to identify fraudsters.

Ng6Ipke6HPYJUdtH4suY

IP Geolocation_

Get the visitor’s location and compare against timezone and billing or delivery address.

IP: "186.48.240.16"

Browser Bot Detection_

Identify automated payment attempts and script-driven checkout abuse.

bot: "notDetected"

Browser Tamper Detection_

Identify visitors using anti-detect browsers to avoid identification so they can attempt chargebacks.

tampering: "notDetected"

High-Activity Devices_

Detect if a device is making a suspiciously high number of payment attempts within a 24-hour period.

highActivity: "notDetected"

Learn more about protecting
payments and customers

Headout uses Fingerprint to
cut chargebacks by 90%

Headout cut fraudulent chargebacks with Fingerprint identification. By assigning a unique visitor ID to each device, they could identify fraud attacks earlier and build a systematic way to analyze and evaluate threats to its website.

Learn more
We previously could never identify the devices used by fraudulent actors the way we can today with Fingerprint.
Tutorial Cover
Shivam DarmoraShivam Darmora Associate Director of Data @ Headout
fingerprint.com
Star28K+

Developers trust Fingerprint

Engineering teams trust Fingerprint’s signals to easily
prevent account takeover attempts.

DocumentationRequest API Key
{
  "tampering": {
    "data": {
      "result": false,
      "anomalyScore": 0,
      "antiDetectBrowser": false
    }
  }
}

Integrate with the tools that you already trust.

Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started. You’ll get some additional benefits, including proxy identification and more.

Identify your web and
mobile traffic in minutes

Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free,
or reach out to our team for a demo.