What is Payment Fraud?

Payment fraud revolves around online financial transactions for goods or services. The keyword is “payment.” This nefarious activity occurs when fraudsters obtain stolen credit, debit, or checking data. Then that fraudster uses the stolen financial data to make an unauthorized purchase, pretending to be the card or account owner. Often, the criminal will quickly sell the item or items purchased illegally to obtain cash.

Why is Payment Fraud Important?

Payment Fraud is a serious issue for businesses that store, handle or process payment information. By processing stolen card data, fraudsters can leverage your business for money laundering operations or unauthorized goods/services that will create chargebacks. Chargebacks are when a merchant must return payment for an unauthorized transition and sometimes incurs a fee. Chargebacks directly impact margins, your business reputation, and customer service and financial accounting overhead.

Why Fingerprint

Many businesses that build a sophisticated anti-fraud system consider suspicious flag purchases of a visitor’s device, IP address, and browser fingerprint. However, some fraudulent purchases still fall through the cracks. These companies find that the accuracy of their current fingerprinting solution is too low to catch all fraudulent activity, resulting in chargebacks, lost revenue, and a threat to their seller reputation.

After comparing Fingerprint Pro with existing browser identifiers, most find Fingerprint Pro’s visitorIDs unparalleled in accuracy and contain far fewer false positives. We provide a reliable identification signal that significantly allows our customers to improve their credit card anti-fraud workflows.

How to Increase Account Growth by Identifying & Preventing Payment Fraud

Fingerprint Pro provides a unique identifier for every visitor to your website (the visitorId ) collected behind the scenes anytime someone performs a specific action with our JavaScript fingerprinting agent installed. Since malicious attackers might forge this data, Fingerprint Pro also provides tools for validating these identifiers sent by your front end. As a result, you will protect your users and your business against various payment frauds with the proposed approaches. At the same time, your legit users won’t experience any additional friction while performing their payments.

Since you know your product and business landscape best, it’s up to you to decide how to configure anti-fraud workflows to utilize the visitorId to catch fraud on your website. Below, we have described some steps and best practices for your custom solution as a starting point.

Configuring Fingerprint Pro for Payment Fraud prevention

To use Fingerprint Pro effectively to prevent payment frauds such as credit card cracking, chargeback fraud, or stolen card abuse, you should configure logic that utilizes the visitorId among other timestamped data in conjunction with information provided by a user. Therefore, it is crucial to think through the logic used to determine suspicious activity and that the correct actions are taken when a visitor is flagged.

Suspicious Activity Logic

When a visitor attempts to pay for an order, we recommend sending the visitorId , requestId , and credit card data to your application server, where they persist in the storage layer. Using this data, you can compare the current visitorId and credit card pairing to previous attempts to catch threats.

Here are the recommended logic rules for Payment Fraud prevention:

First, you need to add the Fingerprint Pro JavaScript agent to your webpage. Alternatively, if your frontend uses modern frameworks such as React.js or Angular, one can use one of our libraries instead.

Initialize the agent const fpPromise = import ( 'https://fpcdn.io/v3/your-public-api-key' ) . then ( FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS . load ( { endpoint : 'https://metrics.yourdomain.com' } ) ) ; fpPromise . then ( fp => fp . get ( ) ) . then ( fpResult => { result = fpResult } )

The endpoint property is quite important and is used for the Subdomain setup. Using a subdomain is required for correct identification while using Fingerprint Pro.

Send the user’s credit card data together with visitorId and requestId to your API.

const orderData = { cardNumber , cardCvv , cardExpiration , visitorId , requestId , } ; const response = await fetch ( '/api/place-order' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON . stringify ( orderData ) , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , Accept : 'application/json' , } , } ) ;

All next steps should be performed on the backend. If your backend logic is built on top of Node.js, you can use Fingerprint Server API Node.js SDK.

Check if the request contains valid visitorId and requestId . Stop users with forged data.

const visitorId = req . body . visitorId ; const requestId = req . body . requestId ; const isRequestIdFormatValid = / ^\d{13}\.[a-zA-Z0-9]{6}$ / . test ( requestId ) ; const isVisitorIdFormatValid = / ^[a-zA-Z0-9]{20}$ / . test ( visitorId ) ; if ( ! isRequestIdFormatValid || ! isVisitorIdFormatValid ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

All next steps and checks will be performed using data provided by Fingerprint Pro Server API. Therefore, we need to obtain visitor data, first. Alternatively, one can also use the Webhooks functionality.

const fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl = new URL ( ` https://api.fpjs.io/visitors/ ${ visitorId } ` ) ; fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl . searchParams . append ( 'request_id' , requestId ) ; const visitorServerApiResponse = await fetch ( fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl . href , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'Auth-API-Key' : 'secret-api-key' } } ) ; if ( visitorServerApiResponse . status !== 200 ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; } const visitorData = await visitorServerApiResponse . json ( ) ; return visitorData ;

The Server API response must contain information about this specific identification request. If not, the request might have been tampered with and we don't trust this identification attempt.

if ( visitorData . error || visitorData . visits . length !== 1 ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

An attacker might have acquired a valid requestId and visitorId via phishing. It's recommended to check the freshness of the identification request to prevent replay attacks.

if ( new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . timestamp > 3000 ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

The Confidence Score reflects the system's degree of certainty that the visitor identifier is correct. If it's lower than the certain threshold we recommend using an additional way of verification, e.g. 2FA or email.

if ( visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . confidence . score < 0.95 ) { persistPaymentAttempt ( req ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponseAndChallenge ( ) ; }

We want to check if the order request comes from the same IP address as the identification request.

if ( request . headers [ 'x-forwarded-for' ] . split ( ',' ) [ 0 ] !== visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . ip ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Checks if the order request comes from a known origin and if the order request's origin corresponds to the origin provided by the Fingerprint Pro Server API. Additionally, one should also set the Request Filtering in the dashboard.

const ourOrigins = [ 'https://protect-card.example.com' , ] ; const visitorDataOrigin = new URL ( visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . url ) . origin ; if ( ( visitorDataOrigin !== request . headers [ 'origin' ] || ! ourOrigins . includes ( visitorDataOrigin ) || ! ourOrigins . includes ( request . headers [ 'origin' ] ) ) ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

In real-world applications, we want to prevent chargeback frauds. Check if this visitorId has a positive chargeback history. Prevent users with positive chargeback history from placing new orders without further investigation.

const countOfChargebacksForVisitorId = await db . query ( "SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM payment_attempts WHERE visitor_id = ? AND is_chargebacked = 1 AND timestamp > ?" , [ visitorId , new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - 365 * 24 * 60 * 1000 ] ) ; if ( countOfChargebacksForVisitorId . count > 1 ) { persistPaymentAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

We typically want to forbid placing orders for users who historically used stolen cards.

const stolenCardUsedCount = await db . query ( "SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM payment_attempts WHERE visitor_id = ? AND used_stolen_card = 1" , [ visitorId ] ) ; if ( stolenCardUsedCount . count > 0 ) { persistPaymentAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Card cracking (also known as carding) happens when fraudsters look to exploit the systems of e-commerce businesses to gather credit card information. Fraudsters may have obtained partial card information beforehand, or they can be starting from scratch. We typically want to forbid placing orders to users who historically used stolen cards as we did in the previous step or those who try the excessive amount of credit card details.

const invalidCardAttemptCountQueryResult = await db . query ( "Select COUNT(*) as count from payment_attempts where visitor_id = ? and timestamp > ? and check_result != 'Passed'" , [ visitorId , new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - 365 * 24 * 60 * 1000 ] ) ; if ( invalidCardAttemptCountQueryResult . count > 2 ) { persistPaymentAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Challenge Actions

You can require additional verification or authentication steps to stop fraudsters from further progress for suspicious payment attempts as defined by your suspicious activity logic. In all the cases above, we suggest ignoring payment attempts, notifying possible account owners about the suspicious activity via email/SMS/phone, or challenging the attempted payment with two-factor authentication in specific scenarios.

Explore our Payment Fraud prevention demo

We have built a Payment Fraud prevention demo to demonstrate the above concepts. Use this demo to see how you can use Fingerprint Pro in conjunction with simple logic rules to protect a payment form. If you want to explore code, check our interactive Stackblitz demo or open-source GitHub repository. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to support@fingerprint.com.