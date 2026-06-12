Use Cases

6 most effective techniques to prevent credential stuffing
June 12, 2026

6 most effective techniques to prevent credential stuffing

Credential stuffing attacks are growing in scale and cost. Discover the 6 most effective prevention techniques to stop automated login abuse and protect your users' accounts.

  • Use cases
Bot detection: How to block bad bots in 2026
May 8, 2026

Bot detection: How to block bad bots in 2026

Bot detection is the process of identifying and blocking automated web traffic, typically used in cybersecurity to prevent malicious activities.

How to detect device farm fraud and prevent automated attacks
December 12, 2025

How to detect device farm fraud and prevent automated attacks

Learn the key signals, tools, and strategies fraud teams use to uncover and stop device farm operations.

  • Use cases
The 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026
December 9, 2025

The 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026

Compare the 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud, reduce chargebacks, and protect revenue.

How to detect bonus abuse in igaming
November 10, 2025

How to detect bonus abuse in igaming

Learn key warning signs of bonus abuse, why traditional methods fail, and how device intelligence from Fingerprint helps igaming platforms stop fraud while protecting genuine players.

How to prevent card testing attacks
October 3, 2025

How to prevent card testing attacks

Card testing attack detection and prevention for developers and fraud teams. Learn how to spot, stop, and defend your payment forms from automated carding fraud.

How to detect promo abuse
October 2, 2025

How to detect promo abuse

Learn how promo abuse happens and how to stop it. Detect fake accounts, promo code misuse, and bot-driven fraud with advanced device intelligence.

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work
September 12, 2025

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work

Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.

What is payment authentication and how does it work?
September 4, 2025

What is payment authentication and how does it work?

Learn how payment authentication works, why it’s essential for stopping fraud, and how device intelligence can strengthen security without adding friction.

How to detect AI agents and prevent autonomous fraud
September 3, 2025

How to detect AI agents and prevent autonomous fraud

AI agents are reshaping fraud. Learn how to detect them using device intelligence and Smart Signals—without adding friction for real users.

How to detect anti-detect browsers in 2025
August 28, 2025

How to detect anti-detect browsers in 2025

How to detect anti-detect browsers using advanced fingerprinting, behavioral signals, and TLS analysis. Spot spoofed sessions fraudsters use to hide.

How to prevent password sharing: 5 proven strategies
August 26, 2025

How to prevent password sharing: 5 proven strategies

Password sharing drains revenue, skews analytics, and weakens security. Learn five proven ways to detect and prevent account sharing without hurting the user experience.

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