Credential stuffing attacks are growing in scale and cost. Discover the 6 most effective prevention techniques to stop automated login abuse and protect your users' accounts.
Bot detection is the process of identifying and blocking automated web traffic, typically used in cybersecurity to prevent malicious activities.
Learn the key signals, tools, and strategies fraud teams use to uncover and stop device farm operations.
Compare the 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud, reduce chargebacks, and protect revenue.
Learn key warning signs of bonus abuse, why traditional methods fail, and how device intelligence from Fingerprint helps igaming platforms stop fraud while protecting genuine players.
Card testing attack detection and prevention for developers and fraud teams. Learn how to spot, stop, and defend your payment forms from automated carding fraud.
Learn how promo abuse happens and how to stop it. Detect fake accounts, promo code misuse, and bot-driven fraud with advanced device intelligence.
Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.
Learn how payment authentication works, why it’s essential for stopping fraud, and how device intelligence can strengthen security without adding friction.
AI agents are reshaping fraud. Learn how to detect them using device intelligence and Smart Signals—without adding friction for real users.
How to detect anti-detect browsers using advanced fingerprinting, behavioral signals, and TLS analysis. Spot spoofed sessions fraudsters use to hide.
Password sharing drains revenue, skews analytics, and weakens security. Learn five proven ways to detect and prevent account sharing without hurting the user experience.