Engineering Articles

We found a stable Firefox identifier linking all your private Tor identities
April 22, 2026

We found a stable Firefox identifier linking all your private Tor identities

We discovered a privacy vulnerability in Firefox Private Browsing and Tor Browser that allows websites to fingerprint and track users across origins using IndexedDB database ordering, even after closing all private windows.

Vibe coding security checklist to prevent breaches
November 12, 2025

Vibe coding security checklist to prevent breaches

Follow this complete coding security checklist to protect your apps from vulnerabilities. Learn secure coding standards, authentication tips, and data protection best practices.

  • Engineering
The limits of JA3 fingerprinting: Why it fails at accurate device identification
July 10, 2025

The limits of JA3 fingerprinting: Why it fails at accurate device identification

Discover JA3 fingerprinting, its uses in device identification, its limitations, and what's needed for robust identification.

Audio fingerprinting: What it is + how it works with Web API
July 9, 2025

Audio fingerprinting: What it is + how it works with Web API

Learn how audio fingerprinting, a highly stable browser fingerprinting technique, is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies.

How to detect a VPN to prevent fraud in 2026
July 3, 2025

How to detect a VPN to prevent fraud in 2026

Learn VPN detection methods including database validation, timezone mismatch, OS mismatch & more. Detecting VPNs better identify users and prevents fraud.

Demo: Exploiting leaked timestamps from Google Chrome extensions
October 30, 2024

Demo: Exploiting leaked timestamps from Google Chrome extensions

In this demo, learn how Chromium extensions are unintentionally exposing an exploit that can be used to track a user’s activity across multiple websites.

How We Bypassed Safari 17's Advanced Audio Fingerprinting Protection
March 6, 2024

How We Bypassed Safari 17's Advanced Audio Fingerprinting Protection

Explore how Safari 17’s new anti-fingerprinting techniques affect audio fingerprinting and browser differentiation.

Demo: Chrome Site Engagement Feature Can Leak Frequently Visited Sites
October 19, 2023

Demo: Chrome Site Engagement Feature Can Leak Frequently Visited Sites

We explain how Chromium’s Lookalike Warnings and Site Engagement can leak information on frequently visited sites to untrustworthy websites.

Account Sharing: The Step-By-Step Prevention Guide
October 18, 2023

Account Sharing: The Step-By-Step Prevention Guide

Address account sharing impacts with our tutorial on detection techniques and converting users into paying customers.

Demo: How apps can hide clipboard data copying on Android 14
October 16, 2023

Demo: How apps can hide clipboard data copying on Android 14

Your clipboard data on Android 14 might be at risk. See how to protect your information with our guide.

Brute-forcing a macOS user’s real name from a browser using mDNS
July 13, 2023

Brute-forcing a macOS user’s real name from a browser using mDNS

Exploring potential privacy vulnerabilities in Apple devices. This article discusses revealing a user's first name without permissions using the mDNS protocol.

Building Efficient Software Products In Uncertain Times
November 18, 2022

Building Efficient Software Products In Uncertain Times

Optimize your software development process for cost efficiency with practical considerations and changes.

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