Payment Fraud Prevention and Detection
Stop payment fraud in all its forms with accurate user identification. Use Fingerprint to keep chargebacks to a minimum, protecting your bottom-line and seller reputation.
Add Fingerprint to your tech stack to protect your payments
Ensure your promotions are used fairly and not repeated or stacked to remove all profit from your sales.
Prevent fraudsters from using your site to test stolen credit cards through multiple small purchases.
Stop malicious actors from testing combinations of expiry dates, postal codes, and CVVs with lists of purchased PANs. Make credit card payment fraud a problem of the past.
Sometimes a real user will dispute payments even though they received a product or service. Flag these users easily to prevent future chargebacks.
Fingerprint Pro works for all web applications including hybrid mobile apps. Flag suspicious customers making mobile purchases and prevent more chargebacks.
Stop chargebacks in their tracks
Developer-friendly integrations
Create your free account
Install our Javascript snippet on your website and start collecting visitorIDs for free.
Related Articles
How Card Cracking Works and 4 Ways Businesses Can Prevent Being Scammed
Credit card cracking is one of the fastest-growing types of fraud globally and accounts for around 16 percent of e-commerce fraud. Here are four ways to prevent it from happening within your business.
How to prevent chargeback credit card fraud revenue loss
Credit card chargebacks is one of the most common and costly forms of financial fraud. The good news is that there's several prevention measures eCommerce businesses can take to reduce the likelihood of it happening. We break down the causes and remedies of chargebacks to help reduce revenue losses.
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
How Card Cracking Works and 4 Ways Businesses Can Prevent Being Scammed
Credit card cracking is one of the fastest-growing types of fraud globally and accounts for around 16 percent of e-commerce fraud. Here are four ways to prevent it from happening within your business.
How to prevent chargeback credit card fraud revenue loss
Credit card chargebacks is one of the most common and costly forms of financial fraud. The good news is that there's several prevention measures eCommerce businesses can take to reduce the likelihood of it happening. We break down the causes and remedies of chargebacks to help reduce revenue losses.
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails
Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.