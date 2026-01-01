Frequently Asked Questions

Yes, Fingerprint can be used in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Where the GDPR applies, you are the “controller” of personal data collected in connection with the Fingerprint service, and Fingerprint acts as the “processor” of such data. When Fingerprint processes personal data in connection with providing the service, we do so in accordance with your instructions and as outlined in the GDPR data processing addendum. As a controller, it is your responsibility to comply with GDPR requirements applicable to controllers. For example, you must establish a legal basis for collecting and using data (such as legitimate interests or consent), provide appropriate notices to data subjects, maintain records of consent when relying on consent as a legal basis, and develop procedures to address data subject requests. The extent to which the GDPR applies and your specific obligations as a controller will depend on how you use Fingerprint. We recommend consulting your legal team to determine how the GDPR applies and to address your compliance obligations effectively. You can learn more about our compliance and security certifications here.