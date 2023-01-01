Fingerprint vs.
About Shield

Shield is a cybersecurity platform. Powered by real-time threat intelligence, it offers comprehensive defense and proactive monitoring against evolving threats and fraud. It helps with real-time alerts, actionable insights, and customizable dashboards. The platform identifies and mitigates risks by leveraging machine learning algorithms and behavioral analytics, safeguarding sensitive information, and preventing unauthorized access.

Key offerings

  • Device Intelligence that analyzes device information, geolocation, and behavioral patterns to accurately identify and authenticate users.
  • Advertising security platform that helps prevent invalid traffic and optimize customer acquisition costs for marketers.
  • Compliance solution that helps enterprise businesses prevent fraud.

Why choose Fingerprint

High accuracy

Fingerprint delivers 99.5% accuracy, ensuring reliable device identification for both simple to complex scenarios.

Scalable pricing model

Fingerprint provides flexible pricing options that cater to your individual needs and user lifecycle stages, ensuring cost-efficiency and scalability based on usage.

Seamless integration

With a straightforward integration process, you can quickly incorporate the solution into your applications. This saves valuable development time, enabling you to focus on other critical aspects of the project.

Efficient fraud detection

By leveraging Fingerprint's advanced identification & Smart Signals, you can minimize revenue loss caused by fraudulent activities.

Focused solution

Fingerprint offers a highly accurate API-based solution without the need for extensive customization.

Greater flexibility

Extensively customizable with no preexisting rules to reduce biases.

Feature Table

FeaturesFingerprintShield
AccuracyUp to 99.5%High
Integration timeHours to daysDays to weeks
PricingCompetitive – API calls basedHigh
Speed~400msUp to 2 seconds +
Customization optionsExtensive – with raw signals and dataLimited
Accuracy for iOSVery highNormal
Configuration complexityAccurate out of the boxTakes weeks
Decision makingMore control with the clientRisk scores can contribute to false positives
Incognito Detection & IdentificationHigh stability between normal & incognito modeAverage stability
Mobile Device SDKs for Android & iOSYesYes
Developer documentationComprehensiveAdequate

