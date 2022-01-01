Buy now, pay later fraud prevention

Increase approval rates and minimize fraud losses with high accuracy device identification.

Minimize Fraud and Credit Loss

Successful BNPL companies rely on sophisticated fraud and credit risk models to make approval decisions while introducing as little friction as possible for the purchaser. Fingerprint Pro's best-in-class accuracy, cross-merchant device identification makes it possible to identify significantly more returning visitors and shut down fraud with zero added friction.

Increase Approval Rates

Identify 99.5% of returning visitors with passive authentication, reducing friction for trusted customers. Fingerprint Pro's visitorIDs remain stable for months, not days, making it possible to authenticate occasional purchasers with pinpoint accuracy.

Streamline Checkout and Onboarding

Fingerprint Pro can be used to save customer preferences across separate merchant applications, allowing for enhanced “remember me” functionality. Link onboarding and transaction flows with high accuracy, reducing the likelihood of user impersonation.

Identification Accuracy on Every Platform

Fingerprint Pro works for web, iOS and Android applications, as well as in third-party installations as part of a merchant's checkout flow. On every platform, Fingerprint Pro outshines the competition with high accuracy, easy integration, and minimal impact on application performance.

Build your data lake with advanced device signals

Incorporate more than 100+ signals to your risk models for advanced fraud analysis:

  • ID confidence score
  • Individual device fingerprinting signals
  • IP and geolocation
  • Incognito mode detection

