Buy now, pay later fraud prevention

Protect your BNPL platform from account takeover, synthetic identity fraud, and multi-accounting with advanced device intelligence.
Top BNPLs and Fintechs trust Fingerprint
Identify and block fraudsters before they exploit a legitimate customer's account.Learn More ↗
Stop stolen and synthetic identities from ever getting approved.Learn More ↗
Catch payment abuse before disputes and chargebacks hit your bottom line.Learn More ↗
See how you can identify visitors and stop BNPL fraud with step-by-step guides.Learn More
Stop transactions from high-risk devices
Challenge suspicious logins
Challenge suspicious logins
Stop promo abuse
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npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
“Fingerprint stood out as a reliable way to recognize repeat devices and how easily it fit into our existing risk framework.”
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