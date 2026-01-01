NewThe 2026 Device Intelligence Report

Buy Now, Pay Later Fraud Prevention_

Buy now, fraud never

Protect your BNPL platform from account takeover, synthetic identity fraud, and multi-accounting with advanced device intelligence.

Get StartedContact Sales

Top BNPLs and Fintechs trust Fingerprint

The Fingerprint difference_

Defend every touchpoint,
from first payment to final installment

Stop account takeover attacks

Identify and block fraudsters before they exploit a legitimate customer's account.

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Spot
Sus Logins
Stop
Credential Stuffing
Flag
Unusual Transactions

Shut down account and fake identity fraud

Stop stolen and synthetic identities from ever getting approved.

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Flag
Risky Sign-Ups
Detect
Fake Identities
Deter
Multi-Accounting

Reduce disputes and first-party payment fraud

Catch payment abuse before disputes and chargebacks hit your bottom line.

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Stop
Bust-Out Fraud
Flag
Repeat Abusers
Reduce
Chargebacks
Tutorials_

Get started fast with our prebuilt, no-code tutorials

See how you can identify visitors and stop BNPL fraud with step-by-step guides.

Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Sell
Deposit to
Bank
Fee$3.41

Stop transactions from high-risk devices

/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code

Challenge suspicious logins

/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code

Challenge suspicious logins

/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Apply coupon

Stop promo abuse

Why Fingerprint_

Buy now, pay later platforms rely on us for world-class device intelligence.

Network SignalsAI & Bots SignalsBehavioral SignalsDevice Signals

You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.

Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.

SOC 2
AICPA

We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.

You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.

GDPR

We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.

1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro

Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.

G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_

How Tabby elevates risk accuracy with Fingerprint

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Fingerprint stood out as a reliable way to recognize repeat devices and how easily it fit into our existing risk framework.
Contact us_

Learn why hundreds of BNPL lenders trust Fingerprint

Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.

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