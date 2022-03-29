Account Takeover Prevention

Powerful account takeover protection for any web application. Keep your customers' accounts safe by accurately identifying threats before they cause damage with Fingerprint Pro's 99.5% accurate visitor identification. Designed for developer teams to build fraud prevention workflows that protect the login process without hindering customer experience. Try for free - no credit card required.

Sign Up Now

Fingerprint helps to prevent account takeover identity theft

Prevent account takeover
Credential Stuffing Prevention

Users that re-use passwords across multiple services are at risk of having their accounts accessed by fraudsters who purchased or hacked their account information from elsewhere. These fraudsters may then test thousands of login credentials on your site to gain access. Stop the threat by associating multiple login attempts from bot networks and preventing additional attempts from related visitorIDs using Fingerprint Pro.

Social engineering
Phishing Attack Prevention

Social engineering is among the most reliable methods for fraudsters to access accounts of your trusted customers. Phishing techniques can also be notoriously difficult to prevent. Websites can stop phishing fraud with Fingerprint Pro's accurate visitor identification by requiring new and untrusted visitors to provide additional authentication before accessing their accounts.

Sources of account takeover

Stop account takeover at the source

Account fraud can take many forms. Whether by brute force or individual actors testing purchased credentials, uniquely identifying your website visitors will provide the best defense against account takeovers. Fingerprint seamlessly meshes into your tech stack to run in conjunction with existing authentication workflows, using our API and webhooks.
Read our documentation
Fingerprint dashboard

Strong Account Protection means fewer chargebacks

Protecting your users' logins is the best way to mitigate chargebacks from fraudulent purchases without compromising on experience. Try Fingerprint and see the difference that accurate user detection can make for your user's account security, merchant reputation, and more.
Create Free Account

Fingerprint for account takeover protection

Create a free account and get 100% of features.

Get Started

Related Articles

Illustration of a letter being opened by a fishing hook depicting a phishing email
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Phishing Email
Illustration of a letter being opened by a fishing hook depicting a phishing email
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Phishing Email