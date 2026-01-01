Prevent account takeover

NewThe 2026 Device Intelligence Report

Account Takeover Prevention, Powered by Device Intelligence

Build a secure and friction-free login experience to prevent fraudulent orders,
unauthorized withdrawals, and data theft.

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Trusted by top brands to prevent ATO attacks

Harden login flows
against AI-driven attacks.

Stop all types of ATO

Prevent credential stuffing attempts and brute force attacks.

Earn customer trust

Identify suspicious login attempts and protect your legitimate customers.

Reduce financial losses

Mitigate the threat of credit card fraud and unauthorized transactions.

Protect user data

Prevent data theft, safeguard your reputation, and stay in compliance.

Higher identification accuracy.
Better login experiences

Combine Fingerprint’s visitor ID with known user data and device profile to recognize the user behind the login.

Track user behavior

Persistently monitor user behavior to compare with known account history and device attributes. 100+ signals, machine learning, and Velocity Signals give you the data to spot the signs of fraud attacks.

Roll out the red carpet

Streamline logins for trusted users without increasing risk. Fingerprint integrates into your authentication flow, enabling you to limit friction for known users while authenticating suspicious traffic.

Make better-informed decisions

Power your fraud decisioning with the world’s most accurate device intelligence. Smart Signals like VPN Detection, IP Geolocation, and Suspect Score give you the insights to make better decisions.

Smart Signals for
account takeover fraud

Fingerprint’s most popular signals for account takeover protection

Get both with Fingerprint. Increase conversion and reduce cart abandonment with accurate identification you can trust.

IP Geolocation

Spot logins from unfamiliar locations, particularly from areas where you don’t expect traffic.

VPN Detection

Identify a visitor trying to conceal their actual identity or location with our timezone mismatch.

Bot Detection

Differentiate between bad bots, good bots, and humans to prevent attack attempts in real time.

Velocity Signals

Identify anomalous patterns of users logging in within too short a time period or too long a distance.

Browser Tampering

Legitimate users don't tamper with their browsers. Identify malicious users trying to break in.

Learn more about securing
accounts and identity

Case Study

Uni Cards uses Fingerprint to
stop account takeover attacks

Uni Cards countered account takeover attempts with Fingerprint identification. By assigning a unique visitor ID to each device and log in, they could identify ATO attempts without disrupting the user experience for legitimate customers.

Learn more
The ability to accurately identify users and unique device IDs speaks a lot about the strong solution [Fingerprint has] built.
Mayank Raguwashi
Product Manager @ Uni Cards Case Study

Mayank Raguwashi 

Product Manager @ Uni Cards

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Developers trust
Fingerprint

Engineering teams trust Fingerprint’s signals
to power fraud prevention workflows with ease.

VPN Detection

Incognito Detection

IP Geolocation

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VPN Detection

Incognito Detection

IP Geolocation

Integrate with the tools that you already trust.

Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started. You’ll get some additional benefits, including proxy identification and more, too!

Identify your web and
mobile traffic in minutes

Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free,
or reach out to our team for a demo.