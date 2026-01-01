Prevent account takeover

Stop all types of ATO
Prevent credential stuffing attempts and brute force attacks.
Prevent credential stuffing attempts and brute force attacks.
Identify suspicious login attempts and protect your legitimate customers.
Mitigate the threat of credit card fraud and unauthorized transactions.
Prevent data theft, safeguard your reputation, and stay in compliance.
Combine Fingerprint’s visitor ID with known user data and device profile to recognize the user behind the login.
Persistently monitor user behavior to compare with known account history and device attributes. 100+ signals, machine learning, and Velocity Signals give you the data to spot the signs of fraud attacks.
Streamline logins for trusted users without increasing risk. Fingerprint integrates into your authentication flow, enabling you to limit friction for known users while authenticating suspicious traffic.
Power your fraud decisioning with the world’s most accurate device intelligence. Smart Signals like VPN Detection, IP Geolocation, and Suspect Score give you the insights to make better decisions.
Fingerprint’s most popular signals for account takeover protection
Get both with Fingerprint. Increase conversion and reduce cart abandonment with accurate identification you can trust.
Spot logins from unfamiliar locations, particularly from areas where you don’t expect traffic.
Identify a visitor trying to conceal their actual identity or location with our timezone mismatch.
Differentiate between bad bots, good bots, and humans to prevent attack attempts in real time.
Identify anomalous patterns of users logging in within too short a time period or too long a distance.
Legitimate users don't tamper with their browsers. Identify malicious users trying to break in.
The ability to accurately identify users and unique device IDs speaks a lot about the strong solution [Fingerprint has] built.
Engineering teams trust Fingerprint’s signals
to power fraud prevention workflows with ease.
VPN Detection
Incognito Detection
IP Geolocation
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VPN Detection
Incognito Detection
IP Geolocation
Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started. You’ll get some additional benefits, including proxy identification and more, too!
Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free,
or reach out to our team for a demo.