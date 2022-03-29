Account Takeover Prevention
Powerful account takeover protection for any web application. Keep your customers' accounts safe by accurately identifying threats before they cause damage with Fingerprint Pro's 99.5% accurate visitor identification. Designed for developer teams to build fraud prevention workflows that protect the login process without hindering customer experience. Try for free - no credit card required.
Fingerprint helps to prevent account takeover identity theft
Users that re-use passwords across multiple services are at risk of having their accounts accessed by fraudsters who purchased or hacked their account information from elsewhere. These fraudsters may then test thousands of login credentials on your site to gain access. Stop the threat by associating multiple login attempts from bot networks and preventing additional attempts from related visitorIDs using Fingerprint Pro.
Social engineering is among the most reliable methods for fraudsters to access accounts of your trusted customers. Phishing techniques can also be notoriously difficult to prevent. Websites can stop phishing fraud with Fingerprint Pro's accurate visitor identification by requiring new and untrusted visitors to provide additional authentication before accessing their accounts.
Stop account takeover at the source
Strong Account Protection means fewer chargebacks
Fingerprint for account takeover protection
Create a free account and get 100% of features.
Related Articles
8 Common Signs of an Email Phishing Attempt
Email phishing is exceedingly common, and while they have low success rates, those who fall victim can lose significant amounts of money and valuable data. Learn common signs of email phishing attempts to protect yourself and your business.
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
8 Common Signs of an Email Phishing Attempt
Email phishing is exceedingly common, and while they have low success rates, those who fall victim can lose significant amounts of money and valuable data. Learn common signs of email phishing attempts to protect yourself and your business.
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails
Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.