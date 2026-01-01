Fingerprint vs.
TruValidate

About TruValidate

TruValidate by TransUnion is an advanced solution that is designed to help businesses verify the identities of their customers and mitigate fraud risks through a combination of advanced data analytics, machine learning, and other technologies. It provides tools and services to help businesses authenticate the identity of individuals during various transactions or interactions.

TruValidate: Key offerings

  • Device identification to help authenticate consumer identities using comprehensive and data analysis.
  • Device intelligence to evaluate and manage potential risks associated with transactions and interactions.
Feature Table

Fingerprint vs. TruValidate

See all Fingerprint features
FeaturesFingerprintTruValidate
AccuracyIndustry-leadingHigh
Integration timeHours to daysDays to weeks
CostCompetitive – API calls basedHigh
Speed~400msUp to 2 seconds +
Customization optionsExtensive – with raw signals and dataLimited
Free trial14-day free trialNot available
Configuration complexityAccurate out of the boxTakes weeks
Decision makingMore control with the clientRisk scores can contribute to false positives
Pricing model - Self-serviceAvailableNot Available
Mobile Device SDKs for Android & iOSYesYes
Customer supportPremiumAdequate

Why choose Fingerprint

Tailored for businesses of all sizes

Fingerprint is the preferred choice for all businesses, including small and mid-market enterprises, startups, as well as established enterprises due to its intuitive usability, simplified setup, and effortless administration.

High accuracy

Fingerprint delivers industry-leading accuracy, ensuring reliable device identification for simple and complex scenarios.

Flexible pricing options

Fingerprint offers a free trial and self-service plans, enabling businesses to budget effectively and make informed decisions.

Ongoing product support

Fingerprint offers superior ongoing product support, ensuring your business receives consistent assistance and guidance throughout its journey.

Streamlined integration

Fingerprint does not burden users with a complicated setup. Its straightforward integration process and user-friendly administration interface enable quicker implementation.

Global presence

While many solutions maintain a US-centric focus, Fingerprint offers a more globally adaptable approach

Specialized compliance solutions

Fingerprint offers tailored compliance solutions to address specific industry needs, such as SAML SSO.

Focused solution

Fingerprint offers a highly accurate API-based solution without the need for extensive customization.

Feature Table

Fingerprint vs.
TruValidate

See all Fingerprint features
FeaturesFingerprintTruValidate
AccuracyIndustry-leadingHigh
Integration timeHours to daysDays to weeks
CostCompetitive – API calls basedHigh
Speed~400msUp to 2 seconds +
Customization optionsExtensive – with raw signals and dataLimited
Free trial14-day free trialNot available
Configuration complexityAccurate out of the boxTakes weeks
Decision makingMore control with the clientRisk scores can contribute to false positives
Pricing model - Self-serviceAvailableNot Available
Mobile Device SDKs for Android & iOSYesYes
Customer supportPremiumAdequate

Why choose Fingerprint

Tailored for businesses of all sizes

Fingerprint is the preferred choice for all businesses, including small and mid-market enterprises, startups, as well as established enterprises due to its intuitive usability, simplified setup, and effortless administration.

High accuracy

Fingerprint delivers industry-leading accuracy, ensuring reliable device identification for simple and complex scenarios.

Flexible pricing options

Fingerprint offers a free trial and self-service plans, enabling businesses to budget effectively and make informed decisions.

Ongoing product support

Fingerprint offers superior ongoing product support, ensuring your business receives consistent assistance and guidance throughout its journey.

Streamlined integration

Fingerprint does not burden users with a complicated setup. Its straightforward integration process and user-friendly administration interface enable quicker implementation.

Global presence

While many solutions maintain a US-centric focus, Fingerprint offers a more globally adaptable approach

Specialized compliance solutions

Fingerprint offers tailored compliance solutions to address specific industry needs, such as SAML SSO.

Focused solution

Fingerprint offers a highly accurate API-based solution without the need for extensive customization.

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