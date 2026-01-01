Fingerprint vs. TruValidate

TruValidate by TransUnion is an advanced solution that is designed to help businesses verify the identities of their customers and mitigate fraud risks through a combination of advanced data analytics, machine learning, and other technologies. It provides tools and services to help businesses authenticate the identity of individuals during various transactions or interactions.
|Features
|Fingerprint
|TruValidate
|Accuracy
|Industry-leading
|High
|Integration time
|Hours to days
|Days to weeks
|Cost
|Competitive – API calls based
|High
|Speed
|~400ms
|Up to 2 seconds +
|Customization options
|Extensive – with raw signals and data
|Limited
|Free trial
|14-day free trial
|Not available
|Configuration complexity
|Accurate out of the box
|Takes weeks
|Decision making
|More control with the client
|Risk scores can contribute to false positives
|Pricing model - Self-service
|Available
|Not Available
|Mobile Device SDKs for Android & iOS
|Yes
|Yes
|Customer support
|Premium
|Adequate
Fingerprint is the preferred choice for all businesses, including small and mid-market enterprises, startups, as well as established enterprises due to its intuitive usability, simplified setup, and effortless administration.
Fingerprint delivers industry-leading accuracy, ensuring reliable device identification for simple and complex scenarios.
Fingerprint offers a free trial and self-service plans, enabling businesses to budget effectively and make informed decisions.
Fingerprint offers superior ongoing product support, ensuring your business receives consistent assistance and guidance throughout its journey.
Fingerprint does not burden users with a complicated setup. Its straightforward integration process and user-friendly administration interface enable quicker implementation.
While many solutions maintain a US-centric focus, Fingerprint offers a more globally adaptable approach
Fingerprint offers tailored compliance solutions to address specific industry needs, such as SAML SSO.
Fingerprint offers a highly accurate API-based solution without the need for extensive customization.
|Features
|Fingerprint
|TruValidate
|Accuracy
|Industry-leading
|High
|Integration time
|Hours to days
|Days to weeks
|Cost
|Competitive – API calls based
|High
|Speed
|~400ms
|Up to 2 seconds +
|Customization options
|Extensive – with raw signals and data
|Limited
|Free trial
|14-day free trial
|Not available
|Configuration complexity
|Accurate out of the box
|Takes weeks
|Decision making
|More control with the client
|Risk scores can contribute to false positives
|Pricing model - Self-service
|Available
|Not Available
|Mobile Device SDKs for Android & iOS
|Yes
|Yes
|Customer support
|Premium
|Adequate
Fingerprint is the preferred choice for all businesses, including small and mid-market enterprises, startups, as well as established enterprises due to its intuitive usability, simplified setup, and effortless administration.
Fingerprint delivers industry-leading accuracy, ensuring reliable device identification for simple and complex scenarios.
Fingerprint offers a free trial and self-service plans, enabling businesses to budget effectively and make informed decisions.
Fingerprint offers superior ongoing product support, ensuring your business receives consistent assistance and guidance throughout its journey.
Fingerprint does not burden users with a complicated setup. Its straightforward integration process and user-friendly administration interface enable quicker implementation.
While many solutions maintain a US-centric focus, Fingerprint offers a more globally adaptable approach
Fingerprint offers tailored compliance solutions to address specific industry needs, such as SAML SSO.
Fingerprint offers a highly accurate API-based solution without the need for extensive customization.