Make your paywall software leakproof

Fingerprint helps media companies, subscription services and content creators monetize more effectively with accurate visitor identification. Catch visitors attempting to circumvent paywall rules with visitorIDs that remain stable through incognito browsing, clearing cookies, using a VPN, and more. Make leaky paywall solutions a thing of the past by eliminating even the trickiest paywall circumvention techniques.

Fingerprint Pro's Paywall Services

Internet savvy users know how to circumvent your paywall and get unlimited views of your content. Make sure that all your website visitors pay their share to view your content without having to replace your existing paywall software.

Anonymous user identification
Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitorID that can be used to identify visitors across browsing sessions and enforce your paywall limits.

Incognito mode detection
Catch even your sneakiest of visitors trying to evade paywalls through incognito or private browsing mode.

Geolocation
Capture detailed country, city, geoposition and timezone to better target and gate content to your visitors.

GDPR and CCPA compliant

Fingerprint Pro is GDPR and CCPA compliant for use in fraud detection. For this use case, no visitor consent is required.

See our highly secure paywall in action

We have built a prototype of our paywall technology, available online for testing. Visit the link below and try visiting 3 articles to trigger a paywall modal. Next, try to circumvent the paywall by browsing in incognito mode!
Easily integrate Fingerprint with your paywall

Fingerprint Pro can be incorporated into off-the-shelf or custom built paywalls. Whether you use a hard, metered or freemium paywall, incorporate our highly accurate visitorIDs into your workflows using our flexible API and webhooks. Design your perfect paywall and leave the world-class user identification to us.
Try Fingerprint free for 10 days

Install our Javascript snippet on your website and begin collecting unique VisitorIDs, geolocation data and more immediately with no restrictions. This information can then be incorporated into your paywall workflows using our API and webhooks.

