Make your paywall software leakproof
Fingerprint helps media companies, subscription services and content creators monetize more effectively with accurate visitor identification. Catch visitors attempting to circumvent paywall rules with visitorIDs that remain stable through incognito browsing, clearing cookies, using a VPN, and more. Make leaky paywall solutions a thing of the past by eliminating even the trickiest paywall circumvention techniques.
Fingerprint Pro's Paywall Services
Internet savvy users know how to circumvent your paywall and get unlimited views of your content. Make sure that all your website visitors pay their share to view your content without having to replace your existing paywall software.
Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitorID that can be used to identify visitors across browsing sessions and enforce your paywall limits.
Catch even your sneakiest of visitors trying to evade paywalls through incognito or private browsing mode.
Capture detailed country, city, geoposition and timezone to better target and gate content to your visitors.
Fingerprint Pro is GDPR and CCPA compliant for use in fraud detection. For this use case, no visitor consent is required.
See our highly secure paywall in action
Easily integrate Fingerprint with your paywall
Try Fingerprint free for 10 days
Install our Javascript snippet on your website and begin collecting unique VisitorIDs, geolocation data and more immediately with no restrictions. This information can then be incorporated into your paywall workflows using our API and webhooks.
Related Articles
Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode
Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.
Fingerprinting in the Modern Browser: Are Privacy Updates Making It Harder to Prevent Fraud?
Are privacy updates making it harder to use browser fingerprinting for anti-fraud? We go through the major modern browsers and determine what is still possible to keep your website safe.
How to Build the Best Paywall Solution with Node and Browser Fingerprinting
Tired of leaky paywalls? Build a custom paywall solution for your website with our step-by-step guide.
The Top Browser Fingerprinting Techniques Explained
To make an accurate browser fingerprint, you need to gather as many signals as possible. In this article, we go over some of the techniques used to generate signals that vary between site visitors enough to be useful for browser fingerprinting.
