E-commerce Fraud Prevention
Fingerprint is a 99.5% accurate browser fingerprinting service used to uniquely identify fraudsters on your ecommerce website and assign them a stable visitorID. Use our accurate visitor identification to stop fraudulent purchases, reduce coupon and promo abuse, and keep your customers' accounts safe. Build ecommerce fraud detection & prevention into your existing website and payment workflows with our flexible, developer-friendly API.
Add Fingerprint to your tech stack to:
End account takeovers by attaching a unique identity to your website's visitors, even if they are browsing in incognito mode.
Reduce your chargeback rates from CNP fraud by detecting and preventing purchases from stolen cards before they hurt your bottom line.
Detect visitors using stolen or fake identities to ensure that your coupons and promotions are used legitimately by real customers.
Stay within chargeback limits and avoid merchant penalties imposed by payment service providers.
Flexible developer tools for ecommerce credit card fraud prevention
Stay protected throughout the purchase process, from customer login to payment
Reduce chargebacks one month after integrating Fingerprint on your website.
Every dollar of ecommerce fraud can cost retailers between 3 to 4 times as much - a loss mitigated with our 99.5% accurate browser fingerprinting and ecommerce fraud detection solution. With Fingerprint, you can protect your income against fraudulent orders that waste resources on labor, shipping, products, chargebacks, fines and more.
Related Articles
How to prevent chargeback credit card fraud revenue loss
Credit card chargebacks is one of the most common and costly forms of financial fraud. The good news is that there's several prevention measures eCommerce businesses can take to reduce the likelihood of it happening. We break down the causes and remedies of chargebacks to help reduce revenue losses.
4 things to consider before choosing a buy now, pay later provider
The Buy Now, Pay Later industry is worth more than $100 billion and growing every day. As an eCommerce retailer, should you offer flexible installment payments at your checkout? Here's four things to consider before deciding on a BNPL provider.
Buy Now, Pay Later: The Ultimate Research Guide
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is growing exponentially. Here's a comprehensive review of growth metrics, a ranking of BNPL firms, BNPL fraud, and more.
How to prevent chargeback credit card fraud revenue loss
Credit card chargebacks is one of the most common and costly forms of financial fraud. The good news is that there's several prevention measures eCommerce businesses can take to reduce the likelihood of it happening. We break down the causes and remedies of chargebacks to help reduce revenue losses.
4 things to consider before choosing a buy now, pay later provider
The Buy Now, Pay Later industry is worth more than $100 billion and growing every day. As an eCommerce retailer, should you offer flexible installment payments at your checkout? Here's four things to consider before deciding on a BNPL provider.
Buy Now, Pay Later: The Ultimate Research Guide
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is growing exponentially. Here's a comprehensive review of growth metrics, a ranking of BNPL firms, BNPL fraud, and more.
Refund Fraud: How to Identify Chargeback Fraud
Refund fraud is one of the most common fraud types for ecommerce business. Learn how to identify and stop chargebacks caused by professional refunders.