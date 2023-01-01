BusinessWireRead Article
VentureBeatRead Article
TechCrunchRead Article
PRNewswireRead Article
MacWorldRead Article
WIREDRead Article
ThreatPostRead Article
Fingerprint began as an open-source project called FingerprintJS in 2012. Our CTO/Co-founder, Valentin Vasilyev, managed the GitHub browser fingerprinting library until developing it into a SaaS product known as FingerprintJS Pro in 2019. Since then, Fingerprint has raised over $40 million in three rounds of funding and expanded its product offerings to include bot detection and the world’s most accurate device identification.
Our Investors include: Craft Ventures (previously invested in Tesla, Facebook, Airbnb), Nexus VP (previously invested in Postman, Hasura) and Uncorrelated Ventures (previously invested in Redis, Rollbar & Gradle)
Download contains EPS, SVG and JPG files for print and digital use.
Documentation for our partners on how to use the Fingerprint logo, colors and typography.
Contact us with any questions or requests.