Press and Brand Resources

Press Releases

Fingerprint Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

BusinessWire

Read Article
FingerprintJS raises $8 million to expand its enterprise identification API

VentureBeat

Read Article
Commercializing the open-source FingerprintJS browser fingerprinting tech nabs Chicago entrepreneur $4M

TechCrunch

Read Article
FingerprintJS Raises $32M to Empower Developers to Combat Online Fraud

PRNewswire

Read Article

In the News

Safari 15 bug leaks your iPhone and Mac browsing activity as you work

MacWorld

Read Article
The Quiet Way Advertisers Are Tracking Your Browsing

WIRED

Read Article
'Scheme Flooding' Allows Websites to Track Users Across Browsers

ThreatPost

Read Article

Backstory and Timeline

Fingerprint began as an open-source project called FingerprintJS in 2012. Our CTO/Co-founder, Valentin Vasilyev, managed the GitHub browser fingerprinting library until developing it into a SaaS product known as FingerprintJS Pro in 2019. Since then, Fingerprint has raised over $40 million in three rounds of funding and expanded its product offerings to include bot detection and the world’s most accurate device identification.

Our Investors include: Craft Ventures (previously invested in Tesla, Facebook, Airbnb), Nexus VP (previously invested in Postman, Hasura) and Uncorrelated Ventures (previously invested in Redis, Rollbar & Gradle)

Our Customers include:
2012
FingerprintJS as an open source project2019
Our SaaS product launches as FingerprintJS Pro2020
Dan Pinto (CEO/Co-Founder) joins & $4M Seed Round2021
$8M Series A funding in February2021
$32M Series B funding in November2021
FingerprintJS becomes Fingerprint.
Fingerprint achieves its SOC 2 Type II compliance attestation.

Brand Assets

Fingerprint Logo

Download contains EPS, SVG and JPG files for print and digital use.

Download Logo Files
Brand Guidelines

Documentation for our partners on how to use the Fingerprint logo, colors and typography.

Download PDF

Reach out to our team

Contact us with any questions or requests.

Our form spam detection is powered by BotD.