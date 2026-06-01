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News and updates about the leading device intelligence platform.

Featured announcements_

Press Release
June 1, 2026

Fingerprint Launches Automation Intelligence API & AI Assistant Detection, Delivering the Industry's Most Complete View of AI Traffic

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Press Release
February 24, 2026

Fingerprint Reports 65% ARR Growth, Surpasses 1 Billion Device Identifications Per Month as Enterprises Adopt Device Intelligence to Combat AI-Driven Fraud

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Press Release
February 3, 2026

Fingerprint Launches Authorized AI Agent Detection to Identify Agentic AI Traffic with 100% Certainty—Accelerating Enterprise Automation and Agentic Commerce

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Latest News_

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Media Coverage
Media Coverage
July 14, 2026

Pixels Can Lie, Devices Don't: 3 Strategies to Combat the Rise of AI-Generated Return Fraud

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Media Coverage
June 8, 2026

Why Stopping Fraud Is About Intent, Not Prevention

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Media Coverage
May 13, 2026

Your Most Loyal Guests Are Now Your Biggest Security Risk

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Media Coverage
April 15, 2026

Is Organic Music Discovery Dead? Geese 'Psyop' Debate Leaves Artists Frustrated by Growing Barrier to Entry

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Media Coverage
March 10, 2026

Defending the Enterprise Against Malicious AI Agents

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Media Coverage
October 17, 2025

AI Agents and Holiday Travel: A New Fraud Frontier

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Read our report_

Fingerprint releases new analysis on travel and hospitality fraud as loyalty abuse accelerates

Fingerprint releases new analysis on travel and hospitality fraud as loyalty abuse accelerates

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About Fingerprint

Fingerprint detects the intent of human and agentic visitors. Our device intelligence platform identifies over 1 billion unique devices every month and processes hundreds of signals to help fraud teams distinguish trusted visitors from bad actors at speed and scale.

Over 6,000 companies, including innovators like Dropbox, checkout.com and NeuroID, use Fingerprint every day to recognize high-risk activity in real time, prevent fraud attacks and deliver frictionless user experiences.

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