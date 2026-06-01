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Fingerprint releases new analysis on travel and hospitality fraud as loyalty abuse accelerates
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Fingerprint detects the intent of human and agentic visitors. Our device intelligence platform identifies over 1 billion unique devices every month and processes hundreds of signals to help fraud teams distinguish trusted visitors from bad actors at speed and scale.
Over 6,000 companies, including innovators like Dropbox, checkout.com and NeuroID, use Fingerprint every day to recognize high-risk activity in real time, prevent fraud attacks and deliver frictionless user experiences.