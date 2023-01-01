Backstory and Timeline

Fingerprint began as an open-source project called FingerprintJS in 2012. Our CTO/Co-founder, Valentin Vasilyev, managed the GitHub browser fingerprinting library until developing it into a SaaS product known as FingerprintJS Pro in 2019. Since then, Fingerprint has raised over $40 million in three rounds of funding and expanded its product offerings to include bot detection and the world’s most accurate device identification.

Our Investors include: Craft Ventures (previously invested in Tesla, Facebook, Airbnb), Nexus VP (previously invested in Postman, Hasura) and Uncorrelated Ventures (previously invested in Redis, Rollbar & Gradle)

Our Customers include: