Fintech Fraud Prevention_

Safeguard digital wallets, online lending, and payment systems with industry-leading device intelligence.
Trusted by fintech leaders worldwide
Strengthen security across payment rails and P2P systems.Learn More ↗
Protect legitimate customers and safeguard your reputation.Learn More ↗
Recognize returning visitors and create seamless site journeys.Learn More ↗
See how you can identify visitors and stop fintech fraud with step-by-step guides.Learn More
Stop transactions from high-risk devices
Challenge suspicious logins
Challenge suspicious logins
Stop promo abuse
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npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
“The ability to accurately identify users and unique device IDs speaks a lot about the strong solution built.”
“Fingerprint allowed us to accurately catch fraud where our previous solution was failing.”
“Fingerprint reduced MFA friction significantly, with ~70% of logins no longer requiring MFA again.”
Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.