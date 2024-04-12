NewThe 2026 Device Intelligence Report

New Account Fraud Prevention, Powered by Device Intelligence

Prevent promo abuse, fake signups, and automated fraud, without adding friction for real users by deploying industry-leading device intelligence.

Get StartedContact Sales

Trusted by top brands to prevent new account fraud

Use Cases_

Less fraud,
more growth

Get the data you need to differentiate suspicious and trusted devices.

Stop incentive abuse

Identify fraudsters farming referral bonuses, welcome offers, and marketing promotions.

Prevent trial fraud

Tie free trial signups back to real devices and block repeat attempts from the same user.

Mitigate ban evasion

Prevent banned users trying to evade enforcement from returning under a new identity.

Differentiate bots from users

Identify automated attempts to create fake accounts, without impacting real users.

More real customers.
Without more risk.

Fingerprint’s visitor ID combines 100+ device and network signals to identify fraudulent account creation in real time.

https://yourcompany.com

Step 1

Martin wants to take advantage of the free trial offer.

Start your 15-day free trial now!

No credit card required. Instant access.

Martin's device

[VISITOR ID: 2FKJSALFJGNNDO]

Connect fake accounts to the same device

Promotion abuse is draining your incentive budget! Identify new accounts using the same device in real time, so you can block repeat fraudsters before it gets expensive.

Spend less time reviewing fraud attempts

Save hours of investigation time! Connect devices across sessions to work faster and prevent fraud. With persistent identification, you can identify fraudulent returning users every time.

Detect automated account creation

Bots shouldn’t create new accounts. Get the signals you need to block scripted account creation. Detect bot-like behavior, including headless browsers and automation frameworks.

Smart Signals to
detect new account fraud

Fingerprint’s Smart Signals give you even more real-time insights to detect and stop new account fraud, including:

VisitorID_

Reveal connections between accounts by tying our identifier to the account username.

Ng6Ipke6HPYJUdtH4suY

Browser Bot Detection_

Stop fake account creation at scale by identifying headless browsers and bot-like behaviors.

bot: "notDetected"

VPN Detection_

Spot suspicious behavior by linking sessions from the same devices even behind a VPN.

vpn: {result: false}

High-Activity Devices_

Detect if a device is making a suspiciously high number of payment attempts within a 24-hour period.

highActivity: "notDetected"

Incognito Mode Detection_

Flag sessions in private browsing, often used by fraudsters to evade detection during signup.

incognito: {result: false}

Learn more about
new account fraud prevention

How ZBD reduced multi-accounting
fraud by 95% with Fingerprint

Fintech and gaming platform ZBD reduced multi-accounting with device intelligence. By combining Fingerprint’s persistent Visitor ID and Smart Signals (including VPN detection and rooting detection), the ZBD team can now detect fake account creation and block them in real time, without requiring manual investigations.

Learn more
With Fingerprint, we’re now able to really see an impact in the number of duplicate accounts we’re able to detect. This reduces the need for heavy protections on legitimate signups and manual reviews on signups.
Tutorial Cover
Guide Cover
Ben RiceBen Rice VP of Product @ ZBD
fingerprint.com
Star28K+

Developers trust Fingerprint

Engineering teams trust Fingerprint’s signals to easily
prevent account takeover attempts.

DocumentationRequest API Key
{
  "botd": {
    "data": {
      "bot": {
        "result": "bad",
        "type": "headless"
      },
      "url": "https://example.com/",
      "ip": "193.165.141.254",
      "time": "2024-04-12T09:29:59.588Z",
      "userAgent": "Headless",
      "requestId": "1712914199539.K1EXmu"
    }
  }
}

Integrate with the tools that you already trust.

Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started. You’ll get some additional benefits, including proxy identification and more.

Identify your web and
mobile traffic in minutes

Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free
or reach out to our team for a demo.