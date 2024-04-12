Stop incentive abuse
Identify fraudsters farming referral bonuses, welcome offers, and marketing promotions.
Prevent promo abuse, fake signups, and automated fraud, without adding friction for real users by deploying industry-leading device intelligence.
Get the data you need to differentiate suspicious and trusted devices.
Identify fraudsters farming referral bonuses, welcome offers, and marketing promotions.
Tie free trial signups back to real devices and block repeat attempts from the same user.
Prevent banned users trying to evade enforcement from returning under a new identity.
Identify automated attempts to create fake accounts, without impacting real users.
Fingerprint’s visitor ID combines 100+ device and network signals to identify fraudulent account creation in real time.
https://yourcompany.com
Step 1
Martin wants to take advantage of the free trial offer.
No credit card required. Instant access.
Martin's device
[VISITOR ID: 2FKJSALFJGNNDO]
Promotion abuse is draining your incentive budget! Identify new accounts using the same device in real time, so you can block repeat fraudsters before it gets expensive.
Save hours of investigation time! Connect devices across sessions to work faster and prevent fraud. With persistent identification, you can identify fraudulent returning users every time.
Bots shouldn’t create new accounts. Get the signals you need to block scripted account creation. Detect bot-like behavior, including headless browsers and automation frameworks.
Fingerprint’s Smart Signals give you even more real-time insights to detect and stop new account fraud, including:
Reveal connections between accounts by tying our identifier to the account username.
Stop fake account creation at scale by identifying headless browsers and bot-like behaviors.
Spot suspicious behavior by linking sessions from the same devices even behind a VPN.
Detect if a device is making a suspiciously high number of payment attempts within a 24-hour period.
Flag sessions in private browsing, often used by fraudsters to evade detection during signup.
With Fingerprint, we’re now able to really see an impact in the number of duplicate accounts we’re able to detect. This reduces the need for heavy protections on legitimate signups and manual reviews on signups.
With Fingerprint, we’re now able to really see an impact in the number of duplicate accounts we’re able to detect. This reduces the need for heavy protections on legitimate signups and manual reviews on signups.
Engineering teams trust Fingerprint’s signals to easily
prevent account takeover attempts.
{
"botd": {
"data": {
"bot": {
"result": "bad",
"type": "headless"
},
"url": "https://example.com/",
"ip": "193.165.141.254",
"time": "2024-04-12T09:29:59.588Z",
"userAgent": "Headless",
"requestId": "1712914199539.K1EXmu"
}
}
}
Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started. You’ll get some additional benefits, including proxy identification and more.
Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free
or reach out to our team for a demo.