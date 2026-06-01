Fingerprint Blog

Spoofed AI assistant traffic is already bypassing most bot defenses. Fingerprint's new AI Assistant Detection verifies ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude at the edge — before your app code runs.
This guide lists 2026’s leading device intelligence tools with insights on accuracy, coverage, privacy compliance, and pricing so you can choose the right fit.
Ban evasion, tenant drivers, and referral farming cost ridesharing platforms millions. Learn how device intelligence closes the re-entry gap identity checks miss.
Protect platform integrity and meet regulatory requirements by moving beyond traditional controls to durable, device-level intelligence.
Explore the structural challenges multi-product fintech platforms face due to fragmented identity. See how device intelligence can unify identity, reduce fraud losses, and streamline compliance without adding friction to the user journey.
Cookies, fingerprinting, bounce tracking, and more: how the web follows you across sites, and the realistic steps to protect your privacy.
eIDAS 2.0 is reshaping digital identity in the EU. Learn what it is, how EUDI Wallets work, and how device intelligence can strengthen EUDI Wallet compliance.
Explore key fraud analytics techniques, real-world use cases, and practical implementation tips to protect your business.
Credential stuffing attacks are growing in scale and cost. Discover the 6 most effective prevention techniques to stop automated login abuse and protect your users' accounts.
Account takeovers, payment fraud, and chargebacks cost retailers billions. Discover how device intelligence closes the gaps legacy fraud controls leave behind.
A roundup of recent Fingerprint releases covering AI Agent and AI Assistant Detection, Rare Device Detection, iOS Simulator Detection, Suspect Score AI recommendations, and the new MCP Server.
Synthetic identities happen when a fraudster creates a fictitious identity with fake information. Learn how synthetic identity fraud works, and how to prevent it.
Two new Smart Signals, Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection, give you earlier, sharper risk context on non-genuine device environments so you can act with more confidence.
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