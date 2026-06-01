Fingerprint Blog

A browser window showing a webpage with AI assistant labels identifying ChatGPT and Claude as the visitors behind incoming requests.
June 1, 2026

From agents to assistants: identifying every AI visitor on your site

Spoofed AI assistant traffic is already bypassing most bot defenses. Fingerprint's new AI Assistant Detection verifies ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude at the edge — before your app code runs.

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Valentin Vasilyev

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ziggurat with fingerprint logo at the top
August 6, 2026

Top 12 device intelligence platforms: 2026 list

This guide lists 2026’s leading device intelligence tools with insights on accuracy, coverage, privacy compliance, and pricing so you can choose the right fit.

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Carley Stugelmayer
Report cover: Ridesharing fraud prevention
August 3, 2026

A safer destination: Building stronger fraud controls at ridesharing platforms

Ban evasion, tenant drivers, and referral farming cost ridesharing platforms millions. Learn how device intelligence closes the re-entry gap identity checks miss.

Matt Wilkens photo
Matt Wilkens
Black and orange phone screen showcasing an array of buttons, highlighting its user interface design.
July 27, 2026

Friend or fraud? How social platforms can stop bot-driven attacks without slowing growth

Protect platform integrity and meet regulatory requirements by moving beyond traditional controls to durable, device-level intelligence.

Matt Wilkens photo
Matt Wilkens
Illustration of an anonymous person in different browser windows, symbolizing fragmented identity in online shopping or financial transactions.
July 17, 2026

Frictionless by design, fragmented by default: The hidden costs of siloed identity in fintech

Explore the structural challenges multi-product fintech platforms face due to fragmented identity. See how device intelligence can unify identity, reduce fraud losses, and streamline compliance without adding friction to the user journey.

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Emma Spellman
Network diagram of cross-site tracking techniques including cookies, tracking pixels, and bounce tracking.
July 2, 2026

How cross-site tracking actually works (and how to protect yourself)

Cookies, fingerprinting, bounce tracking, and more: how the web follows you across sites, and the realistic steps to protect your privacy.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
digital passport
June 17, 2026

What is eIDAS 2.0? How device intelligence strengthens EUDI Wallet compliance

eIDAS 2.0 is reshaping digital identity in the EU. Learn what it is, how EUDI Wallets work, and how device intelligence can strengthen EUDI Wallet compliance.

Matt Wilkens photo
Matt Wilkens
fingerprint logo
June 15, 2026

Fraud analytics: 4 most common techniques

Explore key fraud analytics techniques, real-world use cases, and practical implementation tips to protect your business.

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Courtney Rogin
login interface
June 12, 2026

6 most effective techniques to prevent credential stuffing

Credential stuffing attacks are growing in scale and cost. Discover the 6 most effective prevention techniques to stop automated login abuse and protect your users' accounts.

Savannah Copland photo
Savannah Copland
Online shopping site interface displays clothing item and a cart icon. A pop-up shows visitor ID, browser, IP address, location, incognito, VPN, and bot status.
June 9, 2026

Retail account fraud: Make it stop with device intelligence

Account takeovers, payment fraud, and chargebacks cost retailers billions. Discover how device intelligence closes the gaps legacy fraud controls leave behind.

Matt Wilkens photo
Matt Wilkens
What's new in Fingerprint product roundup
June 4, 2026

What we've been building: AI detection, new Smart Signals, and more

A roundup of recent Fingerprint releases covering AI Agent and AI Assistant Detection, Rare Device Detection, iOS Simulator Detection, Suspect Score AI recommendations, and the new MCP Server.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
What is synthetic identity fraud? Top tips on how to prevent it
May 29, 2026

Synthetic identity fraud: What it is and top prevention strategies

Synthetic identities happen when a fraudster creates a fictitious identity with fake information. Learn how synthetic identity fraud works, and how to prevent it.

Jennifer Marsh photo
Jennifer Marsh
A laptop displaying a simulated iPhone screen, with Smart Signal detection cards overlaid showing iOS Simulator and Rare Device as detected.
May 21, 2026

What's new in Smart Signals: Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection

Two new Smart Signals, Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection, give you earlier, sharper risk context on non-genuine device environments so you can act with more confidence.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
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