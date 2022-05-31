Fingerprint Blog

FingerprintJS is now Fingerprint
We have dropped the "JS" and are now known as Fingerprint. Read more about our decision and how this impacts our customers.
You're invited to our June 14th webinar where we'll discuss our 99.5% accuracy claims with both our CTO and our Head of Product. You'll learn how Fingerprint Pro is there to help you with industry-leading 99.5% accuracy while detecting returning browsers or devices.
Discussing existing techniques and APIs native to iOS that allow developers to harden application security. It weighs all the main pros and cons of methods that are provided by Apple and covers an alternative approach that is successfully deployed in our fraud detection solutions on other platforms.
Credit card cracking is one of the fastest-growing types of fraud globally and accounts for around 16 percent of e-commerce fraud. Here are four ways to prevent it from happening within your business.
Transport Layer Security (TLS) is an algorithm that encrypts all your internet traffic and helps you stay secure online. Learn the inner workings of TLS fingerprinting and how it can put you in a better position to understand your network and traffic sources and protect your website against fraud.
What's next for the buy now, pay later industry? We break down several emerging trends for the BNPL industry retailers should know about.
Email phishing is exceedingly common, and while they have low success rates, those who fall victim can lose significant amounts of money and valuable data. Learn common signs of email phishing attempts to protect yourself and your business.
Let's take a look at how Fingerprint works and some of its use cases, followed by a tutorial on implementing dark mode to demonstrate how to remember anonymous users’ cloaked preferences.
Credit card chargebacks is one of the most common and costly forms of financial fraud. The good news is that there's several prevention measures eCommerce businesses can take to reduce the likelihood of it happening. We break down the causes and remedies of chargebacks to help reduce revenue losses.
The Buy Now, Pay Later industry is worth more than $100 billion and growing every day. As an eCommerce retailer, should you offer flexible installment payments at your checkout? Here's four things to consider before deciding on a BNPL provider.
Fingerprint expands its dedicated support resources for their open source GitHub library.
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is growing exponentially. Here's a comprehensive review of growth metrics, a ranking of BNPL firms, BNPL fraud, and more.