Android Articles

Phishing APKs silently intercept SMS OTPs without the victim ever noticing. Learn how this attack works, why it's surging especially across APAC, and how device intelligence helps fight against it and protect users.
Use your own API keys in the Fingerprint Pro Android demo app to access identification data in your dashboard and explore your own historical device insights with our new Device Reputation Network.
Check out some of the new and enhanced Fingerprint capabilities released this past quarter that help you protect your apps and customers from emerging threats.