Android Articles

Phishing APK attacks: How they work and how to prevent them
May 13, 2026

Phishing APK attacks: How they work and how to prevent them

Phishing APKs silently intercept SMS OTPs without the victim ever noticing. Learn how this attack works, why it's surging especially across APAC, and how device intelligence helps fight against it and protect users.

How to harden your Fingerprint implementation against real-world attacks
March 31, 2026

How to harden your Fingerprint implementation against real-world attacks

Learn how attackers target Fingerprint integrations at the browser, device, app, and network level, and the specific steps you can take to harden your implementation.

How to detect Frida toolkit abuse in your mobile app
October 8, 2025

How to detect Frida toolkit abuse in your mobile app

Explore Frida, the open-source toolkit for app security and why its detection is crucial for fraud prevention.

How to detect an Android rooted device
August 8, 2025

How to detect an Android rooted device

Rooted Android devices pose major fraud and security risks. Learn how to detect them, why they’re dangerous, and how to protect your app and users.

  • Android
Why Google’s new “Device Recall” API is a step forward — but not the full solution
June 10, 2025

Why Google’s new “Device Recall” API is a step forward — but not the full solution

Learn how Google’s new Device Recall API supports Android security and where it lacks depth for true fraud prevention.

Android device identification made simple & trustworthy
March 5, 2025

Android device identification made simple & trustworthy

Discover the power of device fingerprinting for Android devices with Fingerprint's device intelligence platform.

Unlock your own historical Android device insights with your API keys
December 17, 2024

Unlock your own historical Android device insights with your API keys

Use your own API keys in the Fingerprint Pro Android demo app to access identification data in your dashboard and explore your own historical device insights with our new Device Reputation Network.

Introducing Fingerprint's Android Device Reputation Network for fraud detection
November 14, 2024

Introducing Fingerprint's Android Device Reputation Network for fraud detection

Learn how Fingerprint's Android Device Reputation Network enables developers to get crucial historical insights into any Android device.

Webinar recap: Exploring the latest enhancements to Fingerprint's device intelligence capabilities
September 3, 2024

Webinar recap: Exploring the latest enhancements to Fingerprint's device intelligence capabilities

Check out some of the new and enhanced Fingerprint capabilities released this past quarter that help you protect your apps and customers from emerging threats.

How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Kotlin Application
May 24, 2024

How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Kotlin Application

Enhance app security by using device fingerprinting to block fraud. Learn to integrate Fingerprint's SDKs into Kotlin.

How to Integrate Device Fingerprinting Into Your Flutter Application
May 16, 2024

How to Integrate Device Fingerprinting Into Your Flutter Application

Secure your app with device fingerprinting to block threats. Integrate it into Flutter using Fingerprint's SDKs.

Fingerprint vs Google Integrity API: Device intelligence comparison
April 16, 2024

Fingerprint vs Google Integrity API: Device intelligence comparison

Learn why Google's Play Integrity API alone isn't enough and how Fingerprint's Smart Signals can ensure robust app protection.

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