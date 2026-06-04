Product Updates Articles

What we've been building: AI detection, new Smart Signals, and more
June 4, 2026

What we've been building: AI detection, new Smart Signals, and more

A roundup of recent Fingerprint releases covering AI Agent and AI Assistant Detection, Rare Device Detection, iOS Simulator Detection, Suspect Score AI recommendations, and the new MCP Server.

From agents to assistants: identifying every AI visitor on your site
June 1, 2026

From agents to assistants: identifying every AI visitor on your site

Spoofed AI assistant traffic is already bypassing most bot defenses. Fingerprint's new AI Assistant Detection verifies ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude at the edge — before your app code runs.

What's new in Smart Signals: Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection
May 21, 2026

What's new in Smart Signals: Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection

Two new Smart Signals, Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection, give you earlier, sharper risk context on non-genuine device environments so you can act with more confidence.

Suspect Score: AI-powered fraud scoring trained on your own data
April 8, 2026

Suspect Score: AI-powered fraud scoring trained on your own data

Manual fraud scoring can’t keep up. Learn how Fingerprint’s Suspect Score uses AI and your labeled data to generate optimized scoring recommendations in minutes.

Catching fraud that was designed to blend into real traffic
April 3, 2026

Catching fraud that was designed to blend into real traffic

Fraudsters use manipulated browsers to blend into real traffic. Learn how Fingerprint’s enhanced anti-detect browser detection surfaces hidden abuse without added friction.

Introducing the Fingerprint MCP Server: the AI interface for device intelligence
March 16, 2026

Introducing the Fingerprint MCP Server: the AI interface for device intelligence

The Fingerprint MCP Server connects any AI agent to your device intelligence data, enabling fraud teams to investigate suspicious activity, detect anomalies, and analyze events using natural language in seconds instead of hours.

Product update: Faster fraud detection with less work
March 12, 2026

Product update: Faster fraud detection with less work

Explore Fingerprint’s Q1 product updates, including API v4, enhanced anti-detect browser detection, real location detection, and a new no-code rules engine built for faster fraud prevention.

  • Product Updates
From bots to agents: why identifying AI traffic with certainty matters
February 3, 2026

From bots to agents: why identifying AI traffic with certainty matters

AI agents are becoming first-class actors online. Learn why distinguishing authorized AI agents from malicious bots is critical for security, trust, and growth.

Introducing API v4: Simpler, more consistent, and built for what’s next
January 27, 2026

Introducing API v4: Simpler, more consistent, and built for what’s next

API v4 unifies Fingerprint’s Server API, Webhooks, and JavaScript Agent into a simpler and more consistent developer experience.

From insight to action in minutes: Announcing Fingerprint’s no-code device intelligence
January 16, 2026

From insight to action in minutes: Announcing Fingerprint’s no-code device intelligence

Go from visibility to enforcement in minutes. Fingerprint’s new low-code Rules Engine lets teams detect device risk, build rules, and stop fraud—fast.

Product update: Smarter fraud detection, smoother user journeys
October 2, 2025

Product update: Smarter fraud detection, smoother user journeys

Fingerprint’s latest release boosts fraud detection with Proximity Detection & Replay Protection while delivering smoother user journeys and better insights.

  • Product Updates
Introducing Proximity Detection: A new layer of location-based insights
September 3, 2025

Introducing Proximity Detection: A new layer of location-based insights

Detect fraud faster with Proximity ID — Fingerprint’s new location-based signal that links co-located mobile devices and enhances device identification accuracy.

  • Product Updates
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