Product Updates Articles

A roundup of recent Fingerprint releases covering AI Agent and AI Assistant Detection, Rare Device Detection, iOS Simulator Detection, Suspect Score AI recommendations, and the new MCP Server.
Two new Smart Signals, Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection, give you earlier, sharper risk context on non-genuine device environments so you can act with more confidence.
Fraudsters use manipulated browsers to blend into real traffic. Learn how Fingerprint’s enhanced anti-detect browser detection surfaces hidden abuse without added friction.
The Fingerprint MCP Server connects any AI agent to your device intelligence data, enabling fraud teams to investigate suspicious activity, detect anomalies, and analyze events using natural language in seconds instead of hours.