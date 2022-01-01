Security at Fingerprint

We’re committed to upholding the industry’s highest standards in security, privacy, and compliance to keep you and your customer’s data safe.

Trust, Reliability, and Data Security

99.9% Uptime

Fingerprint Pro maintains a 99.9% uptime SLA, and have a publicly available Status page to review at anytime.

Server-side security

Information is transferred server-side and transmitted securely to your servers using server-to-server API so information is never exposed in the browser.

Zero Trust mode

The Fingerprint Pro API supports Zero Trust mode to make it very difficult to send malicious identification requests that impersonate other visitors.

Data Centers

All data is secured in a series of global Amazon Web Services (AWS) datacenters with enterprise-grade physical and network security.

Penetration testing

Fingerprint undergoes comprehensive penetration and vulnerability testing on a yearly basis to ensure the compliance and security of our infrastructure.

Data Encryption

All web traffic through
Fingerprint is encrypted via
HTTPS and TLS 1.2.

Compliance & Certifications

We continuously monitor and are up-to-date on all enterprise-grade certifications such as GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type 1.

GDPR Compliant

CCPA Compliant

SOC 2 Type 1 Certified

