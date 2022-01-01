Security at Fingerprint

99.9% Uptime Fingerprint Pro maintains a 99.9% uptime SLA, and have a publicly available Status page to review at anytime.

Server-side security Information is transferred server-side and transmitted securely to your servers using server-to-server API so information is never exposed in the browser.

Zero Trust mode The Fingerprint Pro API supports Zero Trust mode to make it very difficult to send malicious identification requests that impersonate other visitors.

Data Centers All data is secured in a series of global Amazon Web Services (AWS) datacenters with enterprise-grade physical and network security.

Penetration testing Fingerprint undergoes comprehensive penetration and vulnerability testing on a yearly basis to ensure the compliance and security of our infrastructure.