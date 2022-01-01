Security at Fingerprint

We’re committed to upholding the industry’s highest standards in security, privacy, and compliance to keep you and your customer’s data safe.
Fingerprint Pro maintains a 99.9% uptime SLA, and have a publicly available Status page to review at anytime.
Information is transferred server-side and transmitted securely to your servers using server-to-server API so information is never exposed in the browser.
The Fingerprint Pro API supports Zero Trust mode to make it very difficult to send malicious identification requests that impersonate other visitors.
All data is secured in a series of global Amazon Web Services (AWS) datacenters with enterprise-grade physical and network security.
Fingerprint undergoes comprehensive penetration and vulnerability testing on a yearly basis to ensure the compliance and security of our infrastructure.
All web traffic through
Fingerprint is encrypted via
HTTPS and TLS 1.2.
We continuously monitor and are up-to-date on all enterprise-grade certifications such as GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type 1.
GDPR Compliant
CCPA Compliant
SOC 2 Type 1 Certified