About us

Empowering businesses to detect and prevent online fraud with the world's most accurate device identifier.

mission

Power a safe and seamless internet through device intelligence.

vision

Provide the most accurate, insightful device intelligence signals to reduce fraudulent transactions, strengthen account security, and enhance user experience.

$77M raised

Our investors

We have raised $77M and are backed by Craft Ventures (previously invested in Tesla, Facebook, and Airbnb), Nexus VP (previously invested in Postman and Hasura), and Uncorrelated Ventures (previously invested in Redis, Rollbar, and Gradle).

Trusted by

Executive team

  • Dan Pinto photo

    Dan Pinto

    CEO and co-founder

  • Valentin Vasilyev photo

    Valentin Vasilyev

    CTO and co-founder

  • Alina Sarkissian photo

    Alina Sarkissian

    VP of People

  • Catherine Woneis photo

    Catherine Woneis

    VP of Product

  • Ekan Subramanian photo

    Ekan Subramanian

    VP of Engineering

  • Jeff Lee photo

    Jeff Lee

    VP of Finance

  • Joe Caiello photo

    Joe Caiello

    VP of Business Operations

  • Natasha Fulbright photo

    Natasha Fulbright

    VP of Marketing

  • Shaun Per photo

    Shaun Per

    VP of Sales

Our Values

  • No Nonsense.

    We are open and direct. We say what we mean and we mean what we say.

  • Fail. Learn. Grow.

    We aren't afraid to take big bets and fail fast. All ideas are welcome and evaluated equally based on merit, not position.

  • Don't take yourself too seriously.

    We have fun and bring our authentic selves to work. Memes encouraged.

  • Be level 5 helpful.

    We believe in going the extra mile in helping both our peers and our customers.

Backstory and timeline

Fingerprint began as an open-source project called FingerprintJS in 2012. Our CTO and Co-founder, Valentin Vasilyev, managed the GitHub browser fingerprinting library until developing it into a SaaS product known as FingerprintJS Pro in 2019. Since then, Fingerprint has raised $77 million in four rounds of funding and expanded its product offerings to include bot detection and the world’s most accurate device identification.

  1. FingerprintJS as an open-source project

  2. Our SaaS product launches as FingerprintJS Pro

  3. Dan Pinto (CEO and Co-founder) joins

    $4M Seed Round funding

  4. $8M Series A funding in February

    $32M Series B funding in November

  5. FingerprintJS becomes Fingerprint

    Fingerprint Pro becomes SOC 2 Type II certified

  6. Fingerprint becomes ISO 27001 certified

    $33M Series C funding in October

Join our team

We're 100% remote across more than 24 countries. Take a look at our current opportunities.

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