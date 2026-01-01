About us
Empowering businesses to detect and prevent online fraud with the world's most accurate device identifier.
Power a safe and seamless internet through device intelligence.
Provide the most accurate, insightful device intelligence signals to reduce fraudulent transactions, strengthen account security, and enhance user experience.
Our investors
We have raised $77M and are backed by Craft Ventures (previously invested in Tesla, Facebook, and Airbnb), Nexus VP (previously invested in Postman and Hasura), and Uncorrelated Ventures (previously invested in Redis, Rollbar, and Gradle).
Trusted by
Executive team
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Dan Pinto
CEO and co-founder
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Valentin Vasilyev
CTO and co-founder
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Alina Sarkissian
VP of People
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Catherine Woneis
VP of Product
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Ekan Subramanian
VP of Engineering
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Jeff Lee
VP of Finance
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Joe Caiello
VP of Business Operations
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Natasha Fulbright
VP of Marketing
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Shaun Per
VP of Sales
Our Values
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No Nonsense.
We are open and direct. We say what we mean and we mean what we say.
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Fail. Learn. Grow.
We aren't afraid to take big bets and fail fast. All ideas are welcome and evaluated equally based on merit, not position.
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Don't take yourself too seriously.
We have fun and bring our authentic selves to work. Memes encouraged.
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Be level 5 helpful.
We believe in going the extra mile in helping both our peers and our customers.
Backstory and timeline
Fingerprint began as an open-source project called FingerprintJS in 2012. Our CTO and Co-founder, Valentin Vasilyev, managed the GitHub browser fingerprinting library until developing it into a SaaS product known as FingerprintJS Pro in 2019. Since then, Fingerprint has raised $77 million in four rounds of funding and expanded its product offerings to include bot detection and the world’s most accurate device identification.
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FingerprintJS as an open-source project
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Our SaaS product launches as FingerprintJS Pro
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Dan Pinto (CEO and Co-founder) joins
$4M Seed Round funding
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$8M Series A funding in February
$32M Series B funding in November
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FingerprintJS becomes Fingerprint
Fingerprint Pro becomes SOC 2 Type II certified
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Fingerprint becomes ISO 27001 certified
$33M Series C funding in October
Join our team
We're 100% remote across more than 24 countries. Take a look at our current opportunities.View Open Roles