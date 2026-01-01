NewThe 2026 Device Intelligence Report

Reduce SMS fraud costs using device intelligence

Instantly identify SMS fraud and reduce charges with Fingerprint’s SMS fraud solution.

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Replace 95% of SMS verifications

Send fewer SMS one-time passwords (OTP) by adding a first layer of protection with Fingerprint. Associate every login with a unique device identifier, for easier identification and blocking of fraudulent activities, even across multiple accounts using VPNs or Incognito mode.

Reduce costs

Prevent SMS pumping fraud from inflating your SMS usage and costs by accurately detecting and throttling suspicious users sending excessive SMS requests from a single device with device intelligence.

We found value in Fingerprint because we have full control over what's going on, and we desired the ability to block the traffic ourselves.

Jose Santos

Director of Engineering at JumiaPay

Discover how Jumia uses Fingerprint to reduce revenue loss due to SMS fraud. Learn More

Why is Fingerprint a comprehensive solution to protect against SMS fraud?

Reduce SMS pumping detection challenges

Link multiple accounts

Uncover potential fraud networks by linking multiple accounts or activities to a single device, allowing you to identify fraudsters attempting SMS pumping fraud across different services.

Detect suspicious visitors

Fingerprint's can identify users who are creating multiple new accounts. This data can help you monitor large volumes of outgoing messages across one or many accounts, enabling the early detection.

Limit SMS requests

You can reduce sending out unnecessary SMS or limit the number of attempts from same IP address or device when Fingerprint recognizes the returning visitor, reducing SMS costs for you.

Delay 2FA verification

Use Fingerprint to implement a cooling-off period during account creation. Send SMS verifications only to suspicious users with multiple verifications, optimizing costs with high accuracy.

Automated bot detection

Make SMS pumping fraud significantly more challenging and expensive for fraudsters with Fingerprint’s bot detection as they must manually switch accounts and initiate SMS requests.

Pinpoint geolocation

With Fingerprint’s Smart Signals like IP geolocation and VPN detection, you can identify users and disable SMS messaging to locations where your company does not operate.

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VERIFICATIONSFRAUDSTERMOBILE NETWORK
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Protect against SIM swapping scams

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DATA ON VICTIMFRAUDSTER CALLS
PHONE SERVICE PROVIDER,
IMPERSONATES VICTIMFRAUDSTER TRICKS CARRIER
INTO SWITCHING VICTIM’S
MOBILE NUMBER TO SIM
CARD ON THIEF’S PHONEFRAUDSTER GETS CALLS AND TEXTS
MEANT FOR THE VICTIM INCLUDING
ACCOUNT ACCESS CODES

Protect against SIM swapping scams

SIM swapping occurs when fraudsters exploit telecom subscribers, using phishing or social engineering to take over a person's mobile number. Once in control, they gain access to personal details and message inboxes, allowing them to intercept 2FA notifications for unauthorized password changes.

Fingerprint collects several attributes from the device and uses them to create a unique device identifier. This identifier remains the same when the SIM is changed or when the device is reset. When fraudsters use SIM swapping to impersonate others, Fingerprint's unique device identifier will indicate that the device used for a fraudulent transaction is different from the device that was normally used by the specific user. Additionally, Fingerprint offers several mobile-specific smart signals. To make integrations with mobile apps more effortless, Fingerprint offers SDKs for apps built natively and apps built using multi-platform frameworks.

Get advanced authentication: replace SMS verification with device fingerprinting

SMS OTP (One-Time Password) presents significant business challenges, contributing to decreased conversion rates and heightened fraud risks. SIM swapping and SMS pumping fraud, have further escalated the costs associated with SMS OTP implementation. Fortunately, there's an advanced approach to customer authentication that ensures precision accuracy and eliminates SMS fraud, all while enhancing the user experience.

In response to the evolving payment landscape within the EU and EEA, the European Banking Authority (EBA) introduced PSD2 (Second Payment Services Directive). A core element of PSD2 is Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). While SCA is crucial, passive identification techniques like device fingerprinting excel at maintaining compliance while reducing user friction.

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Get advanced authentication: replace SMS verification with device fingerprinting

Built for developers

Tailored SDKs and Libraries

Fingerprint offers tailored SDKs and libraries to cater to your specific needs. Whether you're developing for mobile or web, our SDKs provide you with the tools to integrate Fingerprint's powerful capabilities into your applications seamlessly.

Developer-friendly solution

Fingerprint's APIs and webhooks are designed to easily integrate with your existing website or app architecture and payment processing platform.

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Create your account

Detect SMS fraud in less than 10 minutes.

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Explore our full code use case for credential stuffing prevention. Stop automated attacks on your login page with Fingerprint’s user identification API.

technical demo cover
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Payment fraud

Explore our full code use case for payment fraud detection and prevention. Explore how to integrate fingerprint's visitor identifier into anti-fraud workflows.

solution demo cover
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Account takeover

Defend your customers' accounts from account takeover threats with Fingerprint. Protect your user’s logins, mitigate chargebacks, and expedite trusted customer journeys.

solution demo cover
solution demo

Payment fraud

Stop payment fraud in all its forms with accurate user identification. Use Fingerprint to keep chargebacks to a minimum, protecting your bottom-line and seller reputation.