Send fewer SMS one-time passwords (OTP) by adding a first layer of protection with Fingerprint. Associate every login with a unique device identifier, for easier identification and blocking of fraudulent activities, even across multiple accounts using VPNs or Incognito mode.
Prevent SMS pumping fraud from inflating your SMS usage and costs by accurately detecting and throttling suspicious users sending excessive SMS requests from a single device with device intelligence.
Uncover potential fraud networks by linking multiple accounts or activities to a single device, allowing you to identify fraudsters attempting SMS pumping fraud across different services.
Fingerprint's can identify users who are creating multiple new accounts. This data can help you monitor large volumes of outgoing messages across one or many accounts, enabling the early detection.
You can reduce sending out unnecessary SMS or limit the number of attempts from same IP address or device when Fingerprint recognizes the returning visitor, reducing SMS costs for you.
Use Fingerprint to implement a cooling-off period during account creation. Send SMS verifications only to suspicious users with multiple verifications, optimizing costs with high accuracy.
Make SMS pumping fraud significantly more challenging and expensive for fraudsters with Fingerprint’s bot detection as they must manually switch accounts and initiate SMS requests.
With Fingerprint’s Smart Signals like IP geolocation and VPN detection, you can identify users and disable SMS messaging to locations where your company does not operate.
SIM swapping occurs when fraudsters exploit telecom subscribers, using phishing or social engineering to take over a person's mobile number. Once in control, they gain access to personal details and message inboxes, allowing them to intercept 2FA notifications for unauthorized password changes.
Fingerprint collects several attributes from the device and uses them to create a unique device identifier. This identifier remains the same when the SIM is changed or when the device is reset. When fraudsters use SIM swapping to impersonate others, Fingerprint's unique device identifier will indicate that the device used for a fraudulent transaction is different from the device that was normally used by the specific user. Additionally, Fingerprint offers several mobile-specific smart signals. To make integrations with mobile apps more effortless, Fingerprint offers SDKs for apps built natively and apps built using multi-platform frameworks.
SMS OTP (One-Time Password) presents significant business challenges, contributing to decreased conversion rates and heightened fraud risks. SIM swapping and SMS pumping fraud, have further escalated the costs associated with SMS OTP implementation. Fortunately, there's an advanced approach to customer authentication that ensures precision accuracy and eliminates SMS fraud, all while enhancing the user experience.
In response to the evolving payment landscape within the EU and EEA, the European Banking Authority (EBA) introduced PSD2 (Second Payment Services Directive). A core element of PSD2 is Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). While SCA is crucial, passive identification techniques like device fingerprinting excel at maintaining compliance while reducing user friction.
Fingerprint offers tailored SDKs and libraries to cater to your specific needs. Whether you're developing for mobile or web, our SDKs provide you with the tools to integrate Fingerprint's powerful capabilities into your applications seamlessly.
Fingerprint's APIs and webhooks are designed to easily integrate with your existing website or app architecture and payment processing platform.Try it now
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