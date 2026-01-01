Protect against SIM swapping scams

SIM swapping occurs when fraudsters exploit telecom subscribers, using phishing or social engineering to take over a person's mobile number. Once in control, they gain access to personal details and message inboxes, allowing them to intercept 2FA notifications for unauthorized password changes.



Fingerprint collects several attributes from the device and uses them to create a unique device identifier. This identifier remains the same when the SIM is changed or when the device is reset. When fraudsters use SIM swapping to impersonate others, Fingerprint's unique device identifier will indicate that the device used for a fraudulent transaction is different from the device that was normally used by the specific user. Additionally, Fingerprint offers several mobile-specific smart signals. To make integrations with mobile apps more effortless, Fingerprint offers SDKs for apps built natively and apps built using multi-platform frameworks.