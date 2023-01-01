A complete view of your anonymous traffic

Fingerprint Pro's visitor identification API identifies 99.5% of returning visitors, even when they attempt to conceal their identity.

The internet relies on Fingerprint

6k+companies
12%of top 500 sites
500M+requests/month

Identify more visitors with accuracy

Our best-in-class identifier works wherever you need it: fraud prevention, application analytics or personalization.

Catch sophisticated fraudsters

Associate current users with previous instances of fraud, even when they attempt to conceal their identity.

Improve user experience for trusted visitors

Skip 2FA and OTP more often, and provide personalized experiences for logged out users.

High accuracy on mobile and web

Identify users with confidence on all browsers and devices – including iOS and Safari.

Longest identification lifetimes

Associate historical, behavioral, and biometric data sources with your users over years, not days.

Low accuracy identification makes it impossible to separate trusted from suspicious traffic.
Other services can only
accurately identify 60%
of returning visitorsIncoming flow of unidentified clients
Fingerprint uses an innovative combination of browser fingerprinting, IP/URL analysis, device analysis, and machine learning to accurately identify up to 99.5% of unique visitors.

Who uses Fingerprint Pro?

High-scale websites

Prevent fraud on your signup, login and payment flows where legacy solutions fail.

Identity, fraud and analytics software

Improve your product efficacy with high accuracy device IDs.

Expert growth teams

Better understand logged-out traffic, serve personalized content, and improve attribution.

Made for developers

Build the most accurate device and browser identifier into your fraud prevention or user experience workflows easily.

{
  "visitorId": "undefined",
  "visits": [
    {
      "incognito": undefined,
      "ip": "undefined",
      "ipLocation": { ... },
      "browserDetails": { ... },
    }
  ]
}

Built on FingerprintJS, proven open-source library

Since 2012, Fingerprint has been used to identify billions of users. Our Pro solution was developed based on feedback to provide unparalleled accuracy, ease of use, and security.

Server-side visitor history API

Access suspicious visitor activity and geolocation at lightspeed. Integrate our API into your server-side business rules or signup process.

Webhooks for flexible workflows

Receive instant notifications delivered securely to your backend systems, ideal for building scalable and asynchronous processes.

What's included in a Fingerprint Pro Request?

Anonymous User Identification

Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitorID that can ve used to identify visitors trying to change their identity via proxies or other techniques.

Geolocation

Every identification API request will provide the geolocation of the current visitor, including geoposition, city, country, timezone and ISP information.

Incognito Mode Detection

Fingerprint Pro tracks whether visitors are using incognito mode, and accurately identify users across incognito browsing sessions.

