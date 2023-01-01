Fingerprint Pro's visitor identification API identifies 99.5% of returning visitors, even when they attempt to conceal their identity.Create Free Account
Associate current users with previous instances of fraud, even when they attempt to conceal their identity.
Skip 2FA and OTP more often, and provide personalized experiences for logged out users.
Identify users with confidence on all browsers and devices – including iOS and Safari.
Associate historical, behavioral, and biometric data sources with your users over years, not days.
Prevent fraud on your signup, login and payment flows where legacy solutions fail.
Build the most accurate device and browser identifier into your fraud prevention or user experience workflows easily.
{
"visitorId": "undefined",
"visits": [
{
"incognito": undefined,
"ip": "undefined",
"ipLocation": { ... },
"browserDetails": { ... },
}
]
}
Since 2012, Fingerprint has been used to identify billions of users. Our Pro solution was developed based on feedback to provide unparalleled accuracy, ease of use, and security.
Access suspicious visitor activity and geolocation at lightspeed. Integrate our API into your server-side business rules or signup process.
Receive instant notifications delivered securely to your backend systems, ideal for building scalable and asynchronous processes.
Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitorID that can ve used to identify visitors trying to change their identity via proxies or other techniques.
Every identification API request will provide the geolocation of the current visitor, including geoposition, city, country, timezone and ISP information.
Fingerprint Pro tracks whether visitors are using incognito mode, and accurately identify users across incognito browsing sessions.
Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitorID that can ve used to identify visitors trying to change their identity via proxies or other techniques.
Every identification API request will provide the geolocation of the current visitor, including geoposition, city, country, timezone and ISP information.
Fingerprint Pro tracks whether visitors are using incognito mode, and accurately identify users across incognito browsing sessions.