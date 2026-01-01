Device Intelligence byFingerprint

Explore the most accurate device intelligence platform. Powered by persistent identification and 20+ Smart Signals.

x:0589 y:1376
$1B+
in fraud losses prevented annually
powered by
20+
smart signals
bad bots, which rose to
91%
of filtered bot-detected customer traffic are "bad bots"
50 Million +
real-time device intelligence API events per day processed
7 Billion +
unique browsers and mobile devices identified annually
01/04 Installation

Easy to install. Instantly identify your visitors.

npm install @fingerprint/agent
Request API Key
agent.html
<script>
  const fpPromise = import('https://fpjscdn.net/v4/YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY')
    .then(Fingerprint => Fingerprint.start({ region: "us" }));
  fpPromise
    .then(fp => fp.get())
    .then(result => console.log(result.event_id,
      result.visitor_id));
</script>

Welcome back, loading...!

Your visits
First seen
Confidence
Now

IP
Browser
Incognito
VPN
Bot Detection
Detected
Incognito
Not Detected
VPN Detection
Not Detected
Browser Tampering
Not Detected
Virtual Machine
Detected
Developer Tools
Detected
Privacy-Focused
Not Detected
Bot Detection
Not Detected
0
Incognito
Not Detected
0
VPN Detection
Not Detected
0
Browser Tampering
Not Detected
0
Virtual Machine
Not Detected
0
Developer Tools
Detected
8
Privacy-Focused
Not Detected
0
IP Blocklist
Not Detected
0
Tor Exit Node
Not Detected
0
suspect score
8

Add Fingerprint Pro to your web or mobile application using the JavaScript agent, preferred SDK, or trusted third-party integration.

fast and easy
Install in 10 minsQuery with AI
5MMonthly downloads
27k+
01/04 Installation

Easy to install. Instantly identify your visitors.

View Quickstart
Request API Key
1

npm install @fingerprint/agent

agent.html
<script>
  const fpPromise = import('https://fpjscdn.net/v4/YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY')
    .then(Fingerprint => Fingerprint.start({ region: "us" }));
  fpPromise
    .then(fp => fp.get())
    .then(result => console.log(result.event_id, result.visitor_id));
</script>

Add Fingerprint Pro to your web
or mobile application using the JavaScript agent, preferred SDK, or trusted third-party integration.

02/04 Identify

A persistent identifier for every device or browser.

Explore Identification

"The ability to accurately identify users and unique device IDs speaks a lot about the strong solution [Fingerprint has] built."

Welcome back, loading...!

Your visits
First seen
Confidence
Now

IP
Browser
Incognito
VPN

Each API call returns a Visitor ID, associated with the web browser or mobile device. The ID persists even when browsers are updated, IPs are changed or VPNs are used.

03/04 Smart Signals

Find and stop fraud
with Smart Signals.

Discover Smart Signals

"We found value in Fingerprint because we have full control over what's going on, and we desired the ability to block the traffic ourselves."

Bot Detection
Detected
Incognito
Not Detected
VPN Detection
Not Detected
Browser Tampering
Not Detected
Virtual Machine
Detected
Developer Tools
Detected
Privacy-Focused
Not Detected

Add actionable insights. Get 20+ browser, network, and device signals that reveal suspicious configurations and highlight potential malicious intent.

04/04 Suspect Score

Identify suspicious traffic.

Discover Suspect Score

"We are very happy with the account takeover attacks that we could stop. Without Fingerprint it would have been much harder for us to identify these fraudsters."

Bot Detection
Not Detected
0
Incognito
Not Detected
0
VPN Detection
Not Detected
0
Browser Tampering
Not Detected
0
Virtual Machine
Not Detected
0
Developer Tools
Detected
8
Privacy-Focused
Not Detected
0
IP Blocklist
Not Detected
0
Tor Exit Node
Not Detected
0
suspect score
8

Suspect Score generates a single numeric value that reflects how risky a device or web browsing session appears using Smart Signals data.
Adjust signal weights to calibrate the score for your specific environment.

takeAction

Your platform.

Yourdecisions.

Take rapid action on your traffic.

Fingerprint gives you in-depth insights on visitor activity so you can optimize user experiences and stop fraud fast.

app.acme.com/verify
Unusual activity detected

Enter verification code

Sent to +5989999999

472---
Step-up Auth
use case 2.Increased authentication
app.acme.com/login
Recognized Trusted User

Welcome back,

S

Sarah Chen

14 verified visits

Instant Access
use case 1.Reduced friction
app.acme.com/sign-in

Sign In

Email
Password
Sign In
Bad Agent Detected
use case 3.Bad actor prevention

Take rapid action on your traffic.

Fingerprint gives you in-depth insights on visitor activity so you can optimize user experiences and stop fraud fast.

app.acme.com/login
Recognized Trusted User

Welcome back,

S

Sarah Chen

14 verified visits

Instant Access
use case 1.Reduced friction
app.acme.com/verify
Unusual activity detected

Enter verification code

Sent to +5989999999

472---
Step-up Auth
use case 2.Increased authentication
app.acme.com/sign-in

Sign In

Email
Password
Sign In
Bad Agent Detected
use case 3.Bad actor prevention

Ready to identify?

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