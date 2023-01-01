Identify all your anonymous traffic

Fingerprint's identification API identifies 99.5% of returning visitors, even when they attempt to conceal their identity.

Try For FreeGet Custom Demo

Identify more devices with greater accuracy

Our best-in-class identifier works wherever you need it: fraud prevention, application analytics, or personalization.

Catch sophisticated fraudsters

Associate current users with previous instances of fraud, even when they attempt to conceal their identity.

Improve user experience for trusted visitors

Skip 2FA and OTP more often, and provide personalized experiences for logged-out users.

Increase identification accuracy on web and mobile apps

Identify users with confidence on all browsers and devices — including iOS, Android and Safari.

Expand identification lifetimes

Associate historical, behavioral, and biometric data sources with your users over months, not days.

With accurate visitor ID history, you can challenge untrusted traffic while personalizing experiences for trusted visitors
Other services can only
accurately identify 60%
of returning visitorsIncoming flow of unidentified clients
Fingerprint uses an innovative combination of browser fingerprinting, IP/URL analysis, device analysis, and machine learning to accurately identify up to 99.5% of unique visitors.

Made for developers

Build the most accurate device and browser identifier into your fraud prevention and user experience workflows easily.

{
  "visitorId": "undefined",
  "visits": [
    {
      "incognito": undefined,
      "ip": "undefined",
      "ipLocation": { ... },
      "browserDetails": { ... },
    }
  ]
}

Built on FingerprintJS, a proven open-source library

Since 2012, Fingerprint has been used to identify billions of users. The Fingerprint identification capabilities were developed to provide unparalleled accuracy, ease of use, and security.

Server-side visitor history API

Access suspicious visitor activity and geolocation at lightspeed. Integrate our API into your server-side business rules or sign-up process.

Webhooks for flexible workflows

Receive instant notifications delivered securely to your back-end systems, allowing you to build scalable and asynchronous processes.

What's included in the Fingerprint identification response?

Fingerprint collects 70+ identification signals from browser and mobile applications, and combines them with TLS identifiers, cookies, visit history, and geolocation details to generate a 99.5% accurate device identifier.

Anonymous user identification

Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitor ID that can ve used to identify visitors conceal their identity via proxies or other techniques.

Geolocation

Every identification API request will provide the geolocation of the current visitor, including geoposition, city, country, time zone, and ISP information.

Incognito mode detection

Fingerprint tracks whether visitors are using incognito mode, and accurately identifies users across incognito browsing sessions.

Anonymous user identification

Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitor ID that can ve used to identify visitors conceal their identity via proxies or other techniques.

Geolocation

Every identification API request will provide the geolocation of the current visitor, including geoposition, city, country, time zone, and ISP information.

Incognito mode detection

Fingerprint tracks whether visitors are using incognito mode, and accurately identifies users across incognito browsing sessions.

Start collecting visitor IDs today

Get started for free in less than 10 minutes — install our JavaScript snippet and begin collecting unique visitor IDs, geolocation data, and more.

Get Started