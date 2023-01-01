Fingerprint's identification API identifies 99.5% of returning visitors, even when they attempt to conceal their identity.
Associate current users with previous instances of fraud, even when they attempt to conceal their identity.
Skip 2FA and OTP more often, and provide personalized experiences for logged-out users.
Identify users with confidence on all browsers and devices — including iOS, Android and Safari.
Associate historical, behavioral, and biometric data sources with your users over months, not days.
Build the most accurate device and browser identifier into your fraud prevention and user experience workflows easily.
{
"visitorId": "undefined",
"visits": [
{
"incognito": undefined,
"ip": "undefined",
"ipLocation": { ... },
"browserDetails": { ... },
}
]
}
Since 2012, Fingerprint has been used to identify billions of users. The Fingerprint identification capabilities were developed to provide unparalleled accuracy, ease of use, and security.
Access suspicious visitor activity and geolocation at lightspeed. Integrate our API into your server-side business rules or sign-up process.
Receive instant notifications delivered securely to your back-end systems, allowing you to build scalable and asynchronous processes.
Fingerprint collects 70+ identification signals from browser and mobile applications, and combines them with TLS identifiers, cookies, visit history, and geolocation details to generate a 99.5% accurate device identifier.
Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitor ID that can ve used to identify visitors conceal their identity via proxies or other techniques.
Every identification API request will provide the geolocation of the current visitor, including geoposition, city, country, time zone, and ISP information.
Fingerprint tracks whether visitors are using incognito mode, and accurately identifies users across incognito browsing sessions.
