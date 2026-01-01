Case Studies

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How a global live-streaming platform drove millions in incremental revenue by delivering personalized content to returning users

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MOAR improves fraud visibility and protects revenue with Fingerprint

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Millions of fake reviews blocked: How Trustpilot protects the integrity of its platform

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How a global live-streaming platform drove millions in incremental revenue by delivering personalized content to returning users

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MOAR improves fraud visibility and protects revenue with Fingerprint

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Millions of fake reviews blocked: How Trustpilot protects the integrity of its platform

Trusted by global organizations of all sizes

We are very happy with the account takeover attacks that we could stop. Without Fingerprint it would have been much harder for us to identify these fraudsters.

Prashanth Yerramilli

Manager - Platform Abuse Team

Fingerprint gives a real competitive edge to our fraud detection product. The developer experience was outstanding, we reached setup and production in less than a week.

Pierre Roudaut

Sr Engineering Manager - Fraud

With the adoption of Fingerprint, we can now recognize and personalize approximately 23% of total visits to NeimanMarcus.com, up from the previous baseline of 8-10%.

Chakrapani Thadiboyina

Engineering Manager

We experienced a credit card testing attack, implemented Fingerprint within a week and started blocking fraudulent attacks in just 6 hours after implementation.

Jason Riley

Senior Director of Operations

With Fingerprint, we have managed to 2x the relative revenue. It also allows us to analyze and optimize web performance — without the use of any other third-party tools.

Tim Shuvaloff

Chief Analytics Officer

Fingerprint allows us to identify the number of devices attached to a user; and help verify that it is a legitimate user on each new device.

Ankit Pandey

Sr. Product Manager

We are very happy with the account takeover attacks that we could stop. Without Fingerprint it would have been much harder for us to identify these fraudsters.

Prashanth Yerramilli

Manager - Platform Abuse Team

Fingerprint gives a real competitive edge to our fraud detection product. The developer experience was outstanding, we reached setup and production in less than a week.

Pierre Roudaut

Sr Engineering Manager - Fraud

With the adoption of Fingerprint, we can now recognize and personalize approximately 23% of total visits to NeimanMarcus.com, up from the previous baseline of 8-10%.

Chakrapani Thadiboyina

Engineering Manager

We experienced a credit card testing attack, implemented Fingerprint within a week and started blocking fraudulent attacks in just 6 hours after implementation.

Jason Riley

Senior Director of Operations

With Fingerprint, we have managed to 2x the relative revenue. It also allows us to analyze and optimize web performance — without the use of any other third-party tools.

Tim Shuvaloff

Chief Analytics Officer

Fingerprint allows us to identify the number of devices attached to a user; and help verify that it is a legitimate user on each new device.

Ankit Pandey

Sr. Product Manager

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How Northsea filters bad traffic before it distorts insights with Fingerprint

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How Tabby elevates risk accuracy with Fingerprint

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Recognizing 70% of return shoppers instantly: How Skipify delivers frictionless checkouts with Fingerprint

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ZBD reduces multi-accounting by 95% with Fingerprint

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