We are very happy with the account takeover attacks that we could stop. Without Fingerprint it would have been much harder for us to identify these fraudsters.
Fingerprint gives a real competitive edge to our fraud detection product. The developer experience was outstanding, we reached setup and production in less than a week.
With the adoption of Fingerprint, we can now recognize and personalize approximately 23% of total visits to NeimanMarcus.com, up from the previous baseline of 8-10%.
We experienced a credit card testing attack, implemented Fingerprint within a week and started blocking fraudulent attacks in just 6 hours after implementation.
With Fingerprint, we have managed to 2x the relative revenue. It also allows us to analyze and optimize web performance — without the use of any other third-party tools.
Fingerprint allows us to identify the number of devices attached to a user; and help verify that it is a legitimate user on each new device.
We are very happy with the account takeover attacks that we could stop. Without Fingerprint it would have been much harder for us to identify these fraudsters.
Fingerprint gives a real competitive edge to our fraud detection product. The developer experience was outstanding, we reached setup and production in less than a week.
With the adoption of Fingerprint, we can now recognize and personalize approximately 23% of total visits to NeimanMarcus.com, up from the previous baseline of 8-10%.
We experienced a credit card testing attack, implemented Fingerprint within a week and started blocking fraudulent attacks in just 6 hours after implementation.
With Fingerprint, we have managed to 2x the relative revenue. It also allows us to analyze and optimize web performance — without the use of any other third-party tools.
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