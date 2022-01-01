Case Studies

Use Case Image

Credit Card Fraud

Fingerprint Pro increased fraud identification accuracy, reducing stolen credit card purchases and saving time on manual checks.

Use Case Image

Account sharing prevention in Edtech

Read about how a SaaS educational technology company used Fingerprint to significantly reduce unauthorized account sharing, increasing their annual recurring revenue by $10M+ ARR while keeping legitimate users happy.

Use Case Image

How one company stopped review fraud with Fingerprint

The company was able to catch an additional 500 fake reviews per day with Fingerprint Pro’s highly accurate visitor identification API, even when the perpetrators attempted to conceal their identity using a VPN or clearing cookies.

Use Case Image

Prevent Promotion Abuse at Live Events

Read about how a major food and beverage brand stopped promo abuse at live events while making the redemption process even easier.

Use Case Image

Third Party Verification

A door-to-door sales software company was able to greatly increase their identity verification accuracy, prevent fraud committed by sales representatives, and exceed compliance standards with Fingerprint Pro.