Fingerprint Pro increased fraud identification accuracy, reducing stolen credit card purchases and saving time on manual checks.
Read about how a SaaS educational technology company used Fingerprint to significantly reduce unauthorized account sharing, increasing their annual recurring revenue by $10M+ ARR while keeping legitimate users happy.
The company was able to catch an additional 500 fake reviews per day with Fingerprint Pro’s highly accurate visitor identification API, even when the perpetrators attempted to conceal their identity using a VPN or clearing cookies.
Read about how a major food and beverage brand stopped promo abuse at live events while making the redemption process even easier.
A door-to-door sales software company was able to greatly increase their identity verification accuracy, prevent fraud committed by sales representatives, and exceed compliance standards with Fingerprint Pro.