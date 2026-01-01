Cloned App Detection
Identify if a request is coming from a cloned application. (Android only)
Block suspicious users, reduce fraud losses, and enhance trusted user experiences on mobile devices.
Our SDKs allow developers to easily integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform with their mobile apps.
Everything Fingerprint supports on browser is supported on mobile devices as well.
Identify if a request is coming from a cloned application. (Android only)
Identify if a request is coming from a jailbroken device. (iOS only)
Identify if a request is coming from a Frida application. (iOS only)
Indicates the exact time a device was reset to its factory settings.
Indicates if the user has spoofed the location of their mobile device.
Indicates if the user is using a VPN to conceal their identity.
Indicates if the user is using a VPN to conceal their identity.
Indicates if the user has tampered with the request.
Detects when a visitor is using an iOS simulator rather than a real iPhone or iPad. (iOS only)
Start accurately identifying the anonymous traffic visiting your app in less than 10 minutes.Get Started