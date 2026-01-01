Identify all anonymous traffic on mobile devices

Block suspicious users, reduce fraud losses, and enhance trusted user experiences on mobile devices.

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QyDG8Zmc3tIKmfzHg00e
deviceIPHONE 14
osiOS
os version16.6.1
IP address121.52.193.11
vpntrue
incognitotrue
jailbrokentrue
RtylpSuVHcsif4q132tT
deviceSAMSUNG S21
osAndroid OS
os version11
IP address149.241.99.52
vpnfalse
incognitofalse
location spoofingfalse
hyoURN0thdC5ULOvm7EP
deviceIPHONE 12
osiOS
os version14.3.1
IP address80.127.171.131
vpnfalse
incognitotrue
jailbrokenfalse
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deviceHUAWEI P40
osAndroid OS
os version12
IP address187.32.452.343
vpntrue
incognitofalse
location spoofingfalse
QyDG8Zmc3tIKmfzHg00e
deviceIPHONE 14
osiOS
os version16.6.1
IP address121.52.193.11
vpntrue
incognitotrue
jailbrokentrue
RtylpSuVHcsif4q132tT
deviceSAMSUNG S21
osAndroid OS
os version11
IP address149.241.99.52
vpnfalse
incognitofalse
location spoofingfalse
hyoURN0thdC5ULOvm7EP
deviceIPHONE 12
osiOS
os version14.3.1
IP address80.127.171.131
vpnfalse
incognitotrue
jailbrokenfalse

Quick-start SDKs

Concise documentation with code examples to get up and running within minutes. Check out our documentation here.

Device & Location Intelligence

Combine accurate device identification with proximity insights to link co-located devices and uncover hidden fraud patterns.

Mobile-specific Smart Signals

Dig deeper into anonymous users' mobile-specific signals like cloned application and jailbroken device detection.

Fingerprint Mobile SDKs

Our SDKs allow developers to easily integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform with their mobile apps.

Check out all of our SDKs and libraries here.

Mobile Integration Features

Everything Fingerprint supports on browser is supported on mobile devices as well.

Request identifier

A unique string of characters that changes with every request that can be used to query our Server API and get information about specific requests.

LinkedID support

Associate identification events with your internal identifiers and use the LinkedID to store sessionIDs, purchaseIDs, loginIDs and more.

Robust backend response

The API response includes IP address, location, visitorID timestamps, and detection confidence.

Mobile device signals

Cloned App Detection

Identify if a request is coming from a cloned application. (Android only)

Jailbroken Device Detection

Identify if a request is coming from a jailbroken device. (iOS only)

Frida Detection

Identify if a request is coming from a Frida application. (iOS only)

Factory Reset Detection

Indicates the exact time a device was reset to its factory settings.

Geolocation Spoofing

Indicates if the user has spoofed the location of their mobile device.

VPN Detection

Indicates if the user is using a VPN to conceal their identity.

Man-in-the-Middle Attack Detection

Indicates if the user is using a VPN to conceal their identity.

Tampered Request Detection

Indicates if the user has tampered with the request.

iOS Simulator Detection

Detects when a visitor is using an iOS simulator rather than a real iPhone or iPad. (iOS only)

Create your account

Start accurately identifying the anonymous traffic visiting your app in less than 10 minutes.

Get Started

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