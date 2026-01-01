Cloned App Detection Identify if a request is coming from a cloned application. (Android only)

Jailbroken Device Detection Identify if a request is coming from a jailbroken device. (iOS only)

Frida Detection Identify if a request is coming from a Frida application. (iOS only)

Factory Reset Detection Indicates the exact time a device was reset to its factory settings.

Geolocation Spoofing Indicates if the user has spoofed the location of their mobile device.

VPN Detection Indicates if the user is using a VPN to conceal their identity.

Man-in-the-Middle Attack Detection Indicates if the user is using a VPN to conceal their identity.

Tampered Request Detection Indicates if the user has tampered with the request.