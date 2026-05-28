Smart Signals

Next-level insights for advanced fraud defense.

Built by our world-class research team, Smart Signals are 20+ bleeding-edge risk indicators to empower smarter, faster fraud decisions.

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Recognize malicious activity.

Sharpen risk assessment. Stay ahead of sophisticated threats.

Block high-risk visitors instantly.

Act faster on clear red flags like tampering or spoofing.

Strengthen your fraud engine.

Easily integrate via API. Add more breadth and depth to risk models.

Get AI-driven recommendations.

See a single, actionable Suspect Score based on your unique data.

How it works

A more complete layer of device intelligence for your fraud stack

Adaptive. Trainable. Fully customizable. Suspect Score is a dynamic risk scoring system that helps you catch and contain fraud faster.

Source by category 28
Automation 3

Browser Bot Detection

Identify automated tools, friendly search bots, and other sophisticated threats in real time.

AI Agent Detection

Detect requests originating from AI agents and assistants within your application.

High-Activity Device

Flag devices with unusually high activity levels in the past 24 hours.

Device & app trust 10

Android Emulator Detection

Prevent spam and protect against Android emulator farms by verifying the request originates from a physical device.

iOS Simulator Detection

Detect whether your app is running on an iOS simulator rather than a physical device.

Virtual Machine Detection

Identify if a request is coming from a virtual machine.

Jailbroken Device Detection

Detect if a visitor is using a jailbroken iPhone or iPad.

Rooted Device Detection

Ensure a safe Android mobile application environment by detecting rooted devices.

Frida Detection

Indicates if the open-source Frida tool has been used to tamper with the application at runtime.

Developer Tools Detection

Detect whether browser developer tools are open or whether the browser is being controlled via an active DevTools Protocol session.

Cloned App Detection

Identify requests originating from cloned applications on the same device.

Factory Reset Detection

Indicates the exact time a device was last reset to factory settings.

Raw Device Attributes

Receive additional device data including 35 raw browser and device id attributes.

Tampering & spoofing 4

Browser Tamper Detection

Identify browser spoofing incidents and suspicious browser signature anomalies.

Anti-Detect Browser Detection

Detect requests originating from anti-detect browsers designed to spoof browser identity and evade fingerprinting.

Tampered Request Detection

Detect when device properties have been modified to spoof a new visitor ID or bypass Smart Signals.

Man-in-the-Middle Attack Detection

Detect if requests made to Fingerprint were intercepted or altered.

Anonymity & privacy 5

VPN Detection

Determine if a visitor is using a VPN to mask their true location or identity.

VPN Detection (mobile)

Determine if a user is leveraging a VPN on a mobile device.

Proxy Detection

Detect if an IP address is being used by a residential or data center proxy provider.

Incognito Detection

Detect if a visitor is browsing in incognito or private mode.

Privacy-Focused Browser

Indicates if a request is initiated from a privacy-focused browser (e.g. Tor) or from a browser with anti-fingerprinting settings enabled.

Geolocation 3

IP Geolocation

Accurately determine the location of the actual IP address.

Geolocation Spoofing Detection

Detect if the user has spoofed their mobile device location.

Proximity Detection

Assign devices to a coarse geographic zone to detect co-location patterns and devices within the same physical area.

Reputation 3

Velocity Signals

Correlate and identify important visitor data points at three distinct intervals.

Rare Device Detection

Flag devices with unusually rare hardware and browser configurations based on global traffic patterns.

IP Blocklist Matching

Detect when an IP matches a known database of malicious actors or spammers.

AI-powered fraud recommendations

Adaptive. Trainable. Fully customizable. Suspect Score is a dynamic risk scoring system that helps you catch and contain fraud faster.

Import your fraud data

CSV file

fraud-data.csv
Upload labeled fraud data

Why Fingerprint_

Built for today's most pressing fraud challenges

Payment fraud

Stop fraudulent orders and transactions.

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related signals
IncognitoIP BlocklistEmulator

New Account Fraud

Prevent fake signups and automated fraud.

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Browser VPNVelocity SignalsHigh-activity device

Account takeover

Build secure and friction-free login experiences.

Learn More
related signals
TamperingGeo MismatchProxy

Frequently
Asked Questions

Smart Signals are real-time risk indicators returned alongside every Fingerprint identification event. They surface behavioral and environmental attributes — like whether a visitor is using a VPN, running automation, tampering with their browser, or connecting through Tor — so you can act on fraud intent at the moment of interaction, not after the fact.

Identify web, mobile,
and agentic traffic in minutes

Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free,

or reach out to our team for a custom demo.

250+

countries and territories where we identified devices_

2 Billion +

unique browsers and mobile devices identified_

500 Million +

real-time device intelligence API events per day_

Ready to identify?

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