Make smart, data-driven decisions with Smart Signals to prevent increasingly sophisticated fraud and improve positive experiences for trusted users.

Identify traffic intent on carrying out fraudulent activityQuickly identify key characteristics of malicious users such as a VPN with mismatched time zone or incognito mode.
Make smarter decisions in real time with better dataUtilize more data and rapid response times to make faster, more intelligent decisions about your traffic.
Incorporate additional intelligence into existing fraud and risk enginesAdd to the signals you’re already collecting with a simple API call to make detecting possible fraud easier.
Fraudsters are getting smarter

Shouldn’t the signals you use be getting smarter too?

Fraudsters are getting smarter and are constantly looking for new ways to take over or create false accounts by using bots, hiding behind incognito mode, providing a false IP via a VPN, or other tactics.

Combine Smart Signals with the highly accurate Fingerprint visitor ID to make intelligent decisions about your browser and mobile application traffic.

{
    "ipBlocklist": {
      "data": {
        "result": false,
        "details": {
          "emailSpam": false,
          "attackSource": false
        }
      }
    },
    "tor": {
      "data": {
        "result": false
      }
    },
    "vpn": {
      "data": {
        "result": false,
        "methods": {
          "timezoneMismatch": false,
          "publicVPN": false
        }
      }
    },
    "proxy": {
      "data": {
        "result": false
      }
    },
    "tampering": {
      "data": {
        "result": false,
        "anomalyScore": 0
      }
    }
  }

Smart Signals

User behavior signals

Incognito detection

Detect if a user is trying to hide their identity or history.

Browser tamper detection

Identify browser spoofing incidents and suspicious browser signature anomalies.

Android tamper detection

Ensure a safe Android mobile application environment by detecting rooted devices.

Network signals

IP geolocation

Accurately determine the location of the actual IP address.

VPN detection

Determine if a user is leveraging a VPN to conceal their identity by validating that their IP time zone matches their browser time zone.

IP blocklist matching

See when an IP address matches a known database of malicious actors and spammers.

Bot detection signals

Browser bot detection

Identify automated tools, friendly search bots, and other sophisticated threats in real time.

Android emulator detection 

Prevent spam and protect against nefarious Android emulator farms by ensuring the request is coming from a physical device.

Device data signals

Raw device attributes

Receive an additional set of data including 35 raw browser identification attributes.

Pricing

Pro Plus

Additional intelligence and flexibility
to fight sophisticated fraud types

$400 per month
for up to 100K API calls$4/month per additional 1,000 API calls
In addition to Pro:

  • Browser bot detection
  • Incognito detection
  • IP geolocation
  • VPN detection
  • Browser tamper detection
  • Higher data retention
Enterprise

Advanced security and support plus enterprise-scale features

Custom
In addition to Pro Plus:

  • Android tamper detection
  • Android emulator detection
  • Advanced network detection
  • Raw device attributes
  • 99.8% uptime SLA
  • Enterprise-level compliance and security, incl. SAML SSO
  • Premium technical support
cost savings in software development
November 18, 2022

Building Efficient Software Products In Uncertain Times

Software development processes are an unexpected yet efficient way organizations can save money on time, which can have enormous benefits for teams of all sizes. Expanding your product doesn’t always need to mean overwhelming rising costs. We discuss some considerations you can take in your development processes with only a few changes.

illustration of a phone on an orange background
May 9, 2022

An Overview of iOS Fraud Detection APIs and Device Fingerprinting Techniques

Discussing existing techniques and APIs native to iOS that allow developers to harden application security. It weighs all the main pros and cons of methods that are provided by Apple and covers an alternative approach that is successfully deployed in our fraud detection solutions on other platforms.

illustration of incognito browser window
March 22, 2022

Storing Anonymous Browsing Preferences Using Browser Fingerprinting

Let's take a look at how Fingerprint works and some of its use cases, followed by a tutorial on implementing dark mode to demonstrate how to remember anonymous users’ cloaked preferences.

device fingerprinting accuracy
February 16, 2022

Why is 99.5% accuracy important for preventing fraud?

Fingerprint Pro's visitorID is the most accurate device identifier available. Learn why this matters when it comes to catching fraudsters and protecting your online business.

