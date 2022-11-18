Make smart, data-driven decisions with Smart Signals to prevent increasingly sophisticated fraud and improve positive experiences for trusted users.Start Free Trial
Fraudsters are getting smarter and are constantly looking for new ways to take over or create false accounts by using bots, hiding behind incognito mode, providing a false IP via a VPN, or other tactics.
Combine Smart Signals with the highly accurate Fingerprint visitor ID to make intelligent decisions about your browser and mobile application traffic.
{
"ipBlocklist": {
"data": {
"result": false,
"details": {
"emailSpam": false,
"attackSource": false
}
}
},
"tor": {
"data": {
"result": false
}
},
"vpn": {
"data": {
"result": false,
"methods": {
"timezoneMismatch": false,
"publicVPN": false
}
}
},
"proxy": {
"data": {
"result": false
}
},
"tampering": {
"data": {
"result": false,
"anomalyScore": 0
}
}
}
User behavior signals
Detect if a user is trying to hide their identity or history.
Identify browser spoofing incidents and suspicious browser signature anomalies.
Ensure a safe Android mobile application environment by detecting rooted devices.
Network signals
Accurately determine the location of the actual IP address.
Determine if a user is leveraging a VPN to conceal their identity by validating that their IP time zone matches their browser time zone.
See when an IP address matches a known database of malicious actors and spammers.
Bot detection signals
Identify automated tools, friendly search bots, and other sophisticated threats in real time.Learn More
Prevent spam and protect against nefarious Android emulator farms by ensuring the request is coming from a physical device.
Device data signals
Receive an additional set of data including 35 raw browser identification attributes.
Additional intelligence and flexibility
to fight sophisticated fraud types
Advanced security and support plus enterprise-scale features