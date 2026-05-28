Smart Signals
Next-level insights for
advanced fraud defense.
Built by our world-class research team, Smart Signals are 20+ bleeding-edge risk indicators to empower smarter, faster fraud decisions.
Recognize malicious activity.
Sharpen risk assessment. Stay ahead of sophisticated threats.
Block high-risk visitors instantly.
Act faster on clear red flags like tampering or spoofing.
Strengthen your fraud engine.
Easily integrate via API. Add more breadth and depth to risk models.
Get AI-driven recommendations.
See a single, actionable Suspect Score based on your unique data.
A more complete layer of device intelligence for your fraud stack
Velocity Signals
Correlate and identify important visitor data points at three distinct time-based intervals.
{ "distinct_ip": { "5_minutes": 1, "1_hour": 1, "24_hours": 1 }, "distinct_country": { "5_minutes": 1, "1_hour": 2, "24_hours": 2 }, "events": { "5_minutes": 1, "1_hour": 5, "24_hours": 5 } }
High-Activity Device
Flag devices with unusually high activity levels in the past 24 hours.
{ "high_activity_device": true }
IP Geolocation
Accurately determine the location of the actual IP address.
{ "address": "94.142.239.124", "geolocation": { "accuracy_radius": 20, "latitude": 50.05, "longitude": 14.4, "postal_code": "150 00", "timezone": "Europe/Prague", "city_name": "Prague", "country_code": "CZ", "country_name": "Czechia", "continent_code": "EU", "continent_name": "Europe" }, "asn": "7922", "asn_name": "COMCAST-7922", "datacenter_result": true }
VPN
Determine if a user is leveraging a VPN to conceal their identity by validating that their IP time zone matches their browser time zone.
{ "vpn": true, "vpn_confidence": "high", "vpn_origin_timezone": "Europe/Berlin", "vpn_origin_country": "unknown", "vpn_methods": { "timezone_mismatch": true, "public_vpn": true, "auxiliary_mobile": false, "os_mismatch": false, "relay": false } }
Proxy
Detects whether the IP address is used by a residential or data center proxy provider.
{ "proxy": true, "proxy_confidence": "low", "proxy_details": { "proxy_type": "residential", "last_seen_at": 1708102555327, "provider": "Massive" } }
IP Blocklist
See when an IP address matches a known database of malicious actors and spammers.
{ "email_spam": true, "attack_source": true, "tor_node": false }
Anti-Detect Browser
Identify the use of anti-detect browsers designed to evade browser fingerprinting and identification.
{ "tampering": true, "tampering_confidence": "high", "tampering_ml_score": 0.8712, "tampering_details": { "anomaly_score": 0.8955, "anti_detect_browser": true } }
Incognito
Detect if a user is trying to hide their identity or history.
{ "incognito": true }
Tampering
Identify browser spoofing incidents and suspicious browser signature anomalies.
{ "tampering": true, "tampering_confidence": "high", "tampering_ml_score": 0.8712, "tampering_details": { "anomaly_score": 0.8955, "anti_detect_browser": true } }
Privacy-Focused
Indicates if a request is initiated from a privacy-focused browser (e.g. Tor) or from a browser whose anti-fingerprinting settings are enabled.
{ "privacy_settings": true }
Virtual Machine
Identify if a request is coming from a virtual machine.
{ "virtual_machine": true }
Dev Tools
Detects open browser developer tools or active Chrome DevTools Protocol sessions.
{ "developer_tools": true }
Rare Device
Flag devices with rare or unusual attribute combinations seldom seen across the network.
{ "rare_device": { "result": true, "confidence": "high" } }
Raw Device
Receive an additional set of data including 35 raw browser identification attributes.
{ "platform": "MacIntel", "screen_resolution": [ 1920, 1080 ], "color_depth": 24, "timezone": "America/Sao_Paulo", "hardware_concurrency": 10, "device_memory": 8, "languages": [ "en-US" ], "cookies_enabled": true, "local_storage": true, "session_storage": true, "indexed_db": true }
Proximity Detection
Assign devices to a coarse geographic zone to detect co-location patterns and devices within the same physical area.
{ "proximity": { "proximity_id": "hg3E5yYzDMAvIH2h6Nph", "confidence": "high" } }
VPN Mobile
Determine if a user is leveraging a VPN to conceal their identity on a mobile device.
{ "vpn": true, "vpn_confidence": "high", "vpn_origin_timezone": "Europe/Berlin", "vpn_origin_country": "unknown", "vpn_methods": { "timezone_mismatch": true, "public_vpn": true, "auxiliary_mobile": false, "os_mismatch": false, "relay": false } }
Browser Bot
Identify automated tools, friendly search bots, and other sophisticated threats in real time.
{ "bot": "bad", "bot_type": "selenium" }
AI Agent
Identifies and verifies AI agents using Web Bot Auth cryptographic signing, distinguishing authorized agents from spoofed ones.
{ "bot": "good", "bot_type": "ai_agent", "bot_info": { "category": "ai_agent", "provider": "OpenAI", "name": "ChatGPT Agent", "identity": "signed", "confidence": "high" } }
Android Emulator
Prevent spam and protect against nefarious Android emulator farms by ensuring the request is coming from a physical device.
{ "emulator": true }
Tampered Request
Detects if critical device properties were changed or faked.
{ "tampering": true, "tampering_confidence": "high", "tampering_ml_score": 0.8712, "tampering_details": { "anomaly_score": 0.8955, "anti_detect_browser": true } }
iOS Simulator
Detects when a visitor is using an iOS simulator rather than a real iPhone or iPad. (iOS only)
{ "simulator": true }
MitM Attack
Spots if requests made to Fingerprint were intercepted or altered.
{ "mitm_attack": true }
Rooted Device
Ensure a safe Android mobile application environment by detecting rooted devices.
{ "root_apps": true }
Jailbroken Device
Identifies if a visitor is using an iPhone which has been jailbroken. (iOS only)
{ "jailbroken": true }
Cloned App
Identify if a request is coming from a cloned application. (Android only)
{ "cloned_app": true }
Frida
Indicates if the open source tool Frida has been used to tamper with the app.
{ "frida": true }
Factory Reset
Indicates the exact time a device was reset to its factory settings, which results in wiping all of the user-sensitive data.
{ "factory_reset": { "time": "2026-05-28T14:03:11Z", "timestamp": 1780322591 } }
Geo Spoofing
Indicates if the user has spoofed the location of their mobile device.
{ "location_spoofing": true }
Waiting for live Fingerprint event…
A more complete layer of device intelligence for your fraud stack
Adaptive. Trainable. Fully customizable. Suspect Score is a dynamic risk scoring system that helps you catch and contain fraud faster.
Browser Bot Detection
Identify automated tools, friendly search bots, and other sophisticated threats in real time.
AI Agent Detection
Detect requests originating from AI agents and assistants within your application.
High-Activity Device
Flag devices with unusually high activity levels in the past 24 hours.
Android Emulator Detection
Prevent spam and protect against Android emulator farms by verifying the request originates from a physical device.
iOS Simulator Detection
Detect whether your app is running on an iOS simulator rather than a physical device.
Virtual Machine Detection
Identify if a request is coming from a virtual machine.
Jailbroken Device Detection
Detect if a visitor is using a jailbroken iPhone or iPad.
Rooted Device Detection
Ensure a safe Android mobile application environment by detecting rooted devices.
Frida Detection
Indicates if the open-source Frida tool has been used to tamper with the application at runtime.
Developer Tools Detection
Detect whether browser developer tools are open or whether the browser is being controlled via an active DevTools Protocol session.
Cloned App Detection
Identify requests originating from cloned applications on the same device.
Factory Reset Detection
Indicates the exact time a device was last reset to factory settings.
Raw Device Attributes
Receive additional device data including 35 raw browser and device id attributes.
Browser Tamper Detection
Identify browser spoofing incidents and suspicious browser signature anomalies.
Anti-Detect Browser Detection
Detect requests originating from anti-detect browsers designed to spoof browser identity and evade fingerprinting.
Tampered Request Detection
Detect when device properties have been modified to spoof a new visitor ID or bypass Smart Signals.
Man-in-the-Middle Attack Detection
Detect if requests made to Fingerprint were intercepted or altered.
VPN Detection
Determine if a visitor is using a VPN to mask their true location or identity.
VPN Detection (mobile)
Determine if a user is leveraging a VPN on a mobile device.
Proxy Detection
Detect if an IP address is being used by a residential or data center proxy provider.
Incognito Detection
Detect if a visitor is browsing in incognito or private mode.
Privacy-Focused Browser
Indicates if a request is initiated from a privacy-focused browser (e.g. Tor) or from a browser with anti-fingerprinting settings enabled.
IP Geolocation
Accurately determine the location of the actual IP address.
Geolocation Spoofing Detection
Detect if the user has spoofed their mobile device location.
Proximity Detection
Assign devices to a coarse geographic zone to detect co-location patterns and devices within the same physical area.
Velocity Signals
Correlate and identify important visitor data points at three distinct intervals.
Rare Device Detection
Flag devices with unusually rare hardware and browser configurations based on global traffic patterns.
IP Blocklist Matching
Detect when an IP matches a known database of malicious actors or spammers.
AI-powered fraud recommendations
Adaptive. Trainable. Fully customizable. Suspect Score is a dynamic risk scoring system that helps you catch and contain fraud faster.
Import your fraud data
CSV file
Why Fingerprint_
Built for today's most pressing fraud challenges
Payment fraud
Stop fraudulent orders and transactions.
New Account Fraud
Prevent fake signups and automated fraud.
Account takeover
Build secure and friction-free login experiences.
Why Fingerprint_
Built for today's most pressing fraud challenges
async function placeOrder(orderDetails) {
// Make an identification request when you need it.
const fp = await fpPromise;
const result = await fp.get();
const { requestId } = result;
// Include the requestId with the order details
const orderPayload = {
...orderDetails,
requestId,
};
const requestOptions = {
method: "POST",
body: JSON.stringify(orderPayload),
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
Accept: "application/json",
},
};
// Send the order payload to your server
const response = await fetch("/api/place-order", requestOptions);
// ... additional order logic
}
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