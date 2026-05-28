Automation 3 Browser Bot Detection Identify automated tools, friendly search bots, and other sophisticated threats in real time. AI Agent Detection Detect requests originating from AI agents and assistants within your application. High-Activity Device Flag devices with unusually high activity levels in the past 24 hours.

Device & app trust 10 Android Emulator Detection Prevent spam and protect against Android emulator farms by verifying the request originates from a physical device. iOS Simulator Detection Detect whether your app is running on an iOS simulator rather than a physical device. Virtual Machine Detection Identify if a request is coming from a virtual machine. Jailbroken Device Detection Detect if a visitor is using a jailbroken iPhone or iPad. Rooted Device Detection Ensure a safe Android mobile application environment by detecting rooted devices. Frida Detection Indicates if the open-source Frida tool has been used to tamper with the application at runtime. Developer Tools Detection Detect whether browser developer tools are open or whether the browser is being controlled via an active DevTools Protocol session. Cloned App Detection Identify requests originating from cloned applications on the same device. Factory Reset Detection Indicates the exact time a device was last reset to factory settings. Raw Device Attributes Receive additional device data including 35 raw browser and device id attributes.

Tampering & spoofing 4 Browser Tamper Detection Identify browser spoofing incidents and suspicious browser signature anomalies. Anti-Detect Browser Detection Detect requests originating from anti-detect browsers designed to spoof browser identity and evade fingerprinting. Tampered Request Detection Detect when device properties have been modified to spoof a new visitor ID or bypass Smart Signals. Man-in-the-Middle Attack Detection Detect if requests made to Fingerprint were intercepted or altered.

Anonymity & privacy 5 VPN Detection Determine if a visitor is using a VPN to mask their true location or identity. VPN Detection (mobile) Determine if a user is leveraging a VPN on a mobile device. Proxy Detection Detect if an IP address is being used by a residential or data center proxy provider. Incognito Detection Detect if a visitor is browsing in incognito or private mode. Privacy-Focused Browser Indicates if a request is initiated from a privacy-focused browser (e.g. Tor) or from a browser with anti-fingerprinting settings enabled.

Geolocation 3 IP Geolocation Accurately determine the location of the actual IP address. Geolocation Spoofing Detection Detect if the user has spoofed their mobile device location. Proximity Detection Assign devices to a coarse geographic zone to detect co-location patterns and devices within the same physical area.