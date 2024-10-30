Leak Articles

In this demo, learn how Chromium extensions are unintentionally exposing an exploit that can be used to track a user’s activity across multiple websites.
We explain how Chromium’s Lookalike Warnings and Site Engagement can leak information on frequently visited sites to untrustworthy websites.
Your clipboard data on Android 14 might be at risk. See how to protect your information with our guide.
Learn about a new privacy vulnerability on iOS that allows detection of your Apple ID country on Safari without permission.