Leak Articles

Demo: Exploiting leaked timestamps from Google Chrome extensions
October 30, 2024

Demo: Exploiting leaked timestamps from Google Chrome extensions

In this demo, learn how Chromium extensions are unintentionally exposing an exploit that can be used to track a user’s activity across multiple websites.

Demo: Chrome Site Engagement Feature Can Leak Frequently Visited Sites
October 19, 2023

Demo: Chrome Site Engagement Feature Can Leak Frequently Visited Sites

We explain how Chromium’s Lookalike Warnings and Site Engagement can leak information on frequently visited sites to untrustworthy websites.

Demo: How apps can hide clipboard data copying on Android 14
October 16, 2023

Demo: How apps can hide clipboard data copying on Android 14

Your clipboard data on Android 14 might be at risk. See how to protect your information with our guide.

How Smart App Banners can be used to reveal Apple ID region
April 11, 2023

How Smart App Banners can be used to reveal Apple ID region

Learn about a new privacy vulnerability on iOS that allows detection of your Apple ID country on Safari without permission.