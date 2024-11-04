Apple Articles

Building mobile fintech apps that meet Apple’s privacy policies
November 4, 2024

Building mobile fintech apps that meet Apple’s privacy policies

How and why fintechs should treat Apple’s privacy policies, including the Regulated Financial Services Disclosure, with the same care as government regulation — proper privacy in apps, properly disclosed, will prevent delisting.

How to Prevent Mobile Fraud by Detecting Jailbroken Phones
February 22, 2024

How to Prevent Mobile Fraud by Detecting Jailbroken Phones

Understand the risks of jailbroken phones to mobile app security, why users jailbreak, and how to protect your services with detection.

Apple & Google Privacy Updates Webinar Recap
October 2, 2023

Apple & Google Privacy Updates Webinar Recap

Get updated on the recent browser privacy changes from Apple and Google in this recap of our webinar with our co-founder and CTO Valentin Vasilyev.

Apple Safari 17 and Google Privacy Sandbox: Changes to browser fingerprinting
August 15, 2023

Apple Safari 17 and Google Privacy Sandbox: Changes to browser fingerprinting

Stay ahead of the latest browser privacy changes from Apple and Google. Discover how these updates impact fingerprinting in Safari 17 and third-party cookies.

Brute-forcing a macOS user’s real name from a browser using mDNS
July 13, 2023

Brute-forcing a macOS user’s real name from a browser using mDNS

Exploring potential privacy vulnerabilities in Apple devices. This article discusses revealing a user's first name without permissions using the mDNS protocol.

How Smart App Banners can be used to reveal Apple ID region
April 11, 2023

How Smart App Banners can be used to reveal Apple ID region

Learn about a new privacy vulnerability on iOS that allows detection of your Apple ID country on Safari without permission.