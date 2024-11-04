Apple Articles

How and why fintechs should treat Apple’s privacy policies, including the Regulated Financial Services Disclosure, with the same care as government regulation — proper privacy in apps, properly disclosed, will prevent delisting.
Understand the risks of jailbroken phones to mobile app security, why users jailbreak, and how to protect your services with detection.
Get updated on the recent browser privacy changes from Apple and Google in this recap of our webinar with our co-founder and CTO Valentin Vasilyev.
Stay ahead of the latest browser privacy changes from Apple and Google. Discover how these updates impact fingerprinting in Safari 17 and third-party cookies.
Exploring potential privacy vulnerabilities in Apple devices. This article discusses revealing a user's first name without permissions using the mDNS protocol.
Learn about a new privacy vulnerability on iOS that allows detection of your Apple ID country on Safari without permission.