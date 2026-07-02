Privacy Articles

How cross-site tracking actually works (and how to protect yourself)
July 2, 2026

How cross-site tracking actually works (and how to protect yourself)

Cookies, fingerprinting, bounce tracking, and more: how the web follows you across sites, and the realistic steps to protect your privacy.

Should you build or buy a device intelligence solution? What you need to know
October 17, 2025

Should you build or buy a device intelligence solution? What you need to know

Explore the pros and cons of building versus buying a device intelligence solution. Learn key costs, compliance, and scalability considerations to help your business prevent fraud.

AI fraud & privacy regulations are rewriting the rules
October 13, 2025

AI fraud & privacy regulations are rewriting the rules

Nearly half of fraud attacks are now AI-driven, causing major financial losses and heavier manual workloads for fraud prevention teams. Read the full report.

UK Online Safety Act compliance risks from VPN traffic
August 12, 2025

UK Online Safety Act compliance risks from VPN traffic

The UK’s Online Safety Act adds new compliance pressures for businesses. Learn how VPN detection can help you reduce risk without blocking legitimate users.

6 ways to prevent a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack
July 31, 2025

6 ways to prevent a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack

Learn how to secure your applications with TLS encryption, certificate pinning, HSTS, and device intelligence to stop MitM attacks targeting traffic and user sessions.

How to detect location spoofing and prevent fraud
July 25, 2025

How to detect location spoofing and prevent fraud

Location spoofing is a growing fraud tactic used to bypass geo restrictions, pricing, and compliance. Learn how to detect fake locations before they cause damage.

Google's IP Protection & fraud prevention: What businesses need to know
July 2, 2025

Google's IP Protection & fraud prevention: What businesses need to know

Google’s IP Protection will change the game for fraud detection, with impacts on how businesses identify website visitors. Learn how masked IPs make traditional fraud detection tools less effective & how device intelligence can fill the gap.

Building mobile fintech apps that meet Apple’s privacy policies
November 4, 2024

Building mobile fintech apps that meet Apple’s privacy policies

How and why fintechs should treat Apple’s privacy policies, including the Regulated Financial Services Disclosure, with the same care as government regulation — proper privacy in apps, properly disclosed, will prevent delisting.

What FinTechs Need to Know About the FTC's Safeguards Rule
June 13, 2024

What FinTechs Need to Know About the FTC's Safeguards Rule

The FTC updated its Safeguards Rule under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Learn the changes and what fintechs need to update in their security.

  • Privacy
The guide to Opera's privacy and security features
March 21, 2024

The guide to Opera's privacy and security features

Delve into Opera's privacy and security features, including Tracking Protection and Secure Connections.

The guide to Edge's privacy and security features
March 14, 2024

The guide to Edge's privacy and security features

Explore Microsoft Edge’s security features including Tracking Prevention, Password Management, and InPrivate Mode.

The guide to Firefox's privacy and security features
March 5, 2024

The guide to Firefox's privacy and security features

Learn about Firefox's privacy and security features, including Enhanced Tracking Protection and Phishing Protection.

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