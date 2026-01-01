Remove login friction
Enable seamless logins, with authentication in the background.
Remove authentication friction, connect experiences, and personalize content without increasing risk, with industry-leading device intelligence.
Get the data you need to differentiate suspicious and trusted devices.
Enable seamless logins, with authentication in the background.
Create personalized content that converts, even for anonymous visitors.
Don’t choose between fraud prevention and UX -- get both.
Spend less on authenticating users by identifying returning traffic.
Fingerprint’s visitor ID combines
device, network, and behavioral
signals to recognize returning
users without personal data.
is processing...
Connect experiences across platforms with Fingerprint, identifying returning users on all devices for seamless journeys.
Fingerprint recognizes returning users, even anonymous ones, so you can personalize experiences without relying on cookies.
Monitor returning users to reduce login friction, using 100+ signals and ML to trigger authentication only when needed.
Fingerprint’s most popular signals for returning user experience.
Use our identifier to connect transactions, visitors, and accounts to identify fraudsters.
Differentiate trusted and suspicious users in real time to step up (or down) authentication.
Bots shouldn’t be logging in. Identify real users and block automated attacks to speed up logins.
Detect if a device is making a suspiciously high number of payment attempts within a 24-hour period.
Spot impossible travel and keep users safe from fraudulent activity.
We previously could never identify the devices used by fraudulent actors the way we can today with Fingerprint. Fingerprint allowed used to reduce that friction significantly, with about 70% of our login requests no longer requiring to go through MFA a second time.
Fingerprint allowed us to reduce that friction significantly, with about 70% of our login requests no longer requiring users to go through MFA a second time.
Engineering teams trust Fingerprint’s signals to easily
prevent account takeover attempts.
{
"suspectScore": {
"data": {
"result": 0
}
}
}
Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started. You’ll get some additional benefits, including proxy identification and more.
Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free
or reach out to our team for a demo.