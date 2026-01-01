NewThe 2026 Device Intelligence Report

Personalized User Experiences, Powered by Device Intelligence

Remove authentication friction, connect experiences, and personalize content without increasing risk, with industry-leading device intelligence.

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Trusted by top brands to improve returning user experiences

Use Cases_

Less friction,
more security

Get the data you need to differentiate suspicious and trusted devices.

Remove login friction

Enable seamless logins, with authentication in the background.

Personalized experiences

Create personalized content that converts, even for anonymous visitors.

Enhanced security

Don’t choose between fraud prevention and UX -- get both.

Reduce MFA & 2FA

Spend less on authenticating users by identifying returning traffic.

Why Fingerprint_

Better user journeys.
Without the PII.

Fingerprint’s visitor ID combines
device, network, and behavioral
signals to recognize returning
users without personal data.

Step 1

Martin trusted user
is trying to log in to his account. As usual.

https://acme-financial.com
acme
financial

Log in to your account

Fingerprint on
Fingerprint

is processing...

Inspectinghttps://acme-financial.com

Get the full view

Connect experiences across platforms with Fingerprint, identifying returning users on all devices for seamless journeys.

Improve conversion rates

Fingerprint recognizes returning users, even anonymous ones, so you can personalize experiences without relying on cookies.

Step-down authentication

Monitor returning users to reduce login friction, using 100+ signals and ML to trigger authentication only when needed.

Smart Signals for
returning user experience

Fingerprint’s most popular signals for returning user experience.

VisitorID_

Use our identifier to connect transactions, visitors, and accounts to identify fraudsters.

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Suspect Score_

Differentiate trusted and suspicious users in real time to step up (or down) authentication.

suspectScore: {result: 6}

Browser Bot Detection_

Bots shouldn’t be logging in. Identify real users and block automated attacks to speed up logins.

bot: "notDetected"

High-Activity Devices_

Detect if a device is making a suspiciously high number of payment attempts within a 24-hour period.

highActivity: "notDetected"

Velocity Signals_

Spot impossible travel and keep users safe from fraudulent activity.

velocity: "1 IP past hour"
Resources_

Learn more about
enhancing user experience

Fast-growing Canadian fintech
reduced MFA requests by 70%

Well-known Canadian fintech reduced MFA requests by 70% with Fingerprint. By adding Fingerprint’s device intelligence, they were able to recognize devices that had been previously validated and skip OTP & MFA requests. This proactive approach helped streamline the login experience and reduce operational costs.

Learn more
We previously could never identify the devices used by fraudulent actors the way we can today with Fingerprint. Fingerprint allowed used to reduce that friction significantly, with about 70% of our login requests no longer requiring to go through MFA a second time.
Blog Image
Guide Cover
Cloud Infrastructure LeadCloud Infrastructure Lead Canadian Fintech Startup
fingerprint.com
Star28K+

Developers trust Fingerprint

Engineering teams trust Fingerprint’s signals to easily
prevent account takeover attempts.

DocumentationRequest API Key
{
  "suspectScore": {
    "data": {
      "result": 0
    }
  }
}

Integrate with the tools that you already trust.

Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started. You’ll get some additional benefits, including proxy identification and more.

Identify your web and
mobile traffic in minutes

Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free
or reach out to our team for a demo.