Fingerprint’s browser bot and AI automation detection Smart Signal detects AI agents, automation tools, and sophisticated bots to prevent attacks in real time.
Note: If you have our SDKs or JS Agents already installed, there are no additional lines of code to add.
Browser bot detection and additional Smart Signals are available with Fingerprint Pro Plus and Enterprise.Learn more
<script>
// Initialize the agent at application startup.
const fpPromise = import('https://fpjscdn.net/v4/<api-key>')
.then(FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS.load())
fpPromise
.then(fp => fp.get())
.then(result => {
// Result will contain the event_id property,
// that you can securely verify on the server.
const eventId = result.event_id
console.log(eventId)
})
</script>
{
"bot": "not_detected",
"ip_address": "186.XXX.XXX.XXX",
"timestamp": "loading",
"url": "https://fingerprint.com/products/bot-detection/",
"user_agent": "Mozilla/5.0",
"event_id": "1672692443036.aCJ3kO"
}
"Good" if the bot is a search engine or friendly crawler
"Bad" if the bot is an automated tool or virtual machine
"Not Detected" if the visitor is not considered a bot
Our docs are written for developers — easy to read, easier to implement.
Minimal page speed impact, keeping your website fast.
Easily integrate into existing risk and fraud engines.
Cloud integrations enable you to run bot detection on edge in a secure context to harden and protect your bot detection logic. See for yourself — all cloud integrations are 100% open source.See integrations
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