Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.
The BotD library accurately identifies bots in real time, all while providing full transparency into what data is collected. Add to your website with a few lines of JavaScript, no complicated integrations required.
<script>
// Initialize an agent at application startup.
const botdPromise = import(
"https://openfpcdn.io/botd/v0.1"
).then( Botd =>
Botd.load({ publicKey: "<your-public-key>" })
);
// Get the bot detection result when you need it.
// Result will contain the requestId property,
// that you can securely verify on the server.
botdPromise
.then(botd => botd.detect())
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(error => console.error(error))
</script>
{
"bot":{
"automationTool":{
"status":"processed",
"probability":0
},
"browserSpoofing":{
"status":"processed",
"probability":0
},
"searchEngine":{
"status":"processed",
"probability":0
}
},
"vm":{
"status":"processed",
"probability":0
},
"ip":"186.XXX.XXX.XXX",
"requestId":"01FP8C8FQ8P189KVFP88C5FHY5",
"verifyCounter": 1,
"tag":""
}
Each detector result comes with a probability that you can use to make granular decisions about blocking or mitigation strategies.
Our docs are written for developers - easy to read, easier to implement.
Minimal page speed impact, keeping your website fast.
Open source JavaScript agent and Cloud Integrations that are actively supported.
Cloud integrations enable BotD to run on edge in a secure context to harden and protect your bot detection logic. See for yourself - all cloud integrations are 100% open source.See integrations on GitHub
Identify users spoofing their hardware signals, browser features or user-agent to collect better data, improve AB testing outcomes, and pinpoint potential threats.
Detect automatic access of your site by commonly used technologies like selenium, puppeteer, playwright, and more.
Identify search bots so you can let them crawl your web app unhindered, keeping your SEO rankings high across Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex and more.
Identify the software being used to access your web app via a virtual machine, including VMware, Parallels, VirtualBox and more.
Bots represent more than 40% of global website traffic and are responsible for the majority of cyberattacks. Bot attacks regularly cause data breaches, service outages and orchestrate account takeovers.
It is incredibly easy to spin up a bot farm that will use thousands of VMs to scan for critical information, perform XSS attacks and inject crypto-mining scripts, posing an existential risk to small and established websites alike.
Malicious actors can easily buy login credentials and credit card numbers on the dark web, and test them on unsuspecting websites using bot farms. Identify automated attackers and lock them out before they can hijack customer accounts or make fraudulent purchases.
2021 was the worst year on record for infrastructure outages caused by ransomware attacks. Beyond the headlines, cyberattackers are not only targeting public-facing websites, but internal portals and dashboards in order to hold businesses hostage. These cyberattacks require careful planning and execution, which you can predict by using bot monitoring on every web application that your company is using.
Positive online reviews are worth their word count in gold. Stop businesses from generating fake reviews using bot networks, and protect the reputation of your online marketplace.
Whether it's Airbnb listings or airline prices, content scraping is a headache that's impossible to solve by conventional blocking techniques. You need real-time bot protection for content scrambling and data poisoning to stay ahead of the scrape.
BotD is an open source project supported by contributing developers across the globe.