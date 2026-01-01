Smart Signals

Detect bots and AI agents

Fingerprint’s browser bot and AI automation detection Smart Signal detects AI agents, automation tools, and sophisticated bots to prevent attacks in real time.

Note: If you have our SDKs or JS Agents already installed, there are no additional lines of code to add.

Get StartedSee All Smart Signals

Get started with bot detection

Browser bot detection and additional Smart Signals are available with Fingerprint Pro Plus and Enterprise.

Learn more
  • CDN
  • NPM
<script>
// Initialize the agent at application startup.
const fpPromise = import('https://fpjscdn.net/v4/<api-key>')
  .then(FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS.load())

fpPromise
  .then(fp => fp.get())
  .then(result => {
    // Result will contain the event_id property,
    // that you can securely verify on the server.
    const eventId = result.event_id
    console.log(eventId)
  })
</script>
{
    "bot": "not_detected",
    "ip_address": "186.XXX.XXX.XXX",
    "timestamp": "loading",
    "url": "https://fingerprint.com/products/bot-detection/",
    "user_agent": "Mozilla/5.0",
    "event_id": "1672692443036.aCJ3kO"
}

API response details

Fingerprint provides a single response with three available parameters

1

"Good" if the bot is a search engine or friendly crawler

2

"Bad" if the bot is an automated tool or virtual machine

3

"Not Detected" if the visitor is not considered a bot

Learn more

Developer–friendly bot detection

Read documentation

Extensive documentation

Our docs are written for developers — easy to read, easier to implement.

Lightweight agent

Minimal page speed impact, keeping your website fast.

Effortless implementation

Easily integrate into existing risk and fraud engines.

Fingerprint integrates with all major cloud providers

Cloud integrations enable you to run bot detection on edge in a secure context to harden and protect your bot detection logic. See for yourself — all cloud integrations are 100% open source.

See integrations

Stop advanced bots with Fingerprint

Malicious bots

Identify and continuously detect the most advanced bots around, and more importantly, bots attempting to emulate human traffic patterns and heuristics.

Automation tools

Detect automatic access to your site by commonly used technologies like selenium, puppeteer, playwright, and more.

Search bots

Identify search bots so you can let them crawl your web app unhindered, keeping your SEO rankings high across Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex and more.

Protect your website from the harmful effects of bots

Bots represent more than 40% of global website traffic and are responsible for the majority of cyberattacks. Bot attacks regularly cause data breaches, service outages and orchestrate account takeovers.

It is incredibly easy to spin up a bot farm that will use thousands of VMs to scan for critical information, perform XSS attacks and inject crypto-mining scripts, posing an existential risk to small and established websites alike.

How bots impact your site:

Fraud

Malicious actors can easily buy login credentials and credit card numbers on the dark web, and test them on unsuspecting websites using bot farms. Identify automated attackers and lock them out before they can hijack customer accounts or make fraudulent purchases.

Cyberattacks

2021 was the worst year on record for infrastructure outages caused by ransomware attacks. Beyond the headlines, cyberattackers are not only targeting public-facing websites, but internal portals and dashboards in order to hold businesses hostage. These cyberattacks require careful planning and execution, which you can predict by using bot monitoring on every web application that your company is using.

Fake Reviews

Positive online reviews are worth their word count in gold. Stop businesses from generating fake reviews using bot networks, and protect the reputation of your online marketplace.

Scraping

Whether it's vacation rentals listings or airline prices, content scraping is a headache that's impossible to solve by conventional blocking techniques. You need real-time bot protection for content scrambling and data poisoning to stay ahead of the scrape.

Web Bot Authentication

Verify RFC 9421 HTTP Message Signatures end‑to‑end. Run a quick check in the browser or use the curl example to test from your terminal.

Start testing →

Related resources

From bots to agents: why identifying AI traffic with certainty matters

From bots to agents: why identifying AI traffic with certainty matters

AI agents are becoming first-class actors online. Learn why distinguishing authorized AI agents from malicious bots is critical for security, trust, and growth.

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Webinar recap: How Glovo uses device intelligence to spot and stop fraudsters and bots

Learn how Glovo uses Fingerprint to stop fake accounts and bots.

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Tutorial: How to protect accounts from brute force attacks

See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.

How to Build a Bot Detection Script From Scratch: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Build a Bot Detection Script From Scratch: A Step-by-Step Guide

Create a bot detection script with this guide, helping maintain your website's integrity against bot traffic.

From bots to agents: why identifying AI traffic with certainty matters

From bots to agents: why identifying AI traffic with certainty matters

AI agents are becoming first-class actors online. Learn why distinguishing authorized AI agents from malicious bots is critical for security, trust, and growth.

Image with photos of webinar speakers, along with title of webinar

Webinar recap: How Glovo uses device intelligence to spot and stop fraudsters and bots

Learn how Glovo uses Fingerprint to stop fake accounts and bots.

Prevent brute force attacks tutorial image

Tutorial: How to protect accounts from brute force attacks

See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.

How to Build a Bot Detection Script From Scratch: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Build a Bot Detection Script From Scratch: A Step-by-Step Guide

Create a bot detection script with this guide, helping maintain your website's integrity against bot traffic.