Guides Articles

The Top 30+ Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Providers In The World
December 20, 2023

The Top 30+ Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Providers In The World

Get insights into the BNPL sector with a guide on global providers, how it works, fraud risks, and revenue models.

Chargeback guide: Dispute and prevent chargebacks
December 13, 2023

Chargeback guide: Dispute and prevent chargebacks

Navigate credit card chargebacks with our guide on disputing charges and 10 strategies to prevent them effectively.

LLM-generated fraud: Guide to malware and vulnerabilities
September 20, 2023

LLM-generated fraud: Guide to malware and vulnerabilities

Learn how fraudsters use Large Language Models for attacks and get strategies to combat AI-powered cybercrime.

The real cost of online fraud: The definitive guide
August 29, 2023

The real cost of online fraud: The definitive guide

A comprehensive guide to understanding and combating payment, login, and sign-up fraud in financial services, online gaming, and software industries

P2P (Peer-To-Peer) Fraud Research Guide
January 17, 2023

P2P (Peer-To-Peer) Fraud Research Guide

Discover how to stay safe with P2P payments and avoid scams with our comprehensive fraud research guide.

How to Prevent Account Sharing: Lessons from Netflix, Amazon, and more
July 12, 2022

How to Prevent Account Sharing: Lessons from Netflix, Amazon, and more

Account sharing prevention is a strategic approach to restrict unauthorized access and protect users. Learn how to prevent it in your organization.