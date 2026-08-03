Account sharing Articles

A safer destination: Building stronger fraud controls at ridesharing platforms
August 3, 2026

A safer destination: Building stronger fraud controls at ridesharing platforms

Ban evasion, tenant drivers, and referral farming cost ridesharing platforms millions. Learn how device intelligence closes the re-entry gap identity checks miss.

Key fraud risks in banking: Balancing security & customer experience
September 19, 2025

Key fraud risks in banking: Balancing security & customer experience

Learn how banks can combat rising fraud risks like P2P scams and account takeovers while preserving seamless customer experiences.

How to prevent multi-accounting and stop fraud
September 8, 2025

How to prevent multi-accounting and stop fraud

Learn how to detect and prevent multi-accounting with strategies that protect revenue, stop fraud, and keep your platform fair.

  • Account sharing
How to prevent password sharing: 5 proven strategies
August 26, 2025

How to prevent password sharing: 5 proven strategies

Password sharing drains revenue, skews analytics, and weakens security. Learn five proven ways to detect and prevent account sharing without hurting the user experience.

Protect your slice of the (pizza) pie: Preventing account security fraud in food delivery services
September 4, 2024

Protect your slice of the (pizza) pie: Preventing account security fraud in food delivery services

Food delivery services are a lucrative target for bad actors looking to commit fraud. We detail some of the risks in this post, along with recommended precautions to take.

Account Sharing: The Step-By-Step Prevention Guide
October 18, 2023

Account Sharing: The Step-By-Step Prevention Guide

Address account sharing impacts with our tutorial on detection techniques and converting users into paying customers.

How to Prevent Account Sharing: Lessons from Netflix, Amazon, and more
July 12, 2022

How to Prevent Account Sharing: Lessons from Netflix, Amazon, and more

Account sharing prevention is a strategic approach to restrict unauthorized access and protect users. Learn how to prevent it in your organization.

How to block IP addresses & users from your website
May 17, 2021

How to block IP addresses & users from your website

You can block specific users, IP addresses, and email domains from your site. We discuss six common ways in this article to permanently ban website users.

Preventing multi-accounting in gaming and gambling
March 11, 2021

Preventing multi-accounting in gaming and gambling

Discover strategies to combat multi-accounting in gaming and gambling, including prevention of chip dumping and promo abuse.