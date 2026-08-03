Account sharing Articles

Ban evasion, tenant drivers, and referral farming cost ridesharing platforms millions. Learn how device intelligence closes the re-entry gap identity checks miss.
Learn how banks can combat rising fraud risks like P2P scams and account takeovers while preserving seamless customer experiences.
Learn how to detect and prevent multi-accounting with strategies that protect revenue, stop fraud, and keep your platform fair.
Password sharing drains revenue, skews analytics, and weakens security. Learn five proven ways to detect and prevent account sharing without hurting the user experience.
Food delivery services are a lucrative target for bad actors looking to commit fraud. We detail some of the risks in this post, along with recommended precautions to take.
Address account sharing impacts with our tutorial on detection techniques and converting users into paying customers.
Account sharing prevention is a strategic approach to restrict unauthorized access and protect users. Learn how to prevent it in your organization.
You can block specific users, IP addresses, and email domains from your site. We discuss six common ways in this article to permanently ban website users.
Discover strategies to combat multi-accounting in gaming and gambling, including prevention of chip dumping and promo abuse.