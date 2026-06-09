Ecommerce fraud Articles

Retail account fraud: Make it stop with device intelligence
June 9, 2026

Retail account fraud: Make it stop with device intelligence

Account takeovers, payment fraud, and chargebacks cost retailers billions. Discover how device intelligence closes the gaps legacy fraud controls leave behind.

The 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026
December 9, 2025

The 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026

Compare the 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud, reduce chargebacks, and protect revenue.

How e-commerce platforms can build stronger fraud prevention at global scale
November 25, 2025

How e-commerce platforms can build stronger fraud prevention at global scale

Learn how e-commerce platforms can help merchants cut fraud, reduce chargebacks, and boost conversions by embedding real-time device intelligence into checkout flows.

How 3DS and VDCAP are changing payment security
November 5, 2025

How 3DS and VDCAP are changing payment security

3D Secure allows merchants to confirm a cardholder’s authenticity with the card issuer. It reduces fraud, shifts liability, and is usually invisible to consumers.

Balancing growth & trust: Fraud risks facing e-commerce platforms in 2025
October 17, 2025

Balancing growth & trust: Fraud risks facing e-commerce platforms in 2025

Digital commerce platforms must balance growth with trust. Discover how device intelligence reduces fraud and false declines while protecting merchant margins.

How to prevent card testing attacks
October 3, 2025

How to prevent card testing attacks

Card testing attack detection and prevention for developers and fraud teams. Learn how to spot, stop, and defend your payment forms from automated carding fraud.

How to detect promo abuse
October 2, 2025

How to detect promo abuse

Learn how promo abuse happens and how to stop it. Detect fake accounts, promo code misuse, and bot-driven fraud with advanced device intelligence.

What is agentic commerce? And how are fraudsters exploiting it?
August 6, 2025

What is agentic commerce? And how are fraudsters exploiting it?

Complete guide to agentic commerce: Discover use cases, growth potential, security risks, and how to protect your platform from malicious AI agents.

How to optimize for password-free checkout experiences
July 22, 2025

How to optimize for password-free checkout experiences

Explore how to create trusted password-free checkout flows by leveraging device intelligence to recognize returning users invisibly.

Signals to detect agentic commerce fraud
July 15, 2025

Signals to detect agentic commerce fraud

Learn what agentic commerce is, how AI agents are transforming online buying, and why detecting bots is critical for preventing payment fraud.

Guest checkout fraud: How to stop repeat offenders
June 27, 2025

Guest checkout fraud: How to stop repeat offenders

Allowing guest checkouts boosts conversion rates but also opens the door to repeated anonymous payment fraud. Learn how to detect and stop fraudsters while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate shoppers.

Chargeback dispute process by network: A complete breakdown
June 12, 2025

Chargeback dispute process by network: A complete breakdown

Networks like Visa, Mastercard, JCB & UnionPay have different chargeback dispute procedures, but all accept device fingerprinting as strong evidence of first-party fraud.

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