Competitive salary We offer competitive salaries and equity because we believe all employees should own a part of Fingerprint.

Flexible Time Off To prioritize work-life balance, we even have a minimum vacation days target to encourage everyone gets the rest they need.

Remote-first We work asynchronously and respect time-zone differences. Choose where and when you do your work best.

Tech We hook you up with a MacBook so you can do your best work (you get to keep it after 4 years).

Culture We're a small team with a lean hierarchy where you can make a real impact in shaping the company culture. Come grow with us!

Fun We meet up as a company once a year (We went to Mexico City in 2023!) and teams meet up in smaller groups throughout the year.

Grow With Us We want you to grow with us, so we offer a $600 yearly budget that you can spend to learn new stuff.