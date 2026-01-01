We're a 100% remote, global team on the cutting edge of online security. Join us!
Power a safe and seamless internet through device intelligence.
Provide the most accurate, insightful device intelligence signals to reduce fraudulent transactions, strengthen account security, and enhance user experience.
We offer competitive salaries and equity because we believe all employees should own a part of Fingerprint.
To prioritize work-life balance, we even have a minimum vacation days target to encourage everyone gets the rest they need.
We work asynchronously and respect time-zone differences. Choose where and when you do your work best.
We hook you up with a MacBook so you can do your best work (you get to keep it after 4 years).
We're a small team with a lean hierarchy where you can make a real impact in shaping the company culture. Come grow with us!
We meet up as a company once a year (We went to Mexico City in 2023!) and teams meet up in smaller groups throughout the year.
We want you to grow with us, so we offer a $600 yearly budget that you can spend to learn new stuff.
We give you the freedom to grow and experiment. Work on open-source projects and try new things and ideas.
200+ team
members
We are a remote-only distributed team that works from our own time zones.
From Toronto to London to Delhi, Fingerprint is spread across the globe.
We are open and direct. We say what we mean and we mean what we say.
We aren't afraid to take big bets and fail fast. All ideas are welcome and evaluated equally based on merit, not position.
We have fun and bring our authentic selves to work. Memes encouraged.
We believe in going the extra mile in helping both our peers and our customers.
We're a 100% remote, global team on the cutting edge of online security.
Join us!