Work at Fingerprint

We're a 100% remote, global team on the cutting edge of online security. Join us!

Explore Our Jobs

Our Mission

Power a safe and seamless internet through device intelligence.

Our Vision

Provide the most accurate, insightful device intelligence signals to reduce fraudulent transactions, strengthen account security, and enhance user experience.

What we offer

Competitive salary

We offer competitive salaries and equity because we believe all employees should own a part of Fingerprint.

Flexible Time Off

To prioritize work-life balance, we even have a minimum vacation days target to encourage everyone gets the rest they need.

Remote-first

We work asynchronously and respect time-zone differences. Choose where and when you do your work best.

Tech

We hook you up with a MacBook so you can do your best work (you get to keep it after 4 years).

Culture

We're a small team with a lean hierarchy where you can make a real impact in shaping the company culture. Come grow with us!

Fun

We meet up as a company once a year (We went to Mexico City in 2023!) and teams meet up in smaller groups throughout the year.

Grow With Us

We want you to grow with us, so we offer a $600 yearly budget that you can spend to learn new stuff.

Personal development

We give you the freedom to grow and experiment. Work on open-source projects and try new things and ideas.

200+ team
members

We are global

We are a remote-only distributed team that works from our own time zones.
From Toronto to London to Delhi, Fingerprint is spread across the globe.

Life at Fingerprint

Fingerprint team
Fingerprint team
Fingerprint team
Fingerprint team
Fingerprint team
Fingerprint team
Fingerprint team
Fingerprint team
Fingerprint team

Our Values

No Nonsense.

We are open and direct. We say what we mean and we mean what we say.

Fail. Learn. Grow.

We aren't afraid to take big bets and fail fast. All ideas are welcome and evaluated equally based on merit, not position.

Don't take yourself too seriously.

We have fun and bring our authentic selves to work. Memes encouraged.

Be level 5 helpful.

We believe in going the extra mile in helping both our peers and our customers.

Work at Fingerprint

We're a 100% remote, global team on the cutting edge of online security.
Join us!

Explore Our Jobs

Fingerprint In the Media