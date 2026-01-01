Fingerprint empowers developers to stop online fraud at the source.
We work on turning radical new ideas in the fraud detection space into reality. Our products are developer-focused and our clients range from solo developers to publicly traded companies.
We are a globally dispersed, 100% remote company with a strong open-source focus.
Our flagship open-source project is FingerprintJS
(20K stars on GitHub).
We have raised $77M and are backed by Craft Ventures (previously invested in Tesla, Facebook, Airbnb), Nexus VP (previously invested in Postman, Hasura) and Uncorrelated Ventures (previously invested in Redis, Rollbar & Gradle).
Our highly-talented staff have: attended a top 10 US university, extensive startup experience, been finalists in international competitions, and worked at and with well-known tech companies. See what it is like from our Glassdoor reviews.