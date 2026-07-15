The old answer to automation was simple: block it. That answer no longer holds. AI agents are now doing real, legitimate work on behalf of users and businesses, and the traffic they generate is nearly indistinguishable from the threats security teams have spent years stopping.
Join us for lively panel discussion on what to do when the fraudsters aren't human anymore. Learn how AI is fueling sophisticated fraud attacks and how you can use AI to power the next generation of your defense strategies.