Tutorials Articles

Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine
January 21, 2026

Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine

See how to deploy and enforce traffic rules at the edge using Fingerprint's Rules Engine deployed on Cloudflare, without touching application code.

Guest checkout fraud: How to stop repeat offenders
June 27, 2025

Guest checkout fraud: How to stop repeat offenders

Allowing guest checkouts boosts conversion rates but also opens the door to repeated anonymous payment fraud. Learn how to detect and stop fraudsters while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate shoppers.

What is new account fraud & how to prevent it
June 23, 2025

What is new account fraud & how to prevent it

Fake accounts are easy to create and hard to catch. Learn how new account fraud works and see exactly how to stop it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence.

Tutorial: How to implement "remember my device" for MFA using Fingerprint
April 8, 2025

Tutorial: How to implement "remember my device" for MFA using Fingerprint

Improve user experience without sacrificing security. Learn how to add a "remember my device" option to MFA-protected logins using Fingerprint’s device intelligence.

Tutorial: Power fraud detection with real-time user insights for Recent Devices pages
March 31, 2025

Tutorial: Power fraud detection with real-time user insights for Recent Devices pages

Learn how to integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform to create informative “recent devices” pages with real-time user insights. Step-by-step tutorial with code snippets for seamless setup.

How to empower your users to stop account takeovers
March 31, 2025

How to empower your users to stop account takeovers

Businesses invest heavily in account security. Discover how user-facing security insights and alerts can reinforce trust and provide an extra layer of protection by keeping users informed.

The art of recognizing return users — without relying on cookies
March 20, 2025

The art of recognizing return users — without relying on cookies

Recognizing returning users, even without them logging in, lets you create personalized experiences that reduce friction and enhance engagement. Learn how accurate visitor identification can make every revisit feel seamless and welcoming.

Tutorial: Reducing cart abandonment & improving the guest experience
March 18, 2025

Tutorial: Reducing cart abandonment & improving the guest experience

Learn how to combat cart abandonment and improve the guest checkout experience. Plus, we'll walk through how to detect returning guests with Fingerprint.

Tutorial: Outsmarting VPNs — prevent regional pricing fraud with true location detection
February 19, 2025

Tutorial: Outsmarting VPNs — prevent regional pricing fraud with true location detection

Discover how to detect true user locations so you can prevent regional pricing fraud and ensure fair pricing, even when users have their VPNs turned on.

Tutorial: How to protect your business from referral fraud
January 28, 2025

Tutorial: How to protect your business from referral fraud

Fraudsters abuse referral programs to make money and obtain unfair discounts. Learn how you can detect and prevent referral fraud with Fingerprint in this step-by-step tutorial.

Tutorial: Credit card cracking explained — and how to prevent it
January 24, 2025

Tutorial: Credit card cracking explained — and how to prevent it

Card cracking is when fraudsters attempt to obtain valid credit card information that they can use to make unauthorized purchases. Learn how to build defenses against this threat.

Tutorial: How to reduce payment fraud
January 7, 2025

Tutorial: How to reduce payment fraud

Learn how reliable visitor identification enhances anti-fraud workflows for online payment transactions.

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