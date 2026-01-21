Tutorials Articles

Allowing guest checkouts boosts conversion rates but also opens the door to repeated anonymous payment fraud. Learn how to detect and stop fraudsters while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate shoppers.
Learn how to integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform to create informative “recent devices” pages with real-time user insights. Step-by-step tutorial with code snippets for seamless setup.
Recognizing returning users, even without them logging in, lets you create personalized experiences that reduce friction and enhance engagement. Learn how accurate visitor identification can make every revisit feel seamless and welcoming.
Card cracking is when fraudsters attempt to obtain valid credit card information that they can use to make unauthorized purchases. Learn how to build defenses against this threat.