Bot detection: How to block bad bots in 2026

Have you ever noticed strange traffic patterns in your website's analytics? Like your pages being crawled rapidly, or hit counts skyrocketing in a matter of minutes? Chances are it was more than just an influx of eager human visitors.

Automated programs, known as bots, constantly scour the internet. According to the 2025 Bad Bot Report by Imperva, bots accounted for 51% of all internet traffic in 2024, with 37% of those being “bad” bots. Some of these bots, like search engines, are benign, but others can be a threat to your site and users.

Dealing with malicious bot traffic is a growing and pressing need for every business. Whether it's scraper bots stealing your content or credential stuffing attacks trying to hack user accounts, nefarious bots can decrease your site speed and make resources unavailable to legitimate users. Failing to detect and block them can put your business at risk.

Thankfully, there are effective techniques to identify and stop bad bot traffic. This article will cover how to spot the telltale signs of bot traffic, why it can be a problem, and proven methods to stop nefarious automated visitors.

If you're looking to strengthen your fraud defenses, now is the perfect time to create a free account to see how Fingerprint delivers accurate, multi-signal device intelligence your business can rely on.

What is bot detection?

Bot detection is the process of determining whether website activity originates from human users or automated software programs (bots). Bots, coded to perform specific tasks and crawl websites, can operate like a human but at a speed far exceeding human capabilities.

By analyzing behavioral patterns, device attributes, and technical signals from site visitors, bot detection solutions can distinguish bot traffic from human visitors. At its core, bot detection involves analyzing various attributes of website requests and user sessions to determine if the visitor is a bot. Detection typically requires monitoring dozens of potential bot signals like browser details, mouse movements, scrolling behavior, HTTP headers, and request rates.

By establishing a baseline for human user activity, advanced bot detection solutions can identify anomalies that suggest an automated bot is accessing your site. Machine learning models often evaluate these signals and score each website visitor as likely human or bot.

Organizations can then use this bot detection information to block malicious bots, challenge suspected bots for human verification, and to better monitor and understand their traffic.

Why are bots used?

There are many different reasons for using bots to access websites. Search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo employ crawlers to constantly scan the web, indexing content to provide data for their search platforms. Price comparison sites could use bots to monitor pricing across multiple websites to find the best deal or notify users of price drops.

Fraudsters also use bots for malicious purposes, though, such as launching credential stuffing attacks. These are automated attempts to rapidly test stolen login credentials in order to gain unauthorized access to user accounts. Spam distribution is another nefarious use case, with bots scouring sites looking for ways to post junk comments, links, and other unwanted content. Additionally, bots can be used to overwhelm and take down a service.

Why is bot detection important?

While some usage of bots is legitimate, others are malicious or violate terms of service. The potential consequences of not identifying and managing bot traffic on your site can be severe and far-reaching.

Regardless of intent, bots can overwhelm your servers, skew your analytics, scrape proprietary data, and enact multiple types of fraud if not detected and appropriately managed. Whether you want to protect your data, ensure accurate analytics, prevent fraud, or maintain optimal performance, having insight into your site's automated traffic is essential.

Key reasons to implement bot detection:

Prevent account takeover – Stop credential stuffing attacks that breach user accounts

– Stop credential stuffing attacks that breach user accounts Block fraud at scale – Detect payment fraud, fake account creation, and promo abuse

– Detect payment fraud, fake account creation, and promo abuse Protect proprietary content – Prevent scraper bots from stealing valuable data

– Prevent scraper bots from stealing valuable data Maintain site performance – Keep servers responsive for legitimate users

– Keep servers responsive for legitimate users Safeguard user experience – Ensure real human interactions on social, dating, and gaming platforms

– Ensure real human interactions on social, dating, and gaming platforms Stop revenue loss from view-botting – Prevent bots from inflating view counts and draining creator payouts on streaming and video platforms

– Prevent bots from inflating view counts and draining creator payouts on streaming and video platforms Ensure analytics accuracy – Get reliable data on real human visitor behavior

– Get reliable data on real human visitor behavior Meet compliance requirements – Maintain audit trails for regulated industries

Protection against bot attacks

Attackers often use bots to launch attacks on sites, such as credential stuffing attacks attempting to breach user accounts and steal data and even distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks trying to take your website down. Monitoring malicious bot traffic is a critical defensive measure against such attacks.

Fraud prevention

Bots are a lucrative tool for committing fraud, enabling fraudsters to bypass protection measures and manipulate transactions at scale. Common examples include payment fraud, account creation fraud, and coupon and signup promo abuse. However, newer vectors like job application fraud are rapidly emerging, with attackers using automation to submit fraudulent applications and harvest recruiter data. Bot detection helps unmask these automated threats to prevent lasting damage and financial losses for your business.

Content protection

If you have a content or media website, effective bot detection is essential for ensuring your proprietary data won’t be scraped and shared elsewhere. As a tool for protecting your intellectual property, bot detection solutions can identify and stop any bots who are trying to scrape and copy your content.

User experience and performance

Malicious bot traffic can severely degrade website performance by overloading servers with excessive quick requests. This results in slow load times, errors, and a frustrating experience for real human visitors. Detecting and blocking bad bots at scale prevents these negative impacts on user experience and site operation.

Compliance

In highly regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and education, there can be strict data privacy and security compliance requirements around user data and system activity monitoring. Maintaining visibility into your traffic sources, including differentiating between humans and bots, is essential for auditing access and proving compliance.

Analytics accuracy

Having a lot of unknown bot traffic can skew your website's analytics data, distorting metrics like page views, sessions, conversion rates, and more. This bot traffic makes it challenging to make informed decisions based on how real, legitimate human users interact with your site. Accurate bot detection and filtration can give you a realistic picture of your website's performance. You may even find new insights on how your website is accessed or places to add new APIs.

Signs indicating you may have bot traffic

While bot detection tools provide definitive information on each visitor, there are some telltale signs and anomalies that may let you know automated robots are accessing your site:

Spike in traffic

A sudden surge of traffic, especially from cloud hosting providers like AWS or data center IP ranges

Why It Matters: Indicates a botnet visiting your site; unnatural for human visitor patterns

High bounce rates and short sessions

Many sessions with a single page view and almost no time spent on your site

Why It Matters: Suggests crawler bots rapidly hitting pages without engaging like humans would

Strange conversion patterns

Successful signups or purchases with little to no matching site engagement

Why It Matters: Indicates bots programmatically submitting forms or placing bogus orders

Impossible analytics

Unusual metrics like billions of page views or sessions from non-existent browser versions

Why It Matters: Signifies sophisticated bots attempting to appear like real users

Scraped data replicas

Your site's code or content appearing elsewhere verbatim

Why It Matters: Red flag for content scraping bot activity

Effective techniques for bot detection

The main bot detection techniques include:

Interaction-based verification (challenges and honeypots) Behavioral analysis (mouse movements, navigation patterns, form completion) Attribute intelligence (machine learning, browser/device fingerprinting) Access pattern monitoring (IP blocklists, suspicious URL detection)

Simply looking for red flags like those above is insufficient to detect and handle bot traffic reliably. Fraudsters constantly evolve their bots to mimic human behaviors and evade basic detection methods.

Automated fraud tools have gotten cheaper and easier to access too, and they’re better than ever at avoiding detection and appearing human. Fraudsters don't just use headless browsers—browsers that run without a visible interface, often used for automation—which are easier to spot, but they may use full browsers with automation tools that mimic real users. Since these tools don't need to sleep, they can spread out their attacks to be even harder to catch both in terms of timing and in location or device. They often do this through bot farms or by using residential proxies—services that route requests through real people's internet connections, usually without their knowledge—making detection more difficult.

The most robust bot detection combines techniques that look at technical characteristics and behavioral data. To stay ahead of sophisticated bots, website owners need to use advanced, multi-layered bot detection techniques, such as:

Interaction-based verification

Challenge-based validation

Add challenge-based validation to serve as a way to prove the user is human. You may present suspected bots with human validation questions, browser rendering tests, audio/visual challenges, and other tests that modern bots find difficult to solve. But note that CAPTCHAs are no longer enough to stop bots, and some verification methods add friction (and frustration) for real humans.

Honeypots

Set traps that are not visible to human users who are browsing normally, but are likely to be interacted with by bots. For example, a hidden form still accessible in the site's HTML code might attract bot submissions. These submissions can then flag automated visitors, prompting further review or immediate blocking.

Behavioral analysis

Single page interaction

Examine user behavior on individual pages by monitoring mouse movements, scrolling cadences, and engagement with page elements. Look for variances typical of human interaction, like pausing before clicking, uneven scroll speeds, or varying engagement levels with different page areas. Bots exhibit overly consistent behavior across these activities instead of displaying the natural randomness of human activity.

Navigation and dwell time

Analyze how users move between pages and the time spent on each page. Human users generally show variability in their navigation patterns, including the sequence of pages visited and the time spent on each, reflecting genuine interest or searching for information. Bots tend to access numerous pages in quick succession without variations in timing.

Form completion behavior

Look at how visitors are completing form submissions. Unlike humans, bots can fill out multiple inputs instantly and might use repetitive or nonsensical data or predictable sequences of characters. Look for telltale signs that the visitor filling in the form is human, like making typos and fixing them or skipping optional fields that a bot might not recognize as optional.

Attribute intelligence and recognition

Machine learning

You can train machine learning models on massive datasets of past human and bot interactions. By analyzing billions of data points on user journeys, mouse movements, cognitive processing times, and browser characteristics, these ML models can identify behaviors indicative of bots versus real users in real time. ML models can then learn, adapt, and dynamically retrain across these data and traffic sources to keep pace as bots evolve their techniques.

Browser and device analysis

Look at the characteristics of the client browser and the device hardware and software configuration to create normal baselines and unmask bots. Browser fingerprinting collects unique attributes about a visitor's browser—such as how it renders pages, executes JavaScript, processes audiovisual elements, and handles interactive tasks—to spot deviations from natural browser behavior. On the device side, sites can evaluate attributes like screen dimensions, OS, language, CPU/memory usage, graphics rendering capabilities, and more. Significant deviations from known baselines are likely bots masquerading as legitimate devices and browsers.

Access methods and patterns

IP blocklist

Use a bot detection solution that offers regularly updated databases of known bot IPs, data center ranges, malicious proxies, and other nefarious address sources associated with bot activity. While they do not provide a complete solution, since bot IPs constantly rotate, integrating these dynamic IP blocklists adds another strong verification signal for identifying bad bots.

Accessing suspicious URLs

Monitor for unusual access patterns, such as repeated attempts to discover hidden or unprotected login pages to reveal potential bot attempts that may exploit website vulnerabilities. This behavior is usually systematic, more persistent than a typical user, and follows predictable URL patterns.

Detecting bot traffic with Fingerprint

While the techniques outlined above are highly effective at detecting bots, building and maintaining these capabilities in-house can be impractical for many companies.

Training effective machine learning models requires massive computing resources and global data far beyond what a single website can access. Accurately analyzing behavior and devices is complex, IP threat databases quickly become outdated, and CAPTCHAs degrade the user experience for actual humans.

Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform that provides highly accurate browser and device identification. Our bot detection signal collects large amounts of browser data that bots leak (errors, network overrides, browser attribute inconsistencies, API changes, and more) to reliably distinguish genuine users from headless browsers, automation tools, AI agents, and more.

We also provide a suite of Smart Signals for detecting potentially suspicious behaviors like browser tampering, VPN, and virtual machine use to help companies develop strategies to protect their websites from fraudsters.

Using our bot detection signal, companies can quickly determine whether a visitor is a malicious bot and take appropriate action, such as blocking their IP, withholding content, or asking for human verification.

Check out our docs for more information on how to detect bots with Fingerprint.

Best practices for implementing bot detection on your website

Fingerprint bot detection is a powerful tool for protecting your website from bot attacks. Follow this checklist when implementing bot mitigation on your website:

Prioritize high-risk entry points. Focus on login portals, payment gateways, account signup flows, and proprietary valuable content first. Integrate multi-layered detection. Combine behavior analysis, fingerprinting, and challenges for the best chance at catching bots. Set up comprehensive logging. Implement detailed reporting for bot traffic so you can analyze attack patterns and fine-tune detection rules. Automate mitigation actions. Once bot traffic is detected per your policies, automatically apply rate-limiting and IP blocking. Regularly review and update rules. Bot tactics evolve constantly. Schedule periodic reviews of your detection thresholds and blocklists. Monitor for false positives. Ensure legitimate users aren't being incorrectly flagged by testing your detection rules against real traffic patterns. Respond to emerging threats. Stay informed about new bot techniques and update your defenses accordingly.

Bot detection is a never-ending challenge: Stay ahead of the curve with Fingerprint

Detecting and stopping malicious bots is a persistent challenge for businesses. Fraudsters are constantly developing new techniques to evade detection.

With Fingerprint, you can tackle this issue head-on. Our bot detection and other Smart Signals allow organizations to identify and neutralize malicious activity effectively. Our world-class research team is constantly investigating new threat patterns and detection techniques. Leveraging our expertise simplifies your web development, eliminating the need to stay updated on the evolving bot detection landscape continually.