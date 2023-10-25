How to prevent coupon abuse

What is Coupon Abuse?

Coupon abuse, sometimes grouped with promo abuse, occurs when individuals exploit a business's promotional offers for unauthorized discounts or advantages, leading to potential financial losses. Tactics typically include redeeming the same promotional code multiple times, coupon glittering, stacking codes in unintended ways, creating multiple accounts to benefit from one-time offers, or using bots to seize high-value promotional items.

Why is Coupon Abuse Prevention Important?

While increased sales benefit your business, coupon abuse can lead to financial losses from unwarranted discounts and deplete inventory intended for genuine customers. Preventing customers, either signed-in or anonymous, from abusing your coupons and promotions can help:

Prevent Financial Losses

Preventing coupon abuse is essential to avoid financial losses from unauthorized discounts or fraudulent transactions. When these offers are exploited, they can negatively impact profits and potentially jeopardize the financial health of the business.

Increase Sales

By curbing abuse, companies can direct promotions to their intended audience: genuine customers planning to purchase. This active approach enhances the effectiveness of sales campaigns and, subsequently, increases overall sales by concentrating resources on users who are most likely to buy products.

Boost Legitimate Customer Experience

Preventing abuse ensures promotions and inventory remain accessible to real customers as intended. If abuse goes unchecked, it could lead to key items selling out or special offers becoming unavailable, creating a poor experience for legitimate customers.

Improve Marketing Analytics Accuracy

Controlling coupon abuse significantly improves the accuracy of marketing data, making it easier to extract meaningful insights. This reliable data on promotional engagement, customer behavior, and ROI assists companies in making better decisions and strategic plans.

How to Prevent Coupon Abuse

Device identification services like Fingerprint can accurately recognize anonymous visitors by generating a unique identifier tied to their browser. A lightweight background script creates this visitor ID whenever someone takes a critical action, like completing a checkout, allowing you to track who has already claimed or redeemed a promotion and enforce usage limits accordingly.

Unlike traditional identifiers such as IP addresses, this visitor ID stays consistent even when cookies are cleared, VPNs are active, or private browsing is enabled, making it a far more dependable signal.

Fingerprint processes identification on the server side rather than relying solely on client-side code, which is easier to manipulate. It also provides server-side validation tools for incoming fingerprints, following the security best practice of never trusting data sent from the client. The result is stronger protection against fraudsters at the storefront level, without introducing any friction for legitimate customers at checkout.