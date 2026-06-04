Smart Signals Articles

What we've been building: AI detection, new Smart Signals, and more
June 4, 2026

What we've been building: AI detection, new Smart Signals, and more

A roundup of recent Fingerprint releases covering AI Agent and AI Assistant Detection, Rare Device Detection, iOS Simulator Detection, Suspect Score AI recommendations, and the new MCP Server.

What's new in Smart Signals: Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection
May 21, 2026

What's new in Smart Signals: Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection

Two new Smart Signals, Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection, give you earlier, sharper risk context on non-genuine device environments so you can act with more confidence.

We analyzed 23 billion device identification events. Here's what we found.
March 10, 2026

We analyzed 23 billion device identification events. Here's what we found.

The 2026 Fingerprint Device Intelligence Report breaks down real traffic at decision points like login and checkout, with data on VPN usage, browser tampering, automation, and more across 23+ billion identification events.

How Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS into real fraud signals
December 8, 2025

How Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS into real fraud signals

See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.

How to use IP geolocation for fraud detection
September 9, 2025

How to use IP geolocation for fraud detection

Learn how to use IP geolocation to detect fraud, spot suspicious login patterns, and strengthen risk scoring.

  • Smart Signals
How to prevent mobile fraud in embedded browsers
August 21, 2025

How to prevent mobile fraud in embedded browsers

Embedded browsers like webviews and Chrome Custom Tabs make mobile flows fast to launch, but create session and fraud challenges. Learn how Fingerprint’s device intelligence can help you recognize users and maintain secure, seamless experiences.

Celebrating 10+ years of device intelligence & fraud prevention
August 20, 2025

Celebrating 10+ years of device intelligence & fraud prevention

Fingerprint marks 10+ years of device intelligence with record ARR growth and new breakthroughs in bot, proxy, and AI agent detection.

Account defender vs. Fingerprint: Why device intelligence provides greater coverage against fraud
August 6, 2025

Account defender vs. Fingerprint: Why device intelligence provides greater coverage against fraud

Compare two leading tools for account fraud prevention. Learn why persistent device ID and pre-login signals give Fingerprint the edge.

How to detect a VPN to prevent fraud in 2026
July 3, 2025

How to detect a VPN to prevent fraud in 2026

Learn VPN detection methods including database validation, timezone mismatch, OS mismatch & more. Detecting VPNs better identify users and prevents fraud.

Using device intelligence to improve your ID verification during registration
May 20, 2025

Using device intelligence to improve your ID verification during registration

Discover effective strategies to strengthen ID verification during registration. Learn how device intelligence enhances user verification and assesses fraud risk.

Product update: Data-driven fraud detection with Velocity Signals
April 4, 2025

Product update: Data-driven fraud detection with Velocity Signals

Velocity Signals counts important data points per visitor. Integrate this data into your risk-decisioning process when visitors engage with your site.

Product update: New features to help you gain deeper insights, avoid unnecessary billing & more
March 3, 2025

Product update: New features to help you gain deeper insights, avoid unnecessary billing & more

Discover new Fingerprint features to gain deeper insights, optimize billing, and enhance fraud detection.

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