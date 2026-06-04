Smart Signals Articles

A roundup of recent Fingerprint releases covering AI Agent and AI Assistant Detection, Rare Device Detection, iOS Simulator Detection, Suspect Score AI recommendations, and the new MCP Server.
Two new Smart Signals, Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection, give you earlier, sharper risk context on non-genuine device environments so you can act with more confidence.
The 2026 Fingerprint Device Intelligence Report breaks down real traffic at decision points like login and checkout, with data on VPN usage, browser tampering, automation, and more across 23+ billion identification events.
See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.
Embedded browsers like webviews and Chrome Custom Tabs make mobile flows fast to launch, but create session and fraud challenges. Learn how Fingerprint’s device intelligence can help you recognize users and maintain secure, seamless experiences.