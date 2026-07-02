Web browser security Articles

How cross-site tracking actually works (and how to protect yourself)
July 2, 2026

How cross-site tracking actually works (and how to protect yourself)

Cookies, fingerprinting, bounce tracking, and more: how the web follows you across sites, and the realistic steps to protect your privacy.

Catching fraud that was designed to blend into real traffic
April 3, 2026

Catching fraud that was designed to blend into real traffic

Fraudsters use manipulated browsers to blend into real traffic. Learn how Fingerprint’s enhanced anti-detect browser detection surfaces hidden abuse without added friction.

The guide to Opera's privacy and security features
March 21, 2024

The guide to Opera's privacy and security features

Delve into Opera's privacy and security features, including Tracking Protection and Secure Connections.

The guide to Edge's privacy and security features
March 14, 2024

The guide to Edge's privacy and security features

Explore Microsoft Edge’s security features including Tracking Prevention, Password Management, and InPrivate Mode.

Browser Spoofing: What it is and how to detect it
March 8, 2024

Browser Spoofing: What it is and how to detect it

Learn about browser tampering, its impact on security, user-driven changes to fingerprints, and advanced detection methods.

The guide to Firefox's privacy and security features
March 5, 2024

The guide to Firefox's privacy and security features

Learn about Firefox's privacy and security features, including Enhanced Tracking Protection and Phishing Protection.

The guide to Safari's privacy and security features
February 27, 2024

The guide to Safari's privacy and security features

Explore Safari's privacy measures like Intelligent Tracking Prevention and Secure Payments in our comprehensive guide.

The guide to Chrome's privacy and security features
February 15, 2024

The guide to Chrome's privacy and security features

Dive into Google Chrome's privacy and security features, including Third-Party Trackers, Privacy Sandbox, and Password Management.

The guide to Brave browser privacy and security features
December 7, 2023

The guide to Brave browser privacy and security features

Delve into Brave browser's security features, including its VPN, Firewall, and anti-phishing measures in our guide.