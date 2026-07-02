Web browser security Articles

Cookies, fingerprinting, bounce tracking, and more: how the web follows you across sites, and the realistic steps to protect your privacy.
Fraudsters use manipulated browsers to blend into real traffic. Learn how Fingerprint’s enhanced anti-detect browser detection surfaces hidden abuse without added friction.
Delve into Opera's privacy and security features, including Tracking Protection and Secure Connections.
Explore Microsoft Edge’s security features including Tracking Prevention, Password Management, and InPrivate Mode.
Learn about browser tampering, its impact on security, user-driven changes to fingerprints, and advanced detection methods.
Learn about Firefox's privacy and security features, including Enhanced Tracking Protection and Phishing Protection.
Explore Safari's privacy measures like Intelligent Tracking Prevention and Secure Payments in our comprehensive guide.
Dive into Google Chrome's privacy and security features, including Third-Party Trackers, Privacy Sandbox, and Password Management.
Delve into Brave browser's security features, including its VPN, Firewall, and anti-phishing measures in our guide.