Google privacy sandbox Articles

Google’s IP Protection will change the game for fraud detection, with impacts on how businesses identify website visitors. Learn how masked IPs make traditional fraud detection tools less effective & how device intelligence can fill the gap.
Dive into Google Chrome's privacy and security features, including Third-Party Trackers, Privacy Sandbox, and Password Management.
Get updated on the recent browser privacy changes from Apple and Google in this recap of our webinar with our co-founder and CTO Valentin Vasilyev.