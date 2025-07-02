Google privacy sandbox Articles

Google's IP Protection & fraud prevention: What businesses need to know
July 2, 2025

Google's IP Protection & fraud prevention: What businesses need to know

Google’s IP Protection will change the game for fraud detection, with impacts on how businesses identify website visitors. Learn how masked IPs make traditional fraud detection tools less effective & how device intelligence can fill the gap.

The guide to Chrome's privacy and security features
February 15, 2024

The guide to Chrome's privacy and security features

Dive into Google Chrome's privacy and security features, including Third-Party Trackers, Privacy Sandbox, and Password Management.

Apple & Google Privacy Updates Webinar Recap
October 2, 2023

Apple & Google Privacy Updates Webinar Recap

Get updated on the recent browser privacy changes from Apple and Google in this recap of our webinar with our co-founder and CTO Valentin Vasilyev.