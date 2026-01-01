NewThe 2026 Device Intelligence Report

Cryptocurrency Fraud Prevention_

Secure the exchange.
Protect the wallet. Keep the trust.

Stop account takeover attacks, multi-accounting schemes, and payment fraud without adding friction for legitimate users.

Get StartedContact Sales

Trusted by crypto exchanges & leaders

The Fingerprint difference_

Defend every layer
of your crypto platform

Prevent account takeover attacks

Know when something's wrong before the transaction clears.

Learn More
Spot
Sus Devices
Curb
Brute-Force Attacks
Flag
High-Risk Sessions

Block payment fraud before it hits

Put a stop to suspicious transactions before funds move.

Learn More
Flag
Stolen Cards
Prevent
Chargeback Abuse
Stop
Withdrawals

Detect multi-accounting and promo abuse

Curb malicious activity and strengthen account security controls.

Learn More
Detect
Multi-Accounting
Flag
Hidden Browsers
Prevent
Referral Abuse
Tutorials_

Get started fast with our prebuilt, no-code tutorials

See how you can identify visitors and stop crypto fraud with step-by-step guides.

Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Sell
Deposit to
Bank
Fee$3.41

Stop transactions from high-risk devices

/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code

Challenge suspicious logins

/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code

Challenge suspicious logins

/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Apply coupon

Stop promo abuse

Why Fingerprint_

Crypto fraud and security teams rely on us for world-class device intelligence.

Network SignalsAI & Bots SignalsBehavioral SignalsDevice Signals

You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.

Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.

SOC 2
AICPA

We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.

You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.

GDPR

We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.

1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro

Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.

G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Contact us_

Learn why hundreds of crypto platforms trust Fingerprint for fraud defense

Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.

0-200K

We're committed to your privacy. You may unsubscribe from our communications at any time.