Stop cryptocurrency fraud in its tracks
Crypto exchanges are highly appealing fraud targets. With our 99.5% accurate browser fingerprinting API, it's easy to identify fraudsters aiming to steal account credentials and transfer coins into their own wallets.
Prevent online fraud from putting your exchange at risk
Require additional authentication for suspicious visitors during login while keeping your trusted cryptocurrency users unhindered and safe.
Blacklist users that are card testing, card cracking, or have a history of fraudulent activity on your services.
Secure your user's accounts without sacrificing anonymity
Reduce chargebacks with payment authentication
An Overview of iOS Fraud Detection APIs and Device Fingerprinting Techniques
Discussing existing techniques and APIs native to iOS that allow developers to harden application security. It weighs all the main pros and cons of methods that are provided by Apple and covers an alternative approach that is successfully deployed in our fraud detection solutions on other platforms.
Storing Anonymous Browsing Preferences Using Browser Fingerprinting
Let's take a look at how Fingerprint works and some of its use cases, followed by a tutorial on implementing dark mode to demonstrate how to remember anonymous users’ cloaked preferences.
Why is 99.5% accuracy important for preventing fraud?
Fingerprint Pro's visitorID is the most accurate device identifier available. Learn why this matters when it comes to catching fraudsters and protecting your online business.
Exploiting IndexedDB API information leaks in Safari 15
In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.