Fingerprint Pro works best if the JavaScript agent is installed and runs an identification for every visitor on every page of your website. To estimate the number of identifications this installation would use, you can look at your website’s total number of monthly pageviews using a client- or server-side website analytics service (e.g. Google Analytics, Segment, Netlify Analytics).



If you decide to install Fingerprint Pro only on several key pages (e.g. signup, login, or prepayment), then you use pageviews for those specific pages as an estimate for identifications.



Finally, if you plan to configure Fingerprint Pro to only identify visitors when they first land on your site, you can use monthly user sessions to estimate identifications needed.



For assistance in estimating the number of identifications needed for your use-case, please contact sales.