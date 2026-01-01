Choose your plan

Select your number of monthly identifications

Free

New!

Web and mobile device identification.

$0

/month

up to 1,000 API calls per month

Start Free

Includes:

  • 14 day free trial of Pro Plus plan

  • Fingerprint Identification

  • Android Smart Signals

  • 500k Android API calls/mo

    Free!

Pro Plus

Everything you need starting at

$99

/month for 20K API calls

then $4 per 1,000 additional API calls

Start Free

Includes:

  • Fingerprint Identification

  • Smart Signals

  • Android Smart Signals

  • iOS Smart Signals

  • 500k Android API calls/mo

    Free!

Enterprise

Build your own plan.

Custom

Contact Sales

Customize your plan:

  • Fingerprint Identification

  • Access to Additional Smart Signals*

  • 99.9% SLA

  • Enterprise-grade compliance and security

  • Proxy integrations

  • Customer success manager

Compare all features

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Compare all features

Dig into feature details and find your perfect plan.

Free
Pro Plus
Enterprise

Identification Features

Visitor ID accuracy

Industry-leading
Industry-leading
Industry-leading

API requests per second

5 RPS
5 RPS
Custom

Web & iOS API calls

Limited to 1k/mo
No limit
Custom

Android API calls

Up to 500K/mo free
Up to 500K/mo free
Custom

Confidence score

URL hashing

Proximity Detection

Uptime agreement

99.9%

Smart Signals

VPN Detection

Available

IP Geolocation

Available

Browser Tamper Detection

Available

Velocity Signals

Available

Suspect Score

Available

Android Emulator Detection

Available

Rooted Device Detection

Available

Cloned App Detection

Available

Factory Reset Detection

Available

Frida Detection

Available

Geolocation Spoofing Detection

Available

MitM Attack Detection

Available

High-Activity Device

Available

IP Blocklist Matching

Available

Proxy Detection

Available

AI Agent Detection

Available

Browser Bot Detection

Available

Incognito Detection

Available

Virtual Machine Detection

Available

Privacy-Focused Browser

Available

Jailbroken Device Detection

Available

iOS Simulator Detection

Available

Raw Device Attributes

Available

Support

Technical support

Basic
Basic
Enterprise

Onboarding & setup

Enterprise

Customer success

Dedicated manager

Developer tools & implementation

Client and server API access

Client and server SDKs/frameworks

iOS and Android native SDKs

Webhooks

MCP server

Auto updating CDN

Custom subdomains

Cloudflare proxy integration

AWS Cloudfront proxy integration

Available

Azure proxy integration

Available

Akamai proxy integration

Available

Fastly VCL proxy integration

Available

Fastly Compute Edge proxy integration

Available

Custom proxy integration

Available

Security & compliance

Data retention

30 days
30 days
90 days

GDPR and CCPA compliant

Data region-based compliance

Compliance certification

Payload encryption

Enforced SAML SSO

Zero trust mode

Start free
Start Free Trial
Contact Sales
Frequently asked questions
How many identifications do I need?

Fingerprint works best if the JavaScript agent is installed and runs an identification for every visitor to your website or app as often as possible to capture incremental changes.

To estimate the number of identifications, you can either:


  • Sign up for our 14 day free trial with unlimited API calls to test out Fingerprint and extrapolate your monthly volume from your usage. (recommended)
  • To get a quick, rough estimate using your website or mobile app's monthly usage, determine which critical pages you would install Fingerprint on (e.g., signup, login, or prepayment) and use page views, logins, or transactions for those specific pages to estimate the number of identifications instead.

Please contact sales for assistance in estimating the number of identifications needed for your use case.

How does billing for Fingerprint work?

Customers are billed monthly based on API requests made over the billing period. The minimum paid plan is Fingerprint Pro Plus, which starts at $99 per month which includes 20,000 API requests for web and iOS, as well as 500,000 API requests for Android. Any additional requests are charged at a rate of $4 per 1,000 requests.

Learn more in our billing guide for engineers.

Do you offer annual billing and discounts?

Yes, we offer annual billing and discounts. Please contact sales for details on annual pricing.

How am I protected from overpaying?

We take billing very seriously and have built several layers of protection to prevent accidental overcharging.

Fingerprint uses a two-level surge protection on all customer accounts. The first level is a DDoS protection. If your website is under attack, Fingerprint will not bill you for the API calls that are made during that period. The second layer is a web application firewall (WAF) that will filter out malicious or abusive requests from bots.

In addition to the surge protection, Fingerprint routes each request through a customizable request filtering layer. This allows you to ignore requests from unknown sources, permit only certain web applications to make Fingerprint API calls, or even discard requests at the HTTP header level.

In the unlikely event that a malicious request surge penetrates these protective layers, we can waive the API call charges.

Identify your web and mobile traffic in minutes

Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free or reach out to our team for a demo.

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$1 Billion +

in fraud losses prevented in the last 12 months_

7 Billion +

unique browsers and mobile devices identified annually_

80 Million +

real-time device intelligence API events processed per day _