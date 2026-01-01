Select your number of monthly identifications
Web and mobile device identification.
up to 1,000 API calls per month
Includes:
14 day free trial of Pro Plus plan
Fingerprint Identification
Android Smart Signals
500k Android API calls/mo
Everything you need starting at
then $4 per 1,000 additional API calls
Includes:
Fingerprint Identification
Smart Signals
Android Smart Signals
iOS Smart Signals
500k Android API calls/mo
Build your own plan.
Customize your plan:
Fingerprint Identification
Access to Additional Smart Signals*
99.9% SLA
Enterprise-grade compliance and security
Proxy integrations
Customer success manager
Dig into feature details and find your perfect plan.
Fingerprint works best if the JavaScript agent is installed and runs an identification for every visitor to your website or app as often as possible to capture incremental changes.
To estimate the number of identifications, you can either:
Please contact sales for assistance in estimating the number of identifications needed for your use case.
Customers are billed monthly based on API requests made over the billing period. The minimum paid plan is Fingerprint Pro Plus, which starts at $99 per month which includes 20,000 API requests for web and iOS, as well as 500,000 API requests for Android. Any additional requests are charged at a rate of $4 per 1,000 requests.
Learn more in our billing guide for engineers.
Yes, we offer annual billing and discounts. Please contact sales for details on annual pricing.
We take billing very seriously and have built several layers of protection to prevent accidental overcharging.
Fingerprint uses a two-level surge protection on all customer accounts. The first level is a DDoS protection. If your website is under attack, Fingerprint will not bill you for the API calls that are made during that period. The second layer is a web application firewall (WAF) that will filter out malicious or abusive requests from bots.
In addition to the surge protection, Fingerprint routes each request through a customizable request filtering layer. This allows you to ignore requests from unknown sources, permit only certain web applications to make Fingerprint API calls, or even discard requests at the HTTP header level.
In the unlikely event that a malicious request surge penetrates these protective layers, we can waive the API call charges.
Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free or reach out to our team for a demo.
in fraud losses prevented in the last 12 months_
unique browsers and mobile devices identified annually_
real-time device intelligence API events processed per day _