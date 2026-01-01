Fingerprint works best if the JavaScript agent is installed and runs an identification for every visitor to your website or app as often as possible to capture incremental changes.



To estimate the number of identifications, you can either:



Sign up for our 14 day free trial with unlimited API calls to test out Fingerprint and extrapolate your monthly volume from your usage. (recommended)

To get a quick, rough estimate using your website or mobile app's monthly usage, determine which critical pages you would install Fingerprint on (e.g., signup, login, or prepayment) and use page views, logins, or transactions for those specific pages to estimate the number of identifications instead.

Please contact sales for assistance in estimating the number of identifications needed for your use case.