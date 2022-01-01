Google Tag Manager
Fingerprint Pro GTM is an open-source tag that can be imported to the GTM manually.
Fingerprint offers seamless third party integrations, making it easy to get started quickly - whatever your tech stack looks like.
Cloudflare Integration is responsible for delivering the latest fingerprinting client-side logic as well as proxying identification requests and responses between your site and Fingerprint Pro's API.