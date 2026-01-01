Integrations

Fingerprint offers seamless third party integrations, making it easy to get started quickly - whatever your tech stack looks like.

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Cloudflare

Cloudflare Integration is responsible for delivering the latest fingerprinting client-side logic as well as proxying identification requests and responses between your site and Fingerprint Pro's API.

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CloudFront

CloudFront Integration is responsible for proxying identification and agent-download requests. This helps avoid ad blockers from blocking Fingerprint’s identification requests.

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Fastly VCL

Fingerprint Fastly VCL(Varnish Configuration Language) Proxy Integration is responsible for proxying identification and agent-download requests between your website and Fingerprint through your Fastly CDN infrastructure

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Segment

Our Segment source function allows you to use Fingerprint identification events as a data source in Segment and use them in all of your Segment integrations.

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Akamai

Akamai Integration proxies identification and agent-download requests to stop ad blockers from blocking your fingerprinting requests.

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Fastly Compute

Fingerprint Fastly Compute Proxy Integration is responsible for proxying identification and agent-download requests between your website and Fingerprint through your Fastly Compute infrastructure

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Google Tag Manager

Fingerprint Pro GTM is an open-source tag that can be imported to the GTM manually.

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Azure

Azure Integration is responsible for proxying identification and agent-download requests which helps avoid ad blockers from blocking Fingerprint’s identification requests.

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