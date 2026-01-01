Cloudflare
Cloudflare Integration is responsible for delivering the latest fingerprinting client-side logic as well as proxying identification requests and responses between your site and Fingerprint Pro's API.
Fingerprint offers seamless third party integrations, making it easy to get started quickly - whatever your tech stack looks like.
Cloudflare Integration is responsible for delivering the latest fingerprinting client-side logic as well as proxying identification requests and responses between your site and Fingerprint Pro's API.
CloudFront Integration is responsible for proxying identification and agent-download requests. This helps avoid ad blockers from blocking Fingerprint’s identification requests.
Fingerprint Fastly VCL(Varnish Configuration Language) Proxy Integration is responsible for proxying identification and agent-download requests between your website and Fingerprint through your Fastly CDN infrastructure
Our Segment source function allows you to use Fingerprint identification events as a data source in Segment and use them in all of your Segment integrations.
Akamai Integration proxies identification and agent-download requests to stop ad blockers from blocking your fingerprinting requests.
Fingerprint Fastly Compute Proxy Integration is responsible for proxying identification and agent-download requests between your website and Fingerprint through your Fastly Compute infrastructure
Fingerprint Pro GTM is an open-source tag that can be imported to the GTM manually.
Azure Integration is responsible for proxying identification and agent-download requests which helps avoid ad blockers from blocking Fingerprint’s identification requests.