Any browser, any device.
Identify returning web and mobile app visitors on all browsers, iOS, and Android, with exceptional accuracy.
The device intelligence platform for visitor intent.
Reduce friction for the good guys. Stop the bad guys.
Industry-leading accuracy that lasts for months
or years, even when cookies are cleared.
Any browser, any device.
Identify returning web and mobile app visitors on all browsers, iOS, and Android, with exceptional accuracy.
Get details on suspicious visitors even when VPN, incognito mode, or a tampered browser or device is used.
Delight your trusted users.
Personalize user experience and reduce 2FA and OTP requirements by identifying logged-out users.
Enable trusted bots and AI agents to act for real users.
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Smart Signals surface 100+ bleeding-edge attributes built by our world-class research team, so you can spot risky traffic before it becomes fraud.
Identifies and verifies AI agents using Web Bot Auth cryptographic signing, distinguishing authorized agents from spoofed ones.
"bot": "good",
"bot_type": "ai_agent",
"bot_info": {
"category": "ai_agent",
"provider": "OpenAI",
"name": "ChatGPT Agent",
"identity": "signed",
"confidence": "high"
}
See how our customers stop fraud in real time for real results.See all Case Studies
So powerful, our competitors use Fingerprint open-source under the hood.
$1 Billion +
in fraud losses prevented in the last 12 months_
7 Billion +
unique browsers and mobile devices identified annually_
80 Million +
real-time device intelligence API events processed per day _
Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free,
or reach out to our team for a demo.