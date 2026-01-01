Identify Every Visitor

Stop fraud, detect bots & AI agents, and delight customers. Identify good and bad
visitors with industry-leading accuracy — even if they're anonymous.Stop fraud, detect bots & AI agents, and delight customers. Identify good and bad
visitors with industry-leading accuracy — even if they're anonymous.

Get StartedContact Sales
I'm a developer
This is a demo.
Production accuracy will be higher

Trusted by 6000+ companies of all sizes

_

Build safe and
seamless products

The device intelligence platform for visitor intent.
Reduce friction for the good guys. Stop the bad guys.

See all Use Cases
Account Takeover
Identify and block login attempts using stolen credentials while recognizing legitimate users.
Identify and block login attempts using stolen credentials while recognizing legitimate users.
Payment Fraud
Reduce fraudulent transactions and increase legitimate conversions with device intelligence signals.
Reduce fraudulent transactions and increase legitimate conversions with device intelligence signals.
SMS Fraud
Prevent SMS pumping fraud attacks and SIM swapping scams with mobile device intelligence signals.
Prevent SMS pumping fraud attacks and SIM swapping scams with mobile device intelligence signals.
Bot Detection
Detect malicious bots, automation tools, and other sophisticated threats to prevent real-time attacks.
Detect malicious bots, automation tools, and other sophisticated threats to prevent real-time attacks.
Visitor ID_
Et9Ipke6WRQIDdtH4suY
Suspect Score_
1
Geolocation_
Lima, Peru
VPN_
Not Detected
Browser Tampering_
Not Detected
Incognito_
Not Detected
_

The internet's most
accurate visitor identifier

Industry-leading accuracy that lasts for months
or years, even when cookies are cleared.

Learn More
0
30
60
90
120
Accuracy dropoffdays after initial identification
0 days
Fingerprint-0.0%
Competitors-0.0%

Any browser, any device.

Identify returning web and mobile app visitors on all browsers, iOS, and Android, with exceptional accuracy.

/> > >

Identify all anonymous visitors.

Get details on suspicious visitors even when VPN, incognito mode, or a tampered browser or device is used.

Delight your trusted users.

Personalize user experience and reduce 2FA and OTP requirements by identifying logged-out users.

_

Not all bots are bad Not all humans are good

Enable trusted bots and AI agents to act for real users. Block malicious ones.

Learn More
See without Fingerprint
_

Know who not to trust

Smart Signals surface 100+ bleeding-edge attributes built by our world-class research team, so you can spot risky traffic before it becomes fraud.

Learn More
AI Agent Detectionobject
Get API key

Identifies and verifies AI agents using Web Bot Auth cryptographic signing, distinguishing authorized agents from spoofed ones.

botenum
bot_typestring
bot_infoobject
"bot": "good",
"bot_type": "ai_agent",
"bot_info": {
  "category": "ai_agent",
  "provider": "OpenAI",
  "name": "ChatGPT Agent",
  "identity": "signed",
  "confidence": "high"
}
_

Fight fraud with Fingerprint

See how our customers stop fraud in real time for real results.

See all Case Studies

Fingerprint helps Booking.com stop fraud while building customer trust.

Fingerprint provides clear device-level signals we can use to prevent fraud and reduce losses, while also enabling smoother customer journeys. It acts as fraud detector and a trust enabler.

Andreas Zodhiates

Head of Payment Fraud
@ Booking.com

Enterprise

_

The original
fingerprinting library

So powerful, our competitors use Fingerprint open-source under the hood.

Quick start guide
Use case tutorials
Request API key
MCP Server
28K+Stars
6.5MMonthly downloads

$1 Billion +

in fraud losses prevented in the last 12 months_

7 Billion +

unique browsers and mobile devices identified annually_

80 Million +

real-time device intelligence API events processed per day _

Identify your web and
mobile traffic in minutes

Collect visitor IDs and signals instantly for free,
or reach out to our team for a demo.