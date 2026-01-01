Stop fraud and improve user experience with the Fingerprint visitor identification and Smart Signals. Start your free trial and get 14 days of unlimited API calls.
{
"visitor_id": loading...,
"suspect_score": loading...,
"botInformation": { ... },
"incognito": loading...,
"ip": loading...,
"firstSeenAt": { ... },
"lastSeenAt": { ... }
}
Highest identification accuracy using fingerprinting, fuzzy matching and server-side techniques.
Fingerprint's visitor identifier remains the same for months, even as browsers are upgraded.
Identify devices in native iOS and Android applications in addition to browsers.
Receive instant notifications delivered securely to your backend systems.
Integrate into your server-side business rules or signup process.
Get started with a 14-day free trial and generate your API keys.
Install the JavaScript agent and then add the code snippet to your pages.
Use your own domain with Fingerprint to improve accuracy.
Fingerprint provides SDKs built with best practices for the most popular client- and server-side frameworks and third party service providers.
Generate permanent, highly accurate visitor identifiers for every web visitor. Identifiers remain the same for months or years, even as browsers are upgraded.
Holistic view of all attributes and layers below to generate the most stable and accurate visitor ID
Collects multiple attributes to do fuzzy matching and handle browser and OS upgrades
Leverages cryptographically signed cookies and local storage to reliably associate visitor identifier values with fingerprintable attributes
Generates browser fingerprints from matching browser attributes
FingerprintJS
Fingerprint
|Core features
|Standard identification signals
screen, os, device name
|✓
|✓
|Advanced fingerprint signals
Canvas, audio, and fonts
|✓
|✓
|Smart Signals
Bot detection, device, network, and user behavior
|Pro Plus and Enterprise only
|ID type
|Fingerprint
|Visitor identifier2
|ID lifetime
|Several weeks
|Months/years
|ID origin
|Client
|Server
|ID collisions
|Common
|Rare
|Additional features
|Incognito mode detection
Works in all modern browsers — see the full list of browsers supported
|✓
|Server-side accuracy increase
Based on additional server-side signals, such as TLS crypto support, ipv4/v6 data and others
|✓
|Query API & webhooks
Build flexible workflows
|✓
|Geolocation
Based on IP address
|✓
|Operations
|Data security
|Your infrastructure
|Encrypted at rest
|Storage
|Your infrastructure
|Unlimited
|Regions
|Your infrastructure
|Hosting in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific
|Compliance
|Your infrastructure
|GDPR, CCPA, and SOC 2 Type II compliant3
|SLA
|No SLA
|99.9% uptime
|Support
|GitHub community
|Basic and advanced support options available
|Access on GitHub
|Create AccountContact Sales
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Fingerprint is used by thousands of developers to prevent fraud and improve user experiences.All Use Cases
Fingerprint maintains a 99.9% uptime SLA, and has a publicly available status page.
Transparent pricing
Monthly and annual plans
14-day trial available
Set up your Fingerprint account.
No credit card needed.