Go beyond browser fingerprinting

Stop fraud and improve user experience with the Fingerprint visitor identification and Smart Signals. Start your free trial and get 14 days of unlimited API calls.

FingerprintJS
Fingerprint Pro
10+integrations
15+SDKs & Libraries
{
  "visitor_id": loading...,
  "suspect_score": loading...,
  "botInformation": { ... },
  "incognito": loading...,
  "ip": loading...,
  "firstSeenAt": { ... },
  "lastSeenAt": { ... }
}
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Get started in 10 minutes14-day free trialGDPR/CCPA compliant
28k+Github Stars

The world’s most accurate visitor identifier

Accuracy

Industry-leading accuracy

Highest identification accuracy using fingerprinting, fuzzy matching and server-side techniques.

Stability

Permanent identifier

Fingerprint's visitor identifier remains the same for months, even as browsers are upgraded.

Correctly identified devices
FingerprintJS
Pro
  • 100K
  • 75K
  • 50K
  • 25K
  • 0
  • 99,500
    30 days
  • 99,003
    60 days
  • 98,507
    90 days
  • 98,015
    120 days
  • 60,000
  • 36,000
  • 21,600
  • 12,960
Days after initial identification

Platform capabilities

Web and mobile support

Identify devices in native iOS and Android applications in addition to browsers.

Webhooks

Receive instant notifications delivered securely to your backend systems.

Server-side API

Integrate into your server-side business rules or signup process.

Easy to install

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Step1

Signup for free

Get started with a 14-day free trial and generate your API keys.

Step2

Install agent

Install the JavaScript agent and then add the code snippet to your pages.

Step3

Create a subdomain

Use your own domain with Fingerprint to improve accuracy.

Integrations

Fingerprint provides SDKs built with best practices for the most popular client- and server-side frameworks and third party service providers.

SDKs and librariesIntegrations
how it works

Fingerprint is built on open source

Generate permanent, highly accurate visitor identifiers for every web visitor. Identifiers remain the same for months or years, even as browsers are upgraded.

TAP TO DISCOVER LAYERS!
Runs on Server

Server-side analysis and machine learning

Holistic view of all attributes and layers below to generate the most stable and accurate visitor ID

Storage and deduplication

Collects multiple attributes to do fuzzy matching and handle browser and OS upgrades

Cookie and local storage management

Leverages cryptographically signed cookies and local storage to reliably associate visitor identifier values with fingerprintable attributes

Runs in Browser

FingerprintJS

Browser fingerprinting library

Generates browser fingerprints from matching browser attributes

Feature comparison

FingerprintJS

Fingerprint

Core features
Standard identification signals
screen, os, device name
Advanced fingerprint signals
Canvas, audio, and fonts
Smart Signals
Bot detection, device, network, and user behavior
Pro Plus and Enterprise only
ID typeFingerprintVisitor identifier2
ID lifetimeSeveral weeksMonths/years
ID originClientServer
ID collisionsCommonRare
Additional features
Incognito mode detection
Works in all modern browsers — see the full list of browsers supported
Server-side accuracy increase
Based on additional server-side signals, such as TLS crypto support, ipv4/v6 data and others
Query API & webhooks
Build flexible workflows
Geolocation
Based on IP address
Operations
Data securityYour infrastructureEncrypted at rest
StorageYour infrastructureUnlimited
RegionsYour infrastructureHosting in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific
ComplianceYour infrastructureGDPR, CCPA, and SOC 2 Type II compliant3
SLANo SLA99.9% uptime
SupportGitHub communityBasic and advanced support options available
Access on GitHubCreate AccountContact Sales

1. Visitor identifiers, in comparison to fingerprints, include server-side techniques, are deduplicated and utilize fuzzy matching to result in a more accurate and stable identifier. Fingerprint hashes rely on an exact match across all browser attributes, making them less stable across > 4-week time intervals.

2. Fingerprint is GDPR and CCPA compliant, ISO 27001 certified, and SOC 2 Type II compliant. You still need to be compliant as the data controller and use the identification for fraud prevention under legitimate interest or ask for consent.

Payment fraud

Protect your revenue while keeping approval rates high.

Explore code examplesCode Examples

Personalization

Increase cart sizes, remove checkout friction, and enhance recommendations.

Explore code examplesCode Examples

Account sharing prevention

Increase revenue by converting existing users into paying customers.

Explore code examplesCode Examples

Technical use cases

Fingerprint is used by thousands of developers to prevent fraud and improve user experiences.

All Use Cases

Start building
with Fingerprint for free

Fingerprint maintains a 99.9% uptime SLA, and has a publicly available status page.

See Detailed PricingNo credit card needed to start.

Transparent pricing

Monthly and annual plans

14-day trial available

Next steps with Fingerprint

1

New to Fingerprint?

Set up your Fingerprint account.
No credit card needed.

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2

Migrate from FingerprintJS

Learn how to upgrade your code to use Fingerprint instead of FingerprintJS in 30 seconds.
View documentation
3

Join our Discord

Connect with other Fingerprint users to learn how to solve your use case, get notifications and updates, and send us your feedback.
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