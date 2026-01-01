NewThe 2026 Device Intelligence Report

Reduce Account Sharing and Boost Revenue with Device Intelligence

Detect account sharing users with ease and convert each one into a paid user.

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Generate subscription revenue

Don't let account sharing fraud drain your potential revenue. Fingerprint uses over 70 signals from devices and browsers to ensure unique visitor identification, allowing you to block account sharing fraudsters and encourage legitimate subscriptions, boosting your revenue.

High accuracy minimizes false positives

Beyond preventing account sharing fraud, Fingerprint minimizes false positives, offering a seamless experience for trusted users. Unlike other solutions that may cause login challenges, Fingerprint's industry-leading accuracy ensures trusted users remain uninterrupted.

Trusted by brands globally for account sharing prevention

Discover how Chegg used Fingerprint to stop account sharing and unearth $10M+ in new revenue.

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Account Sharing Prevention with Fingerprint

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YOUR VISITOR ID

Maximize revenue

Businesses face significant losses from account sharing fraud, where multiple users access an account with just one subscription or users pay for a lower-tier pricing plan (e.g., free tier) for a set number of users and then share credentials, straining operations and posing security risks. Fingerprint ensures consistent unique visitor identification, which you can use to thwart access attempts from various devices or locations, including detecting impossible travel through signals such as VPN and IP geolocation detection.

Improve fraud detection by 5x

Mobile devices, infrequent logins, and privacy browsing complicate account sharing detection. An account can be misidentified as having multiple owners if their browsing behavior changes over time. Conversely, visitors can appear the same if not enough unique information is collected. Fingerprint will help uniquely identify each device, and you can set limits to the number of registered devices one user can have to protect against account sharing. 

Quantify business impact

How much revenue are you leaving on the table from account sharing? Accurately gauge the costs of account sharing fraud with Fingerprint's accurate detection. Fingerprint ensures high accuracy with straightforward implementation through minimal code.

Provide a frictionless experience

Utilize Fingerprint's unique visitor identifier to apply extra security measures solely for high-risk users. Fingerprint reduces false positives, making legitimate transactions less likely to be mistakenly flagged as fraudulent. Customers will be happy, and the trust and safety team will have fewer manual reviews. Bid farewell to customer support overload, ensuring users don’t face unnecessary friction, preventing the loss of valuable customers.

Built for developers

Tailored SDKs and Libraries

Fingerprint offers tailored SDKs and libraries to cater to your specific needs. Whether you're developing for mobile or web, our SDKs provide you with the tools to integrate Fingerprint's powerful capabilities into your applications seamlessly.

Developer-friendly solution

Fingerprint's APIs and webhooks are designed to easily integrate with your existing website or app architecture and payment processing platform.

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