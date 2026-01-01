Maximize revenue Businesses face significant losses from account sharing fraud, where multiple users access an account with just one subscription or users pay for a lower-tier pricing plan (e.g., free tier) for a set number of users and then share credentials, straining operations and posing security risks. Fingerprint ensures consistent unique visitor identification, which you can use to thwart access attempts from various devices or locations, including detecting impossible travel through signals such as VPN and IP geolocation detection.

Improve fraud detection by 5x Mobile devices, infrequent logins, and privacy browsing complicate account sharing detection. An account can be misidentified as having multiple owners if their browsing behavior changes over time. Conversely, visitors can appear the same if not enough unique information is collected. Fingerprint will help uniquely identify each device, and you can set limits to the number of registered devices one user can have to protect against account sharing.

Quantify business impact How much revenue are you leaving on the table from account sharing? Accurately gauge the costs of account sharing fraud with Fingerprint's accurate detection. Fingerprint ensures high accuracy with straightforward implementation through minimal code.